Astros pitchers Framber Valdez and Luis Garcia rock hair extensions for MLB postseason hairdos
It's all in the hair! The starting pitchers' unconventional styles have earned them some good-natured teasing from teammates, but hey, Luis Garcia's mom likes it. "If it's fine with her, I'm OK."
Jeremy Pena hits 18th-inning homer as Astros sweep Mariners
SEATTLE -- This day, two decades in the making, seemed like it was never going to end. Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the top-seeded Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners, hosting their first postseason game since 2001, featured epic pitching, exemplary defense and, finally, in the 18th inning, the only hit that mattered.
Astros vs. Mariners Game 3: Jeremy Peña's home run helps Houston win ALDS in 18th inning
The Astros and Mariners' pitching staffs were battling in a scoreless game before Houston's rookie broke through.
MLB division series Saturday: Highlights and takeaways
Eight teams started Saturday still inthe 2022 postseason. After today's league division series games, that number shrank considerably. ThePhiladelphia Phillieseliminated theAtlanta Braveswith an 8-3 National League Division Series Game 4 victory that had Philly's Citizens Bank Park rocking. The Seattle Mariners played their first home playoff game in more than...
Yordan Alvarez hits historic go-ahead blast to lift Astros
HOUSTON -- No starting pitcher in baseball throws a sinker like Luis Castillo's. The ball starts on one side of the plate and ends up on the other, moving nearly a foot and a half horizontally on average, an optical illusion of a pitch if executed correctly, which the 73rd of his American League Division Series start Thursday unquestionably was. The only problem: Yordan Alvarez, the beyond-talented Houston Astros slugger, stood at the plate ready to prove the pitch's fallibility.
Astros' star Yordan Alvarez family sees him play in postseason for the first time
The left-handed hitter's family saw him play professionally for the first time back in August. For their second at Minute Maid, they witness him making the record books
Astros vs. Mariners: Yordan Alvarez's 2-run homer powers Houston to 2-0 ALDS lead
For the second straight postseason game, an Yordan Alvarez home run became the game-winning difference against Seattle.
Astros fans, pick up your gear! Team store stocked with all your merch
The Astros have done it again! The Union Station Team Store opens Sunday as the team advances to the ALCS.
