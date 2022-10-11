The Rouge Wine Bar & Patio opens in Greenwood Village

A new wine bar inspired by the Roaring '20s opens Tuesday in Greenwood Village.

Why it matters: The Rouge Wine Bar & Patio is the latest business in the recently formed Arapahoe Entertainment District , including Pindustry, Carrera's Tacos , Sukiya Ramen and Shake Shack.

What to expect: An extensive, yet approachable wine list featuring more than 50 wines by the glass with a focus on organic, boutique producers from around the world.

The food menu includes several shared and small plates, like 7x Farms steak tartare, tuna poke and French onion soup, as well as a handful of entree-sized offerings.

The Rouge is massive, at about 5,000 square feet, and boasts a sprawling patio with multiple fireplaces and a sunken central bar.

Of note: The new space is operated by the team at Pindustry — a two-level entertainment venue — which shares the same complex.

What they're saying: "After we opened Pindustry, we heard from many of our loyal patrons that they were looking, at times, for a more sophisticated, quieter offering in the area," said Bob Koontz, who opened the concept in June 2021.

"We had this great space in the building and set out to transform it into a wine-focused gathering place."

What's next: The Rouge will morph into a Christmas cocktail bar, called Miracle at The Rouge, from Nov. 22 to Dec. 30.