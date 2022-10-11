Tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown is live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. With last weekend’s Extreme Rules bringing about the return of former WWE and Universal Champion, Bray Wyatt, and the subsequent announcement that he will be exclusive to SmackDown going forward, there is much to speculate. First of all, why now? What has brought the “Eater of Worlds” back to the WWE? What is his ambition? Additionally, can Fridays really have room for two spooky men, with Karrion Kross also operating on SmackDown? Time will, indeed, answer all these questions. Just don’t expect Wyatt to answer them tonight as, much like a David Lynch movie, you will have more questions than answers by the time he is done. Aside from the return of Bray Wyatt, let’s dive right in and see what else is in store for tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO