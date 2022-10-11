ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Poor People’s Campaign

Saturday saw a march to the Lincoln Statue at the Capital in Springfield. The Illinois Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival joined dozens of states from across the country in ‘Marches on Main Street’ events in a coordinated campaign of voter engagement leading up to the Nov 8th Midterm elections.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
