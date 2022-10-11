ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Cool mornings, warm afternoons continue in Charlotte; wet weather returns Wednesday

By Ted Phaeton
 5 days ago

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Tuesday will be pleasant but starts off cool. Temperatures aren’t too far off from where we were yesterday, kicking your day off with the 40s and 50s around the Queen City while our mountain counties dip into the mid to upper 30s.

Winds are light this morning with High pressure still influencing much of the forecast. As that broad area of high pressure pushes east off of the Carolina Coast expect winds to shift more out of the south heading into Wednesday.

Today will be warm, peaking in the low to mid-70s with mostly sunny skies. We’ll likely be seasonable through mid-week as an approaching cold front brings rain chances into the Carolinas.

Look for showers to develop in the afternoon and evening on Wednesday and last into Thursday. We can see a few isolated storms develop but I don’t anticipate them causing too much of an issue.

Showers taper off Thursday afternoon and evening before we clear out heading into Friday. We’ll finish off the work week with low 70s and sunny skies taking hold ahead of the weekend.

We’ll stay sunny and dry Saturday and Sunday before rain chances return early next week.

Today: Sunny & Warm! High: 42.

Tonight: Clear & Cool. Low: 56.

