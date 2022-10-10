Read full article on original website
3 REITs With 10%+ Dividends Priced Under $20 Per Share
Income investors sometimes look for higher-dividend yields on low-priced stocks. But buying stocks below $10 can be a high-risk venture as these stocks are usually cheap for good reasons. Therefore, it is usually better to purchase stocks above $10. Funds from operation (FFO) is the best measure of operating performance...
Ask the Hammer: Investments, Real Estate, and Capital Gains Tax
In this episode of Ask the Hammer, a Retirement Daily reader asks:. "On a recent trip to West Palm Beach, I was researching some of the communities near my parents. I own an income property in New Jersey, as well as my personal residence. I would be able to live with my aging parents to better care for them and was thinking about purchasing an income property near them to have an income and avoid paying capital gains taxes. What I noticed about the properties was that the communities had restrictions on when I would actually be able to rent the property. Some one year and others two. Would these properties actually be considered acceptable for a 1031 exchange? Also, if there are other types of investments besides real estate that I could put my proceeds into to avoid paying capital gains?"
Rapidly Growing REIT Sustains 8% Dividend In Bear Market
RAD Diversified just gave its investors a few reasons to celebrate. While the real estate market flounders, one sector is gaining serious momentum. Simply put, the average real estate investment trust (REIT) didn’t predict such a lucrative rental market. So was it a mistake for most of them to diversify across new construction and commercial real estate in such uncertain times? Inflation, interest rates and a new work-from-home culture put a damper on these revenue streams, leaving potential investors wondering what to do next.
Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Templeton Global Income Before The Dividend Payout
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Templeton Global Income GIM. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 3.02 cents per share. On Friday, Templeton Global Income will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 3.02 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
What's Going On With Wells Fargo Stock Rebounding Higher Today?
Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are reversing higher Thursday afternoon, up by 4.68% to $42.39. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the session. September CPI data came in better-than-expected, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.
CNBC
Here's how to pay 0% capital gains taxes with a six-figure income
You may qualify for the 0% long-term capital gains rate for 2022 with taxable income of $41,675 or less for single filers and $83,350 or under for married couples filing jointly. You may be in the 0% tax bracket, even with six figures of joint income with a spouse, depending...
CNBC
'Billions of dollars get left behind': The 401(k) industry now has a 'lost and found' for your old retirement accounts
Fidelity Investments, Vanguard Group and Alight Solutions — three of the largest administrators of 401(k) plans — are teaming up to reconnect workers with savings left behind at old employers. Current rules allow employers to move accounts of less than $5,000 out of their 401(k) plan. The firms...
4 Considerations for 1031 Exchanges to Defer Taxes
Are you thinking about selling a business or investment property that could result in a substantial profit, and consequently, a large tax bill? You may be able to take advantage of a popular tax break that allows you to defer payment of any capital gains taxes due on the sale or maybe entirely avoid them.
Ask Bob: How Do I Find a Company that Issues Fixed Index Annuities?
Have you any recommendations/suggestions for a bank or insurance company that issues fixed index annuities?. I really don’t recommend specific companies, says Tom Hegna, CLU, ChFC, CASL, but I would recommend dealing with an independent advisor who has access to literally thousands of annuities. Says Hegna, “I do think advisors today should use software (like Annuities Genius or CANNEX). These programs will sort through those thousands of annuities and will narrow them down based on age, sex, income vs growth, fee vs no fee, company rating, etc.“
JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley MS to report quarterly earnings at $29.58 per share on revenue of $266.82 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares slipped 0.2% to $79.16 in after-hours trading.
Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Pioneer Muni High Inc Before The Dividend Payout
Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Pioneer Muni High Inc MAV. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 4.4 cents per share. On Monday, Pioneer Muni High Inc will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 4.4 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga
Credit Suisse Picks 7 Aerospace, Defense Stocks To Buy — And 4 To Avoid
Aerospace and defense stocks have been among the handful of investments that have performed well in a very difficult market in 2022. Global geopolitical tensions have been heightened since Russia invaded Ukraine, and Credit Suisse analyst Scott Deuschle said Wednesday there are still plenty of investment opportunities among defense stocks.
Pfizer/BioNTech's Updated Omicron Adapted COVID-19 Shot Increases Neutralizing Antibodies Above Pre-Booster Levels
Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX have announced early data from a Phase 2/3 trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. A 30-µg booster dose of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine demonstrated a substantial increase in the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 neutralizing antibody response above...
bloomberglaw.com
Public, Private Pensions on Collision Path Over ESG Investing
A US Labor Department plan to ease restrictions on green private-sector retirement investing is on track for release later this year amid a new wave of red-state anti-ESG policies clouding what was supposed to be a victory for socially-conscious investors. The political environment in which DOL’s Employee Benefits Security Administration...
