HOUSTON -- No starting pitcher in baseball throws a sinker like Luis Castillo's. The ball starts on one side of the plate and ends up on the other, moving nearly a foot and a half horizontally on average, an optical illusion of a pitch if executed correctly, which the 73rd of his American League Division Series start Thursday unquestionably was. The only problem: Yordan Alvarez, the beyond-talented Houston Astros slugger, stood at the plate ready to prove the pitch's fallibility.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO