Rockford, IL

rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Many Peoples Worst Nightmare, Has Just Came True For 2 Citizens in downtown Rockford

Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion.
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery At Motel In Rockford


ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

(Updated with suspect info) Sources Saying Approx. 50 gunshots were fired at a busy Rockford Intersection…


ROCKFORD, IL
NBC Chicago

DeKalb Woman Runs Into Spa Unit Trouble

A DeKalb woman contacted NBC 5 Responds after she said she was experiencing technical hiccups with her brand-new, $61,000 therapeutic spa unit. The woman said despite her repeated calls, the company that sold the unit would not get back to her or provide answers. But after NBC 5 Responds got...
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Kick In The Door, 3 People Arrested…


ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: CBS did a story on a Rockford Resource Officer Allegedly Body Slamming A Student At a Local School


ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Rockford man arrested after multiple shootings in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested Sunday after multiple shootings in Freeport, police said. Freeport Police officers responded to the 200 block of E. Pleasant Street around 8:15 p.m. Sunday for multiple shots fired, according to the department. They learned from an uninjured 18-year-old man that a Black male wearing a black […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Seven shootings in Rockford over the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police reported seven shootings in the city between Saturday and early Monday morning. Saturday, October 8th One woman was shot around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, in the 5800 block of Garrett Lane. The 28-year-old victim is expected to survive, police said. Rockford Police have charged Timothy Gentry, 44, of […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Tuesday morning shooting in Rockford marks fourth in two days

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting Tuesday morning sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened in the 2900 block of Halsted Road, on the city’s west side, and Rockford Police reported the incident just after 1 a.m. This is the fourth shooting in Rockford since...
WIFR

Police: Shots fired in Freeport; suspect at-large

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport police are looking for a man possibly connected to a shooting Tuesday night. Police dispatched just after 6:30 Tuesday to W. Clark Street and N. Cherry Avenue for a report of multiple shots fired. During the investigation, officers learned the suspect, a black male subject...
FREEPORT, IL
CBS Chicago

Owners plan to relocate Hollywood Casinos in Aurora, Joliet

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Hollywood Casino in Aurora will soon have a new home.Owner PENN Entertainment plans to build a new casino and hotel near the Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway (Interstate 88) and adjacent to the Chicago Premium Outlets Mall.The casino would feature 900 slot machines, and 50 live table games.There will also be a spa, bars, and restaurants as well as meeting space. A Barstool Sportsbook is also planned for the new casino.The plan reflects a change in the law since the casino first opened in 1993. Casinos back then had to be classified as being riverboats, while landside casinos are now allowed.Construction could begin next year.A new casino is also planned to replace the Hollywood Casino Joliet. The plan there calls for a casino in the Rock Run Crossings mixed use development near the I-80/I-55 interchange.
AURORA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three men arrested in Beloit drug house raid

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Three men have been taken into custody on narcotics charges after police raided a home in the 1400 block of Hull Avenue on Wednesday. The Beloit Police Department said officers with the Violent Crimes Interdiction Team and Patrol executed the search warrant at 1:05 p.m. Eric Brooks, 51, was charged with […]
BELOIT, WI
wjol.com

Hollywood Casino Joliet announces move to Rock Run Crossings And Aurora Casino Moving Too

As WJOL reported back in November of 2021 a big move has finally been confirmed. PENN Entertainment has announced that they will be constructing a new land-based casino as part of the Rock Run Crossings development in the city of Joliet. The development, which is currently under construction, is located at the interchange of I-55 and I-80. The facility is several miles from the current Hollywood Casino Joliet, which will be replaced by the new land-based casino.
JOLIET, IL

