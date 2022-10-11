ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, Tennessee – Walking onto Devils Step Island, a few miles from downtown, offers a glimpse into the early history of Franklin County. Across the span of blue water a few hundred yards away, the noise of a busy dock on the bank of Tims Ford Lake is replaced by the rustling of pines and oaks swaying in the wind and the splashing of water on the shore of the small island.
Graze Craze held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd., Suite E in Murfreesboro. Graze Craze is the innovator in an attractive food trend sweeping the nation known as “Grazing”. Grazing allows people the flexibility to eat an entire meal or small portions of food during the course of the day. The grazing style of eating provides you and your guests with a diverse meal plan in the form of a charcuterie-style grazing box, platter, or table that meets the individual needs and wants of everyone’s personal palette and diet, in relation to those who may have special health or medical eating requirements.
GraceWorks Ministries held a ceremonial lease signing last week giving the non-profit an extension on their search for an expanded permanent home. As previously reported, GraceWorks's lease was set to expire in June 2023 after the building that they have operated out of for years was recently sold. Those new...
Gallatin is a remarkable city in Sumner County, Tennessee. It is also the county’s seat. This United States city had a population of 44,431 in 2020. Gallatin is situated on the northern banks of the raging Cumberland River. It is known for its history and various outdoor recreation opportunities. Gallatin has an area of 84.56 square kilometers and a history that dates back to the 1800s.
Power outages and downed trees were being reported across the Midstate during Wednesday's severe weather. Nashville Electric Services (NES) had 6,769 customers in the dark around 5 p.m. As of Thursday morning, most of the power outages have been restored. Live updates on NES outages can be found here. There...
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS TODAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 99 AT THE 7 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn - TwelveStone Health Partners, a leading provider of comprehensive chronic care medication services based in Murfreesboro, announced Thursday the TwelveStone Infusion Support CON application was approved September 28, 2022, for 90 counties in the state of Tennessee. The CON application: including all 95 counties, was filed with the Health Facilities Commission on May 31, 2022.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two alleged shoplifters reportedly caused a scene at a Tennessee Walmart store by breaking wine bottles and tossing cookies, officials say. According to a news release from the Murfreesboro Police Department, officers were called out to a Walmart store after reports of two alleged shoplifters causing a disturbance by breaking bottles of wine and throwing Halloween cookies on Monday.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties in Middle Tennessee due to low humidity and winds. NWS warns of critical fire weather in Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Wilson, Macon, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Trousdale, Smith, Williamson, and Rutherford Counties.
WILSON COUNTY, TN – Authorities continue to investigate the death of a woman who was reported as “MISSING” in Murfreesboro and later found deceased in the area of Watertown, TN. The lifeless body of Mya Christine Fuller was located along Trammel Lane, which runs between Highway 231 near Cedars of Lebanon State Park and Highway 70 in Watertown. The deceased woman was located on August 6, 2022.
