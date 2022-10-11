ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Kyle Dyer named new host of "Colorado Inside Out" on PBS12

By Alayna Alvarez
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 5 days ago

Longtime local journalist Kyle Dyer will be the next host of "Colorado Inside Out," our partners at PBS12 announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: " Colorado Inside Out " is the state's longest-running public affairs TV show, which brings together journalists, political pundits and activists every week to discuss happenings across the state.

  • The announcement signifies a major rebrand of the program, which later this month will feature an updated studio set, new logo and fresh mix of panelists.

State of play: "This is a pivotal and transformative time for PBS12 where we are working at bringing stories and programming that connect, engage and make an impact for all of Colorado," said Kristen Blessman, president and general manager of PBS12.

Details: Dyer — a native of Bethesda, Maryland, and mother of two teenage girls — began her career in Colorado in 1996 as a morning anchor at 9News.

  • She spent two decades at the Denver station before leaving in 2016 to launch her own video storytelling production business.
  • One of the most defining moments of her career happened in 2012, when she was attacked by a dog on-air and had her mouth sewn shut for 10 days, leaving her unable to speak.

What she's saying: "I had to listen. And that was really the lightbulb that went off," Dyer told Axios Denver. "It profoundly impacted my life … and I'm now more open to understanding people" on a deeper level, which has "helped me as a journalist."

  • With this experience, she plans to use her new role as a "catalyst" for sharing thoughtful conversations with a variety of perspectives that "resonate with all people in Colorado" and make a "meaningful impact" in the community.

What's next: Dyer debuts as the new face of "Colorado Inside Out" on Oct. 21.

