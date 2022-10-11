Read full article on original website
BBC
Murder victim was infatuated with Prince Charles, court hears
A vulnerable woman believed she had a YouTube relationship with the Prince of Wales before she was murdered by her friend, a court heard. Mee Kuen Chong was allegedly attacked in her Wembley home by Jemma Mitchell last June and then carried off in a large blue suitcase and left in Devon.
BBC
Baby loss: 'We weren't told why our daughter had died'
Two couples from West Lothian have spoken to the BBC about their experiences of losing a baby. One couple were bereaved earlier this year - the other in 1971, when there was virtually no support with the grieving process. The help available now, they agree, makes all the difference in...
Lisa Rinna Was Interviewed On The Red Carpet By Someone She Had Blocked, And It's Super Awkward
"One of the many I've blocked."
BBC
Mortimer's Hole: Tunnel used to capture queen and lover is restored
A tunnel used to capture a medieval queen and her lover, who had seized power from the king of England, is reopening following restoration. Mortimer's Hole, at Nottingham Castle, was used by King Edward III to capture his mother Queen Isabella and her lover, Roger Mortimer. Work has taken place...
BBC
Battersea Power Station opens after decades of decay
Looming over the River Thames, Battersea Power Station lay derelict for decades. On Friday, though, the reinvention of one of London's truly iconic buildings is complete as it opens to the public for the first time. Transforming this beloved Art Deco edifice into a shopping and leisure complex has been...
BBC
Ashley Wadsworth murder: Mother funds emergency bleed kit in Chelmsford
The mother of a Canadian girl stabbed to death by her boyfriend in Essex has funded a potentially life-saving first aid bleed kit for a pub, in her memory. Ashley Wadsworth, 19, was murdered by Jack Sepple, 23, on 1 February, at their flat in Chelmsford. Her mother, Christy Gendron,...
BBC
Robbie Coltrane: Harry Potter actor dies aged 72
Actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, has died aged 72. He also appeared in ITV detective drama Cracker and the James Bond films Goldeneye and The World Is Not Enough. In a statement, his agent Belinda Wright confirmed the actor died in hospital near Falkirk...
BBC
Kaden Reddick: Topshop and Arcadia Group fined £1m over boy's death
Topshop and its former owners have been fined a total of £1m for health and safety breaches after a 10-year-old boy was killed when a queue barrier fell on him. Kaden Reddick died at the Reading store during a family shopping trip in 2017. Arcadia Group and Topshop/Topman were...
BBC
Topshop death: No money can bring back my son - Kaden Reddick's mother
On the first day of the half-term break in February 2017, 10-year-old Kaden Reddick, his mother, grandmother and siblings went to the cinema. Afterwards they went to shopping to Topshop. It was there that what had been a nice day out turned into an unforeseeable nightmare. Reflecting on the events,...
BBC
Helen Ward: It breaks my heart that I might have to give up, but no decision yet
Veteran Wales striker Helen Ward says she has yet to decide on her international future, but admits it will be a "challenge" to continue. Ward was as an extra-time substitute as Wales' World Cup dreams were ended in an agonising defeat by Switzerland. The 36-year-old will talk to her family...
