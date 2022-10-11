ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
ABC13 Houston

Jeremy Pena hits 18th-inning homer as Astros sweep Mariners

SEATTLE -- This day, two decades in the making, seemed like it was never going to end. Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the top-seeded Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners, hosting their first postseason game since 2001, featured epic pitching, exemplary defense and, finally, in the 18th inning, the only hit that mattered.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

MLB division series Saturday: Highlights and takeaways

Eight teams started Saturday still inthe 2022 postseason. After today's league division series games, that number shrank considerably. ThePhiladelphia Phillieseliminated theAtlanta Braveswith an 8-3 National League Division Series Game 4 victory that had Philly's Citizens Bank Park rocking. The Seattle Mariners played their first home playoff game in more than...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Juan Soto
ABC13 Houston

Yordan Alvarez hits historic go-ahead blast to lift Astros

HOUSTON -- No starting pitcher in baseball throws a sinker like Luis Castillo's. The ball starts on one side of the plate and ends up on the other, moving nearly a foot and a half horizontally on average, an optical illusion of a pitch if executed correctly, which the 73rd of his American League Division Series start Thursday unquestionably was. The only problem: Yordan Alvarez, the beyond-talented Houston Astros slugger, stood at the plate ready to prove the pitch's fallibility.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Phillies#Thenew York#Cf Ya

Comments / 0

Community Policy