Lafayette Christian makes move to the top of LSWA Class 4A poll
Lafayette Christian (5-1) moved into the top spot in Class 4A following a loss by previously No. 1 and defending state champion Westgate (5-1), and that was the only major change in the LSWA statewide football poll.
West Monroe moved back into the Class 5A poll and Carroll (5-0) moved back into the 3A poll. Avoyelles (4-2) and Haynesville (5-1) are new to 2A and 1A rankings respectively.
Here’s a look at Week 6 of the LSWA football polls.
CLASS 5A
Team 1st rec pts prev
- Destrehan (3) 6-0 122 1
2. Karr (8) 116 2
3. Catholic 5-1 111 3
4. Zachary 4-1 98 4
5. Ruston 5-1 87 5
6. Acadiana 5-1 79 6
7. Curtis 5-1 65 7
8. Parkway 6-0 51 8
9. St. Augustine 5-1 50 9
10. West Monroe 4-1 27 NR
Others receiving votes: Brother Martin 23, Scotlandville 8, Carencro 7, East St. John 6, Southside 6, Rummel 2.
ARCH ON MANY: Texas football commit Arch Manning compliments great Many atmosphere despite Newman's loss
CLASS 4A
Team 1st rec pts prev
- Lafayette Christian (8) 5-1 126 2
2. St. Thomas More 5-1 115 3
3. (Tie) Warren Easton 5-1 88 4
Neville 4-2 88 5
5. Westgate 5-1 86 1
6. De La Salle (1) 6-0 79
7. Teurlings Catholic 6-0 79
8. Lutcher (1) 5-1 62 7
9. North DeSoto (1) 6-0 49 9
10. Opelousas 5-1 33 10
Others receiving votes: West Feliciana 16, Northwood-Shreveport 12, Huntington 4, Belle Chasse 3, Cecilia 3, Leesville 3, Plaquemine 2, McDonogh 2.
CLASS 3A
Team 1st rec pts prev
- Union Parish (7) 5-1 125 1
2. E.D. White (1) 5-1 118 2
3. Church Point (1) 6-0 104 4
4. University (1) 4-2 103 3
5. St. James 5-1 76 8
6. Madison Prep 4-2 74 6
7. Iowa 5-1 54 10
8. Amite 4-2 48 5
9. Carroll 5-0 33 NR
10. Abbeville 4-2 31 7
Others receiving votes: Bogalusa 25, Kennedy 24, Parkview Baptist 24, Lake Charles College Prep 9, Sterlington 9, Berwick 2.
CLASS 2A
Team 1st rec pts prev
- Many (11) 5-0 132 1
2. Newman 5-1 121 2
3. St. Charles 4-2 101 3
4. Dunham 5-1 82 6
5. (Tie) Mangham 5-1 81 5
Calvary 4-2 81 7
7. Notre Dame 4-2 60 8
8. Episcopal-BR 6-0 53 10
9. North Caddo 4-2 49 4
10. (Tie) Avoyelles 4-2 26 NR
Oak Grove 3-3 26 9
Others receiving votes: Welsh 24, Rosepine 20, General Trass 1.
CLASS 1A
Team 1st rec pts prev
- Homer (10) 5-1 130 1
2. Ouachita Christian (1) 5-1 114 2
3. Vermilion Catholic 6-0 99 4
4. Southern Lab 3-2 93 5
5. Kentwood 5-1 81 6
6. Logansport 4-2 70 3
7. Riverside 5-1 68 8
8. Glenbrook 6-0 66 9
9. Catholic-PC 6-0 38 10
10. Haynesville 5-1 36 NR
Others receiving votes: St. Frederick 16, Ascension Catholic 11, St. Martin’s 3, Cedar Creek 2, Basile 1.
This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Lafayette Christian makes move to the top of LSWA Class 4A poll
Comments / 0