Read full article on original website
Related
lastwordonsports.com
Preview: AAA Triplemania XXX Card (10/15/22) – How to Watch & Start Times
It’s finally time. After months of anticipation, AAA celebrates its anniversary with the huge Triplemania XXX card that will see one of Pentagon Jr. or Villano IV lose their mask, while Rey Fenix takes on Hijo Del Vikingo in a match for the AAA Mega Championship. Let’s take a look at the full AAA Triplemania XXX card as well as details on where to watch and the start time of the show.
lastwordonsports.com
Match Point: Hijo del Vikingo vs. Rey Fenix, TripleMania XXX (10/15/22)
Match Point is an ongoing series at Last Word on Pro Wrestling, where we look at intriguing matchups in indie wrestling and beyond. They may be dream matches, first-time matchups, or hotly anticipated rematches. At Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide’s TripleMania XXX event, Hijo del Vikingo defends the AAA Mega Championship against Rey Fenix. Take a deeper dive into the upcoming match at hand.
lastwordonsports.com
Indie Watch: Franco Varga Bringing the Thunder to the Pro Wrestling World
Indie Watch is our regular series that looks at all of the amazing talents working the independent circuits around the world. Some are veterans revitalizing their careers, some are indie prospects hitting their peaks, while others are names to be on the watch for! This time we take a look at Franco Varga. Ryan Boman spoke with Varga about his career and plans.
lastwordonsports.com
Preview: WWE SmackDown (10/14/22) – Bray Wyatt Returns to SmackDown
Tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown is live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. With last weekend’s Extreme Rules bringing about the return of former WWE and Universal Champion, Bray Wyatt, and the subsequent announcement that he will be exclusive to SmackDown going forward, there is much to speculate. First of all, why now? What has brought the “Eater of Worlds” back to the WWE? What is his ambition? Additionally, can Fridays really have room for two spooky men, with Karrion Kross also operating on SmackDown? Time will, indeed, answer all these questions. Just don’t expect Wyatt to answer them tonight as, much like a David Lynch movie, you will have more questions than answers by the time he is done. Aside from the return of Bray Wyatt, let’s dive right in and see what else is in store for tonight’s episode of SmackDown.
RELATED PEOPLE
lastwordonsports.com
Stu Grayson Returns to AEW
Stu Grayson made his return to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) tonight on Rampage. He made his return to the promotion in his home country of Canada as AEW emanated live from Toronto for the first time in the company’s history over the past two television tapings. Stu Grayson Makes...
lastwordonsports.com
PWG DINK! Card, Lineup & Date Announced
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced the card and date for their next show, DINK! The show is named after Alan Denkenson, a big fan of PWG and someone recognisable in the local community. Denkenson passed away in late August. Let’s take a look at the announced card for DINK!
Comments / 0