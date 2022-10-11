Read full article on original website
Illinois Black Caucus leader reacts to signs promoting 'political racism'
A leader of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus is speaking about signs that he claims are “political racism” that he says were posted in Naperville and Lisle.
capitolwolf.com
Illinois Poor People’s Campaign
Saturday saw a march to the Lincoln Statue at the Capital in Springfield. The Illinois Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival joined dozens of states from across the country in ‘Marches on Main Street’ events in a coordinated campaign of voter engagement leading up to the Nov 8th Midterm elections.
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 Migrants
In less than two months, Illinois is near its breaking point as the Chicago area has seen over 3,069 migrants arrive. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Mayor Oscar Leeser bussed most of the migrants from El Paso which is in West Texas.
Here Are 10 Key Races on Illinois' Ballot in the 2022 Election
At the federal level, the 2022 midterms will not only serve as a referendum on the administration of President Joe Biden, but will also determine the balance of power in Congress, with Republicans hoping to retake control of the House and Democrats hoping to retain their majority in the Senate.
wmay.com
Illinois U.S. Senate race: 45 early votes to be scrapped due to ‘printing error’
(The Center Square) – Several dozen voters in Schuyler County may have their early votes scrapped after a printing error led to the wrong name appearing for the Republican U.S. Senate candidate. The error was noticed earlier this week. It showed Peggy Hubbard as the Republican candidate for U.S....
Illinois executive order encourages everyone to mask again
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois is encouraging its citizens to mask up again Friday. According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 Executive order, “All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance.” The wording of the order has been changed from only encouraging individuals not fully […]
newschannel20.com
Gov. Pritzker changing the state's recommendation on face masks
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker is changing the state's recommendation on face masks to include all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. The recommendation comes in a new executive order issued on Friday. The order amends a previous COVID-19 executive order saying quote:. All individuals, including those who...
Could an Indiana congressional district flip to Republicans for the first time in decades?
CHICAGO (CBS) – History could be made in Northwest Indiana next month.The congressional district that includes Gary has elected a Democrat to the U.S. House of Representatives for nearly a century.But CBS 2 political investigator Dana Kozlov reported, some are saying it could go to the GOP for the first time since Herbert Hoover was president.Several national election watchdog organizations consider the 1st Congressional District race in Northwest Indiana a toss-up. That's changed over the past several weeks and months.It would be significant if a Republican wins the seat because it would be the first time it's happened in 94...
wearegreenbay.com
Illinois residents may have money waiting for them in Pandemic-EBT funds
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?. The P-EBT was part of the U.S. government’s solution...
Daily Northwestern
Darren Bailey’s gubernatorial party nomination signals a rightward shift in Illinois GOP, experts say
Darren Bailey’s nomination as the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Illinois has led experts to consider the future of the state GOP. Bailey, a state senator from Xenia, Ill., defeated Aurora mayor Richard Irvin and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan in the June primary with 58% of the vote. He has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and will face Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) in the general election on Nov. 8.
captimes.com
State Debate: Ron Johnson shouldn't be our U.S. senator, declare USA Today/Wisconsin papers
Wisconsin's USA Today newspapers, including the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, have proclaimed that Ron Johnson has no business being a Wisconsin U.S. senator any longer. In a strongly-worded editorial, the papers maintain that Johnson has recklessly promoted election lies to go along with his outlandish anti-science claims and his support to upend Social Security and Medicare.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Additional Indictments Against Former Illinois House Speaker Madigan and Michael McClain –
A new 117-page 23-Count superseding federal indictment was handed down on October 12, 2022, against former Illinois Speaker of the House, Mike Madigan. Also in this indictment is a 2-Count Forfeiture Allegation, where the government is seeking Madigan/McClain forfeit $2,850,337.00 of proceeds from racketeering,
WIFR
‘Halt The Assault’: Illinois gun violence prevention groups launch statewide campaign
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - National polling suggests two-thirds of adults in the United States support an assault weapons ban. Gun control advocates are launching a new campaign to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in Illinois. Advocates hope the “Halt The Assault” push can finally get an assault weapons ban across the finish line in Springfield.
What to Know About the Illinois REAL ID and When You Might Need To Have One By
By the middle of next year, Illinois residents will need to have a REAL ID-compliant identification card or driver's license in order to fly domestically if they do not have a passport or passport card. But what is the REAL ID, and how do residents know if their ID is...
Colorado: 30,000 noncitizens got vote registration mailer
DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s secretary of state office says it mistakenly sent postcards to about 30,000 noncitizens encouraging them to register to vote, blaming the error on a database glitch related to the state’s list of residents with driver’s licenses. The office of Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold insisted none of the noncitizens will be allowed to register to vote if they try. The news comes at a time of widespread skepticism — often unfounded — of voting integrity following the 2020 presidential election and as Griswold, who has touted her role as a national advocate for secure elections, seeks reelection in the November midterms. Colorado’s Republican Party chair, Kristi Burton Brown, condemned Griswold for the error, saying in a Monday statement that “Jena Griswold continues to make easily avoidable errors just before ballots go out” by mail on Oct. 17.
Chicago crime frustrations mount against State's Attorney Kim Foxx as 'mass exodus' continues: source
Four Cook County Assistant States Attorneys have resigned from Kimberly Foxx's office over the past two weeks, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital.
Kim Foxx Faces Withering Criticism Amid High Staff Turnover at State's Attorney's Office
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is facing questions as her office continues to see a high rate of turnover, with hundreds of staffers leaving in just over a year. According to city data, more than 235 have left in the past 15 months alone, and the State’s Attorney Office has had to ask for volunteers so that courtrooms will be staffed.
cbs19news
Candidate's campaign raises concerns about voter intimidation, incorrect information
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A candidate for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives says there have been instances of voter intimidation taking place. Fifth Congressional District Democratic candidate Josh Throneburg says it has been taking place since early voting got underway. In a statement, he says intimidation...
Great! Now We Have To Worry About Mountain Lions in Iowa & Illinois
It seems like we write about mountain lions a lot here. Remember the Mountain Lion Who Broke Into a Home To See Taxidermy Animals? Or the Woman Caught On Video Walking Down the Street With A Full-Grown Lion Throwing a Temper Tantrum?. Just some wacky stories, right?. Seems like mountain...
wlds.com
Springfield FBI, ISP Warn of Rideshare-Related Carjackings
The FBI Springfield Office and Illinois State Police, along with the United States Attorney’s Office–Southern District of Illinois are warning of rideshare-related carjacking incidents in the state. Law enforcement has reported 7 carjacking incidents targeting rideshare drivers since late June in the East St. Louis area. One was...
