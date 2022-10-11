Read full article on original website
Do you recognize this tiny face? Stroll on State wants to recreate this moment 10 years later
ROCKFORD — Stroll on State turns 10 this year, and it’s looking to recreate a magic moment from the first year of the downtown holiday festival. The Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau wants help identifying a baby pictured during the first Stroll in 2013. “While going through...
‘Exciting new initiative’: Rock Valley College set to offer free film production training in Rockford
ROCKFORD — Rock Valley College will offer free job training for those interested in the film industry starting in January 2023. The Illinois Film Office and RVC are collaborating to encourage more Rockfordians to pursue a career in production by supplying free, 80-hour, intensive training courses for those 18 and older.
Rockford Scanner™: Many Peoples Worst Nightmare, Has Just Came True For 2 Citizens in downtown Rockford
Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
‘I am a monster’: Shane Bouma apologizes for killing 74-year-old Machesney Park woman
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man who pleaded guilty to killing an elderly Machesney Park woman apologized to her family in court Friday, saying he deserves whatever sentence he receives. “I am a monster and a poison on society,” 42-year-old Shane Bouma said during his sentencing hearing in front of Judge Brendan Maher. “I am a […]
Rockford residents call for action after officer body slams Auburn student
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Public School District is facing a federal civil rights lawsuit. It comes more than a year after an Auburn High School student was taken down to the ground by a school resource officer. Security camera footage has now been released, and several community members called for action at Tuesday’s […]
Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery At Motel In Rockford
One of Illinois’ Most Unique Restaurants Only Serves One Dessert… and It’s To Die For
So you're looking for the perfect dessert on a summer night... look no further, it's right here in Rockford just across the river. Dessert is my life, you know this, I know you do. I've said it a million times, it's way more important to me than anything else, it just makes me happy.... unless it's terrible.
(Updated with suspect info) Sources Saying Approx. 50 gunshots were fired at a busy Rockford Intersection…
DeKalb Woman Runs Into Spa Unit Trouble
A DeKalb woman contacted NBC 5 Responds after she said she was experiencing technical hiccups with her brand-new, $61,000 therapeutic spa unit. The woman said despite her repeated calls, the company that sold the unit would not get back to her or provide answers. But after NBC 5 Responds got...
Rockford Scanner™: Police Kick In The Door, 3 People Arrested…
Rockford Scanner™: CBS did a story on a Rockford Resource Officer Allegedly Body Slamming A Student At a Local School
Police: Rockford man arrested after multiple shootings in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested Sunday after multiple shootings in Freeport, police said. Freeport Police officers responded to the 200 block of E. Pleasant Street around 8:15 p.m. Sunday for multiple shots fired, according to the department. They learned from an uninjured 18-year-old man that a Black male wearing a black […]
Seven shootings in Rockford over the weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police reported seven shootings in the city between Saturday and early Monday morning. Saturday, October 8th One woman was shot around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, in the 5800 block of Garrett Lane. The 28-year-old victim is expected to survive, police said. Rockford Police have charged Timothy Gentry, 44, of […]
Tuesday morning shooting in Rockford marks fourth in two days
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting Tuesday morning sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened in the 2900 block of Halsted Road, on the city’s west side, and Rockford Police reported the incident just after 1 a.m. This is the fourth shooting in Rockford since...
Police: Shots fired in Freeport; suspect at-large
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport police are looking for a man possibly connected to a shooting Tuesday night. Police dispatched just after 6:30 Tuesday to W. Clark Street and N. Cherry Avenue for a report of multiple shots fired. During the investigation, officers learned the suspect, a black male subject...
Oregon bowhunter accused of illegally killing whitetail deer
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — An Oregon man, Brandon Miller, 28, has been accused of illegally killing a whitetail deer with a bow and arrow. According to the Oregon Police Department, at 7:32 p.m. on October 3rd, officers arrested Miller on an outstanding Ogle County warrant. During the arrest, officers issued citations for violation of Illinois […]
Owners plan to relocate Hollywood Casinos in Aurora, Joliet
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Hollywood Casino in Aurora will soon have a new home.Owner PENN Entertainment plans to build a new casino and hotel near the Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway (Interstate 88) and adjacent to the Chicago Premium Outlets Mall.The casino would feature 900 slot machines, and 50 live table games.There will also be a spa, bars, and restaurants as well as meeting space. A Barstool Sportsbook is also planned for the new casino.The plan reflects a change in the law since the casino first opened in 1993. Casinos back then had to be classified as being riverboats, while landside casinos are now allowed.Construction could begin next year.A new casino is also planned to replace the Hollywood Casino Joliet. The plan there calls for a casino in the Rock Run Crossings mixed use development near the I-80/I-55 interchange.
Three men arrested in Beloit drug house raid
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Three men have been taken into custody on narcotics charges after police raided a home in the 1400 block of Hull Avenue on Wednesday. The Beloit Police Department said officers with the Violent Crimes Interdiction Team and Patrol executed the search warrant at 1:05 p.m. Eric Brooks, 51, was charged with […]
Hollywood Casinos in Aurora, Joliet move onto land near major interstates
The owners of the Hollywood Casinos in Aurora and Joliet are moving their operations onto land.
Hollywood Casino Joliet announces move to Rock Run Crossings And Aurora Casino Moving Too
As WJOL reported back in November of 2021 a big move has finally been confirmed. PENN Entertainment has announced that they will be constructing a new land-based casino as part of the Rock Run Crossings development in the city of Joliet. The development, which is currently under construction, is located at the interchange of I-55 and I-80. The facility is several miles from the current Hollywood Casino Joliet, which will be replaced by the new land-based casino.
