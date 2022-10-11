Read full article on original website
Cooler Temps Coming
Breezy and cool this weekend, perfect Fall Michigan weather! Colder air is on the way! Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.
Metro Detroit weather: Chilly but sunny Friday with beautiful fall colors starts weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A chilly start to the day on Friday but I think we're gonna shape up nicely!. Most of the rain across the state is traveling west to northeast, and will largely avoid us. Due to this, I'm keeping Friday's forecast dry with a delightful amount of sunshine early and a high near 57. It will be chilly but pretty with the sunshine and fall colors!
Metro Detroit weather: Cold weather to last through weekend and into next week
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A cooler pattern is going to be with us right through the weekend and beyond. There could be a few sprinkles early Saturday morning but football weather inside the Big House for the Michigan – Penn State game looks dry (but breezy). An area of...
Metro Detroit weekend road work to close I-96 Express, lanes on I-696, I-75
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're headed out this weekend, you'll want to plan your detours now. Road work will completely close stretches of the east and westbound I-96 Express lanes in Detroit, part of the Lodge Freeway, and lanes on I-75 and I-696. Other roads will also experience closures from construction.
15-year-old stabs mom to death • 17-year-old found dead on I-94 • Macomb man killed in crash that split car
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old stabbed her mom to death in Detroit after an argument, a woman found dead on I-94 was identified as a 17-year-old from Detroit, and a Macomb man was killed in a crash that split his Corvette in half on Romeo Plank: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Poachers caught with over 460 pounds of salmon by Michigan DNR
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources caught a group of poachers with more than 460 pounds of salmon illegally caught from the Manistee River in northern Michigan. According to a release from the DNR, an angler tipped officers off about an out-of-state fishing group...
Metro Detroit police leaders want more discussion on funding from Michigan leaders
SOUTHFIELD, MIch. (FOX 2) - The topic of funding for police departments in Michigan has been a hot-button issue this year and, regardless of who wins the race for Governor, Metro Detroit leaders are hoping for bipartisan solutions to make sure law enforcement has the tools they need. This topic...
How to track your absentee ballot in Michigan
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Once you return your absentee ballot in Michigan, you can track it to make sure your clerk receives it. Read more election coverage here. The state has an online database where you can check the status of your ballot, along with other information, such as registration status and polling place. You can also view a sample ballot.
77-year-old Michigan man tries lottery game, wins $25,000 a year for life
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man won $25,000 for life from the Michigan Lottery when he tried a game he hadn't played. "I had never played the Lucky For Life game, but decided to try in instead of Mega Millions or Powerball," Mark Watson said. "The next day I had an email saying I’d won a prize. Once I logged in to my Lottery account and saw how much I had won I was stunned."
17-year-old identified as woman found shot and killed on I-94
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police released an update on Saturday that the woman found shot and killed on I-94 Friday morning was a 17-year-old from Detroit. Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police said the body of a woman with head trauma was found...
Steven Elliott claims majority of Detroit 3rd graders illiterate
Michigan’s 12th Congressional District candidate claimed that a majority of third-graders in the Detroit Public Schools Community District are illiterate. He also discussed other topics ahead of the election in an interview with FOX 2’s Hilary Golston.
What to expect at the first Michigan Governor's debate
On Thursday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon will debate for the first time ahead of the November Election. Here's what to expect.
Kamala Harris swings through Michigan ahead of 2022 midterms
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Vice President Kamala Harris visited Detroit on Saturday to attend several events with Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist. Kamala Harris's trip to the Motor City included highlighting federal bills like the CHIPS Act which is intended to bring more manufacturing back to the country.
VIDEO: 14-year-old in stolen Mustang runs out of gas, jumps from I-75 bridge to run from Brownstown Police
The Brownstown Police Department said a 14-year-old who stole one of three Mustang Shelby GT500s on Wednesday tried to escape arrest by jumping from an I-75 overpass after the stolen car ran out of gas. According to police, just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Woodhaven Police put out a report...
Wayne County man wins $5.42 million from Michigan Lottery
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Wayne County man didn't know how much the prize was when he saw an email from the Michigan Lottery saying he won. The 69-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous had purchased 15 Lotto 47 tickets with about $280 he had in his online account from a recent win, he said.
Tudor Dixon criticizes Gretchen Whitmer's on police support, says abortion to be decided by people or a judge
After first debate, Dixon takes shots at Whitmer's stance on abortion and funding police. The race for the governor's office is tightening with less than a month before Election Day. On Friday, the day after the first debate, Republican challenger Tudor Dixon says Whitmer's actions on supporting police are political in nature and she's criticizing her own statements about defunding the police.
Michigan GOP front and center as Arab Americans push for removal of LGBTQ books in Dearborn schools
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - As Dearborn parents and residents sounded off on LGBTQ+ books in school libraries during a school board meeting, high profile republicans sat front and center. Their presence was a nod to the unexpected alliance of sorts between conservatives and many in the Arab American community as their interests overlap on this issue.
Whitmer, Dixon clash over abortion, gun violence, more during first governor debate
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her opponent Tudor Dixon met on the debate stage for the first time Thursday night. The debated numerous issues, with abortion being a focal point of the event.
