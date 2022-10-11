Read full article on original website
Trump supporter who set fire to his own camper charged with wire fraud
At NBC News Dennis Romero reports, “A Minnesota supporter of former President Donald Trump who officials say staged a fire that he blamed on left-wing radicals pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud, prosecutors said. Denis Molla, 30, had claimed that his camper was targeted because of his Trump flag. He filed fraudulent insurance claims worth hundreds of thousands of dollars after the 2020 incident at his Minneapolis-area residence, prosecutors said. Molla also created a GoFundMe fundraiser after the fire.”
Wife of Minneapolis City Council member founded nonprofit with ties to Feeding Our Future
The Star Tribune’s Kelly Smith reports that Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman’s wife, Ilo Amba, founded a nonprofit to feed kids that has ties to the Feeding Our Future fraud investigation. Smith reports that Amba has not been accused of or charged with fraud. The Star Tribune’s...
Opioid overdoses are climbing in the Twin Cities
The Star Tribune’s Kyeland Jackson and Jeff Hargarten have a piece on surging opioid overdoses in the Twin Cities — and what’s being done about it. MPR’s Elizabeth Shockman reports that Minnesota schools will be able to apply for some of $10 million in federal funds designated for school mental health and safety in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, in which 19 students and two teachers were killed.
It’s beginning to look a lot like winter: Twin Cities see first measurable snowfall of 2022
The Strib’s Tim Harlow reports that today marked the Twin Cities’ first measurable snow of 2022. The paper sent its photogs out for some nice photos, too. Related: Here’s a really pretty drone picture of snowy streets from above posted on the Minneapolis subreddit. The Star Tribune’s...
After years of stagnation along the Blue Line, new housing booms in Longfellow
I still remember the feeling of taking the Blue Line light rail for the first time in 2004. Gliding on rails high over Highway 62, looking out over the river valley, zipping toward the city, it felt like the urban future had arrived. Minneapolis, a city that had long shirked away from density, was turning a corner.
Fewer Twin Cities businesses accepting cash, reverse ATMs becoming more common
In the Strib, Kavita Kumar reports, “Cash is not just going out of style, it’s already gone in some places. Aaron Graves and her fiancé discovered that at one of the last Twins games of the year. They left their credit cards in the car, figuring they could just use cash at the stadium. They were wrong. The couple were among the fans turned away at concessions stands and redirected to a sleek white kiosk — one of five so-called reverse ATMs around Target Field. The sign on the machines says, ‘Convert cash to card’. … Many airlines stopped accepting cash years ago at check-in counters and on flights. In the pandemic, sports stadiums, amusement parks and restaurants moved to cashless transactions as a way to limit contact, make do with fewer workers and to be more efficient. The share of payments made with cash went from 26% in 2019 to 19% in 2020, according to an annual consumer survey by the Federal Reserve. It ticked up slightly last year to 20%.”
New WEB device is now Abbott Northwestern’s preferred choice for aneurysm treatment
Five years ago, Nancy Skoog-Edholm had no idea that she had two brain aneurysms. Then she started feeling sick. “I had a really bad headache,” she recalled. “I felt really weak. I took my blood pressure and it was really, really high.” When a CT scan of her brain revealed the aneurysms, Skoog-Edholm, who has a strong family history of the disorder — her grandmother, cousin and aunt all died of ruptured aneurysms before age 56 — was rushed by ambulance to Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Minnesota could see 2,000 refugee arrivals under federal admissions program
For MPR News, Tom Crann and Megan Burks write that while the federal refugee cap is eight times higher than it was under the Trump administration, “some are criticizing the Biden administration for refusing to raise the cap on how many refugees the country accepts, and for admitting far fewer than that cap allows. The United States can resettle 125,000 people this fiscal year, which began on Saturday. Last year, it used less than a fifth of its slots.” State refugee coordinator Rachele King told Crann, “We are planning — through the traditional refugee admissions program — really to see building back to what we had seen, you know, over our history, which is closer to about 2,000 arrivals per year to the state.”
New Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander says he regrets tone of Thursday night tweets
WCCO Staff report that new Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander issued a statement saying he regretted the tone of his tweets after getting into it on Twitter Thursday night with locals over what seemed to be criticism of “Operation Endeavor,” a city public safety plan. The Strib’s...
Recalling the time St. Anthony Falls almost collapsed into rapids
Four years earlier in 1865, four partners, the most prominent of whom were William W. Eastman and John L. Merriam, bought a large portion of Nicollet Island from Hercules Dousman. With the property came long-ignored water rights that the partners wanted to use. They brought suit against Saint Anthony Falls...
Emmer voted against infrastructure bill, then sought its funding for Minnesota highway project
Dozens of U.S. House Republicans, including Rep. Tom Emmer, voted against a massive infrastructure bill last year, but that did not stop them from seeking money for local projects that would be funded by the bill. First reported by CNN, dozens of GOP lawmakers who opposed the infrastructure bill have...
Sheriff Hutchinson’s peace officer license suspended for 30 days
In the Strib, Rochelle Olson says, “Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson, who has been out on medical leave since May, will lose his peace officer license for 30 days because of his drunken-driving crash last December. Hutchinson signed an agreement with the Minnesota Board of Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) on Sept. 6. It’s rare for the board to suspend a license for a first offense, but Hutchinson agreed that he should he held to a higher standard, according to a statement by the board Tuesday.”
Minnesota adoption fight over White Earth child helped spur U.S. Supreme Court case
WASHINGTON – After Jason and Danielle Clifford discovered they could not have children, they decided to become foster-to-adopt parents so they could help a child in their community. In 2016, the Twin Cities couple took in a 6-year-old girl, a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, whose...
Tickets available to public for MinnPost Social: Election Insights with Peter Callaghan and Walker Orenstein
Tickets are now on sale to the general public for MinnPost Social: Election Insights with Peter Callaghan and Walker Orenstein on Monday, October 17, at 5:30 p.m. at The Haralson Room at Minneapolis Cider Company. PURCHASE TICKETS>>. The state government’s response to COVID-19 and whether Gov. Tim Walz’s actions were...
Proposed railroad merger creates more harm than good for Minneapolis
Last year, Canadian Pacific (CP) and Kansas City Southern (KCS) filed a joint merger application with federal regulators to form one behemoth of a railroad valued at more than $31 billion. If granted, the merger would become the only single-line railroad directly linking Canada and Mexico and stretch through the entire central part of the U.S resulting in significantly more train traffic through Minnesota. Particularly, the impacts of this merger will further marginalize communities like the Webber-Camden neighborhood in north Minneapolis. This community is already impacted by long wait times for trains and the health risks that accompany the resulting pollution. With the increase in rail traffic, this merger will exacerbate the quality of life and safety issues associated with railroads that we know so well.
Mercado Central demands Scott Jensen remove images from campaign ads
At Sahan Journal, Abe Asher writes, “Longtime Minneapolis marketplace Mercado Central is demanding that Republican Scott Jensen’s campaign for governor remove footage of the marketplace from a new advertisement it recently released. … The board asserted that Mercado Central’s interior design and interior and exterior murals are all protected by copyright law and cannot be used for any commercial or political use, and asked that all footage of the building be removed from campaign videos and from all social and broadcast media.”
Wrongful death lawsuit questions Brooklyn Center’s use of police on mental health call
Like all mothers, Amity Dimock loves her son. “Kobe was my first child, the first love of my life,” she said. “You don’t understand real love until you have a child. We had a very special bond.”. On August 31, 2019, Kobe Dimock-Heisler, who had autism...
Cedar-Riverside’s windows are getting dressed up
The shop windows on Minneapolis’ Cedar Avenue have seen it all. Most of the bricks and wood holding them in place are a hundred years old, and some of the glass seems ancient. Generations ago, the one-and two-story shops along the street formed a contiguous row of windows and doors, each with its own realm of possibility, but today the old street exists in fragments. The blocks on the east side retained more of its walkable urban fabric than its opposite, which was decimated by 1970s urban renewal. But all in all, block by block, Cedar still retains its charm as a diverse shopping street in the old heart of Minneapolis.
Weekend Picks: Land of 10,000 Laughs, a Black composer showcase, craft market
Everyone deserves to have a laugh once in a while. Luckily, the opportunities for doing so abound this weekend as comics from around the country infiltrate the Twin Cities. Also this weekend, the American Craft Council’s St. Paul Marketplace, which has been recently rebranded as “American Craft Made” heads to the RiverCentre, with lovingly created objects to bring beauty to your home. And, the Minnesota Orchestra highlights Black composers, Interact Center recalls the Great Depression, Swedish and Minnesota music musicians find shared rhythms, and Public Functionary makes its official return.
Mayor Jacob Frey names Minneapolis’ next police chief
MPR’s Jon Collins reports Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has named Newark, New Jersey, deputy mayor Brian O’Hara as they city’s next police chief. WCCO-TV Kirsten Mitchell reports that U of M scientists believe a massive meteor crashed into what’s now Inver Grove Heights a very long time ago.
