WCJB
UF celebrates first ever Tom Petty Day
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Outside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, the sounds of gameday mixed with the sounds of Gainesville favorite son. The University of Florida celebrated its first ever Tom Petty Day, more than five years after his death to honor the Gainesville-born rocker. “It shows great values for someone...
WCJB
UF College of Health and Human Performance will hold an open house
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF College of Health and Human Performance will have an open house on Friday. It will celebrate raising a record-breaking $11.7 million to support their interdisciplinary work. The event will be held in the Florida Gym Courtyard at 10 a.m. They will have free HHP...
WCJB
Marion County Children’s Alliance hosts Domestic Violence Walk and fundraiser for local victims
OCALA , Fla. (WCJB) - A domestic violence walk is being held in Ocala on Saturday. Participants will walk from the Ocala Police Department to the College of Central Florida campus. Prizes will be awarded for the most pledges collected and the team with the most walkers present at the...
WCJB
Florida Gateway College 75th anniversary
Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida Gateway College organizers invited residents to Olustee park to celebrate the 75th anniversary. The 1st annual ‘Fun Day in the Park event was created by staff and faculty to give back to the community for their support for 75 years. Residents enjoyed face painting,...
WCJB
Fatal motorcycle crash in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Alachua County is dead after a crash in Micanopy this morning. Florida highway patrol troopers say a 31-year-old man was riding a motorcycle south on US highway 441 at around 9:45 am. The motorcyclist drove off the road and hit a sign post.
WCJB
Marion County residents broke their silence during their annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The domestic violence awareness walk in Ocala all began when a professor at the College of Central Florida was killed back in 2004. “It was here in this parking lot that one of our college professors Debra Vazquez was killed back in 2004 so we’re here in this parking lot hoping to create awareness. Since Debra’s death we’ve lost 112 more including three this year,” said Monica Bryant with the Marion County Children’s Alliance.
WCJB
State Surgeon General announces funds for program for drug addiction
Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) - State surgeon general Dr. Joseph Ladapo announced funding and resources for a drug addiction program called “Core” or Coordinated Opioid Recovery, is a program meant to help prevent overdose deaths. Ladapo was joined by health care professionals for a press conference at the Department...
WCJB
“What’s up” with K-Country 10/14
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tons of events in Marion County and eating insects. Yeah, we are not confident in that. But, we are confident in our chit chat with K-Country. Here’s what you missed.
WCJB
Previously approved state-funding for North Central Florida redirected following Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State funding for numerous local projects approved last month is no longer coming to North Central Florida. The State Legislative Budget Commission approved $175 million for various projects around the state, but Governor DeSantis has decided to re-route that money to support recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian.
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Taro, Mendes, and Buttercup
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First is the very sweet and perfect Taro. This three-year-old kitty loves to cuddle and will love you until the bitter end. Next is the pup who...
WCJB
Alachua County Public School’s hosts webinar for guidance in applying for student financial aid
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School officials are holding a webinar to walk families through applying for financial aid for college. They’ll talk about the application process, how to identify financial resources, and securing financial aid for continued education. The webinar is Thursday, October 20th, at 6...
WCJB
Marion County sheriffs are donated teddy bears for children
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies now have teddy bears on hand while on duty. The On Top of The World Lions Club helped donate teddy bears and blankets to the department. These stuffed animals and blankets will be used by deputies to give to any child...
WCJB
Alachua County Sherriff’s Office raises awareness on 32 year old cold case
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies are hoping someone will come forward with information about a cold case homicide from 32 years ago. On October 14th 1990, deputies found the body of Betty Covington in the woods near Brooker off Northwest 218th Avenue. Several weeks before that...
WCJB
Gainesville man threatens to stab woman holding a baby
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man accused of threatening to stab a woman holding an infant. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jonathon Mitchem, 32, on Thursday morning on charges of aggravated assault. Deputies say Mitchem got into an argument with the...
WCJB
Hippodrome announces the opening of the 2nd show of their 50th season
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Hippodrome’s upcoming play brings a new meaning to family politics. TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio spoke with the artistic director about what to expect.
WCJB
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A cafe worker in High Springs is charged with child neglect after a 15-year-old was given a burger cooked with high-potency THC oil. High Springs Police officers say Lucian Flaitz, 29, a cook at Bev’s Cafe, gave the boy a burger he intentionally cooked in Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) which contains a high amount of THC derived from marijuana.
WCJB
Gator Insider: Breaking down the parallels of Florida, LSU
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week seven of the college football season brings to light one of the best rivalry games in college football, LSU vs. Florida. The Gators enter the contest having lost the last three meetings to the Tigers, and are eager to snap that streak in Billy Napier’s first season at the helm. TV20′s Gator Insider Steve Russell breaks down the many similarities between these two teams, and what factor might make the difference in the outcome.
WCJB
Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Residents gathered at Morningside Nature Center to celebrate indigenous peoples’ day. The Indigenous Peoples’ task force invited residents to learn the history of the living history of the Potano and Timucuan peoples, who were native people of Alachua County. The event included cultural performances by...
WCJB
Hundreds of people flock to Williston for the annual Peanut Festival
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - People from across Florida traveled to downtown Williston to get their hands on different kinds of peanuts at the annual Central Florida Peanut Festival. There were more than 100 vendors ranging from arts and crafts to jewelry and of course peanuts. Visitors could buy and try...
WCJB
VIDEO: Marion County deputies catch fleeing suspect with K9
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man tried to outmaneuver them in a car chase and later tried to outrun a K9. On Sunday, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle in Ocklawaha because the rear lights were out. The driver, Joshua Hyder, tried...
