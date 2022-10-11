Read full article on original website
Memories Under Tims Ford Lake
Winchester, Tennessee – Walking onto Devils Step Island, a few miles from downtown, offers a glimpse into the early history of Franklin County. Across the span of blue water a few hundred yards away, the noise of a busy dock on the bank of Tims Ford Lake is replaced by the rustling of pines and oaks swaying in the wind and the splashing of water on the shore of the small island.
‘Dangerous and illegal’: Second injury on Murfreesboro train tracks prompts warning from police
An 18-year-old was the second person to be hit and injured while walking on train tracks in Murfreesboro this week.
Visitors to Williamson can leave their cars behind and hit the highlights with Franklin Hop tour
A new vintage trolley hop-on, hop-off tour that will allow guests to experience Franklin and Leiper's Fork at their own pace, without a car, has launched from Gray Line Tennessee. The Franklin Hop will take guests on an entertaining 90-minute loop, with expert guides pointing out over 50 points of...
Ribbon Cutting: Graze Craze in Murfreesboro
Graze Craze held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd., Suite E in Murfreesboro. Graze Craze is the innovator in an attractive food trend sweeping the nation known as “Grazing”. Grazing allows people the flexibility to eat an entire meal or small portions of food during the course of the day. The grazing style of eating provides you and your guests with a diverse meal plan in the form of a charcuterie-style grazing box, platter, or table that meets the individual needs and wants of everyone’s personal palette and diet, in relation to those who may have special health or medical eating requirements.
GraceWorks signs new lease as search for expanded property continues
GraceWorks Ministries held a ceremonial lease signing last week giving the non-profit an extension on their search for an expanded permanent home. As previously reported, GraceWorks's lease was set to expire in June 2023 after the building that they have operated out of for years was recently sold. Those new...
Wednesday storm damage leaves trail of destruction in Coffee County
Families across Coffee County are dealing with the aftermath of Wednesday evening's storm. The storm caused damage to homes and businesses throughout the county.
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Gallatin (TN)
Gallatin is a remarkable city in Sumner County, Tennessee. It is also the county’s seat. This United States city had a population of 44,431 in 2020. Gallatin is situated on the northern banks of the raging Cumberland River. It is known for its history and various outdoor recreation opportunities. Gallatin has an area of 84.56 square kilometers and a history that dates back to the 1800s.
How Tennessee lawmakers tilted the scales toward developers to make it harder for cities to get affordable housing
Earlier this month, Nashville residents told Metro Council they want the city’s help getting community needs met. They say the rezoning of an East Nashville property that used to be home to the Riverchase apartments, should be used as leverage until they can get a community benefits agreement that’s on their terms.
Power outages, damages reported across the Midstate during severe weather
Power outages and downed trees were being reported across the Midstate during Wednesday's severe weather. Nashville Electric Services (NES) had 6,769 customers in the dark around 5 p.m. As of Thursday morning, most of the power outages have been restored. Live updates on NES outages can be found here. There...
Nashville International Airport parking concerns continue
Fall Break has created massive crowds of travelers at Nashville International Airport. Officials believe this is the reason why parking lots are full.
Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checks
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS TODAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 99 AT THE 7 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Donelson neighborhood on high alert after attempted home break-in
Metro Nashville Police have increased patrol throughout a Donelson neighborhood after several residents took to social media alerting others about a group of people attempting to break into homes.
TwelveStone Infusion Support Application Approved to Expand to 90-Counties
MURFREESBORO, Tenn - TwelveStone Health Partners, a leading provider of comprehensive chronic care medication services based in Murfreesboro, announced Thursday the TwelveStone Infusion Support CON application was approved September 28, 2022, for 90 counties in the state of Tennessee. The CON application: including all 95 counties, was filed with the Health Facilities Commission on May 31, 2022.
2 alleged shoplifters reportedly broke wine bottles, tossed cookies at a Tennessee Walmart
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two alleged shoplifters reportedly caused a scene at a Tennessee Walmart store by breaking wine bottles and tossing cookies, officials say. According to a news release from the Murfreesboro Police Department, officers were called out to a Walmart store after reports of two alleged shoplifters causing a disturbance by breaking bottles of wine and throwing Halloween cookies on Monday.
Trousdale County sees increase in crime as population continues to grow
One of the smallest counties in the state is seeing an increase in crime.
RED FLAG WARNING: Multiple Tennessee counties warned of 'extreme fire behavior'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties in Middle Tennessee due to low humidity and winds. NWS warns of critical fire weather in Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Wilson, Macon, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Trousdale, Smith, Williamson, and Rutherford Counties.
$21,000 Reward for Information that Leads to Arrest / Conviction of Subject(s) Responsible for the Death of Mya Fuller from Murfreesboro
WILSON COUNTY, TN – Authorities continue to investigate the death of a woman who was reported as “MISSING” in Murfreesboro and later found deceased in the area of Watertown, TN. The lifeless body of Mya Christine Fuller was located along Trammel Lane, which runs between Highway 231 near Cedars of Lebanon State Park and Highway 70 in Watertown. The deceased woman was located on August 6, 2022.
Nearly 2,000 NES customers without power
Nashville Electric Service has reported nearly 2,000 customers are without power.
‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms
Wednesday's intense storms in Middle Tennessee took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty.
MTSU opens new building to house its high-demand concrete management program
School Director Kelly Strong says this new building will solidify the school's reputation as a talent pipeline for Middle Tennessee construction companies.
