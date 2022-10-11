The Rouge Wine Bar & Patio opens in Greenwood Village
A new wine bar inspired by the Roaring '20s opens Tuesday in Greenwood Village.
Why it matters: The Rouge Wine Bar & Patio is the latest business in the recently formed Arapahoe Entertainment District , including Pindustry, Carrera's Tacos , Sukiya Ramen and Shake Shack.
What to expect: An extensive, yet approachable wine list featuring more than 50 wines by the glass with a focus on organic, boutique producers from around the world.
- The food menu includes several shared and small plates, like 7x Farms steak tartare, tuna poke and French onion soup, as well as a handful of entree-sized offerings.
- The Rouge is massive, at about 5,000 square feet, and boasts a sprawling patio with multiple fireplaces and a sunken central bar.
Of note: The new space is operated by the team at Pindustry — a two-level entertainment venue — which shares the same complex.
What they're saying: "After we opened Pindustry, we heard from many of our loyal patrons that they were looking, at times, for a more sophisticated, quieter offering in the area," said Bob Koontz, who opened the concept in June 2021.
- "We had this great space in the building and set out to transform it into a wine-focused gathering place."
What's next: The Rouge will morph into a Christmas cocktail bar, called Miracle at The Rouge, from Nov. 22 to Dec. 30.
