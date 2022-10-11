ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

UF celebrates first ever Tom Petty Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Outside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, the sounds of gameday mixed with the sounds of Gainesville favorite son. The University of Florida celebrated its first ever Tom Petty Day, more than five years after his death to honor the Gainesville-born rocker. "It shows great values for someone...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

UF College of Health and Human Performance will hold an open house

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF College of Health and Human Performance will have an open house on Friday. It will celebrate raising a record-breaking $11.7 million to support their interdisciplinary work. The event will be held in the Florida Gym Courtyard at 10 a.m. They will have free HHP...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Florida Gateway College 75th anniversary

Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida Gateway College organizers invited residents to Olustee park to celebrate the 75th anniversary. The 1st annual 'Fun Day in the Park event was created by staff and faculty to give back to the community for their support for 75 years. Residents enjoyed face painting,...
LAKE CITY, FL
Gainesville, FL
Health
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Health
WCJB

Fatal motorcycle crash in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Alachua County is dead after a crash in Micanopy this morning. Florida highway patrol troopers say a 31-year-old man was riding a motorcycle south on US highway 441 at around 9:45 am. The motorcyclist drove off the road and hit a sign post.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Marion County residents broke their silence during their annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The domestic violence awareness walk in Ocala all began when a professor at the College of Central Florida was killed back in 2004. "It was here in this parking lot that one of our college professors Debra Vazquez was killed back in 2004 so we're here in this parking lot hoping to create awareness. Since Debra's death we've lost 112 more including three this year," said Monica Bryant with the Marion County Children's Alliance.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

State Surgeon General announces funds for program for drug addiction

Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) - State surgeon general Dr. Joseph Ladapo announced funding and resources for a drug addiction program called "Core" or Coordinated Opioid Recovery, is a program meant to help prevent overdose deaths. Ladapo was joined by health care professionals for a press conference at the Department...
FLORIDA STATE
#University Of Florida
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Taro, Mendes, and Buttercup

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let's take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First is the very sweet and perfect Taro. This three-year-old kitty loves to cuddle and will love you until the bitter end. Next is the pup who...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County sheriffs are donated teddy bears for children

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff's deputies now have teddy bears on hand while on duty. The On Top of The World Lions Club helped donate teddy bears and blankets to the department. These stuffed animals and blankets will be used by deputies to give to any child...
MARION COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
PTSD
WCJB

Gainesville man threatens to stab woman holding a baby

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man accused of threatening to stab a woman holding an infant. Alachua County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Jonathon Mitchem, 32, on Thursday morning on charges of aggravated assault. Deputies say Mitchem got into an argument with the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A cafe worker in High Springs is charged with child neglect after a 15-year-old was given a burger cooked with high-potency THC oil. High Springs Police officers say Lucian Flaitz, 29, a cook at Bev's Cafe, gave the boy a burger he intentionally cooked in Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) which contains a high amount of THC derived from marijuana.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

Gator Insider: Breaking down the parallels of Florida, LSU

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week seven of the college football season brings to light one of the best rivalry games in college football, LSU vs. Florida. The Gators enter the contest having lost the last three meetings to the Tigers, and are eager to snap that streak in Billy Napier's first season at the helm. TV20′s Gator Insider Steve Russell breaks down the many similarities between these two teams, and what factor might make the difference in the outcome.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Residents gathered at Morningside Nature Center to celebrate indigenous peoples' day. The Indigenous Peoples' task force invited residents to learn the history of the living history of the Potano and Timucuan peoples, who were native people of Alachua County. The event included cultural performances by...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Hundreds of people flock to Williston for the annual Peanut Festival

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - People from across Florida traveled to downtown Williston to get their hands on different kinds of peanuts at the annual Central Florida Peanut Festival. There were more than 100 vendors ranging from arts and crafts to jewelry and of course peanuts. Visitors could buy and try...
WILLISTON, FL
WCJB

VIDEO: Marion County deputies catch fleeing suspect with K9

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies say a man tried to outmaneuver them in a car chase and later tried to outrun a K9. On Sunday, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle in Ocklawaha because the rear lights were out. The driver, Joshua Hyder, tried...
MARION COUNTY, FL

