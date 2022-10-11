ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Cooler Temps Coming

Breezy and cool this weekend, perfect Fall Michigan weather! Colder air is on the way! Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.
Metro Detroit weather: Chilly but sunny Friday with beautiful fall colors starts weekend

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A chilly start to the day on Friday but I think we're gonna shape up nicely!. Most of the rain across the state is traveling west to northeast, and will largely avoid us. Due to this, I'm keeping Friday's forecast dry with a delightful amount of sunshine early and a high near 57. It will be chilly but pretty with the sunshine and fall colors!
Metro Detroit weekend road work to close I-96 Express, lanes on I-696, I-75

DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're headed out this weekend, you'll want to plan your detours now. Road work will completely close stretches of the east and westbound I-96 Express lanes in Detroit, part of the Lodge Freeway, and lanes on I-75 and I-696. Other roads will also experience closures from construction.
Poachers caught with over 460 pounds of salmon by Michigan DNR

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources caught a group of poachers with more than 460 pounds of salmon illegally caught from the Manistee River in northern Michigan. According to a release from the DNR, an angler tipped officers off about an out-of-state fishing group...
How to track your absentee ballot in Michigan

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Once you return your absentee ballot in Michigan, you can track it to make sure your clerk receives it. Read more election coverage here. The state has an online database where you can check the status of your ballot, along with other information, such as registration status and polling place. You can also view a sample ballot.
77-year-old Michigan man tries lottery game, wins $25,000 a year for life

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man won $25,000 for life from the Michigan Lottery when he tried a game he hadn't played. "I had never played the Lucky For Life game, but decided to try in instead of Mega Millions or Powerball," Mark Watson said. "The next day I had an email saying I’d won a prize. Once I logged in to my Lottery account and saw how much I had won I was stunned."
17-year-old identified as woman found shot and killed on I-94

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police released an update on Saturday that the woman found shot and killed on I-94 Friday morning was a 17-year-old from Detroit. Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police said the body of a woman with head trauma was found...
Steven Elliott claims majority of Detroit 3rd graders illiterate

Michigan’s 12th Congressional District candidate claimed that a majority of third-graders in the Detroit Public Schools Community District are illiterate. He also discussed other topics ahead of the election in an interview with FOX 2’s Hilary Golston.
Kamala Harris swings through Michigan ahead of 2022 midterms

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Vice President Kamala Harris visited Detroit on Saturday to attend several events with Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist. Kamala Harris's trip to the Motor City included highlighting federal bills like the CHIPS Act which is intended to bring more manufacturing back to the country.
Wayne County man wins $5.42 million from Michigan Lottery

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Wayne County man didn't know how much the prize was when he saw an email from the Michigan Lottery saying he won. The 69-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous had purchased 15 Lotto 47 tickets with about $280 he had in his online account from a recent win, he said.
Tudor Dixon criticizes Gretchen Whitmer's on police support, says abortion to be decided by people or a judge

After first debate, Dixon takes shots at Whitmer's stance on abortion and funding police. The race for the governor's office is tightening with less than a month before Election Day. On Friday, the day after the first debate, Republican challenger Tudor Dixon says Whitmer's actions on supporting police are political in nature and she's criticizing her own statements about defunding the police.
