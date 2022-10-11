Read full article on original website
Should Texas Tech Go Back to the Classic Flat Double T?
Back in 2014, Texas Tech reintroduced the flat Double T on an Under Armour Jersey for the first time against Arkansas in Lubbock. The uniform was a Zach Thomas Era black helmet and uniform over gray pants. The look was a rousing hit, even though the game was a blowout in favor of the old Southwest Conference foe.
The Red Raiders Offensive Line Needs an Overhaul for the Team to Improve
Texas Tech is holding their own against some tough competition, but if they want to level up, the improvements have to start on the line.
Level the bevel? Flatten the T? Some want to change the iconic Double T
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to a website, a group of Texas Tech University alumni are campaigning to “Level the Bevel” on the Texas Tech logo – in other words, remove the 3D elements of the iconic Double T. The Double T was first introduced in 1926 and officially adopted by the school in 1963, according […]
Lubbock, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews vs. Lubbock Estacado
LUBBOCK, Texas (KOSA) - It was a close game for Andrews in week eight. The Mustangs fell just short of a win, losing to Lubbock Estacado 42-36. Watch the highlights here.
fox34.com
End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 14
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night, Oct. 14. Lubbock Christian vs. TK Gorman (Saturday, Oct. 15) Hobbs vs. Alamogordo (Saturday, Oct. 15)
KCBD
Lubbock ISD recognizes Monterey trainer who saved high school football player’s life
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD has recognized Lacey Steele for saving Zaidyn Ward’s life after he collapsed on the field. The trainer said she did not expect to be performing live-saving measurements on the sidelines of a high school football game. Lacey Steele says, “It is one of...
fox34.com
Music, education and politics: ‘Little Joe’ Hernandez shares excitement before Lubbock performance
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Music in Lubbock, education and politics; those are some topics Tejano legend “Little Joe” Hernandez touched on ahead of his upcoming performance in Lubbock. He was available to talk with KCBD NewsChannel 11 for a few minutes to promote his headlining performance for Magic...
University Daily
Tech student describes transition from Costa Rica campus to Lubbock
Costa Rican native, Ana Ramirez is a third year student pursuing a degree in retail management. Ramirez began her studies at the Tech campus in Costa Rica until a desire for “more” inspired her move to the United States. “Since I was a kid, I always had an...
Lubbock motorcycle community shares frustrations over safety after loss of one of their own
LUBBOCK, Texas – The motorcycle community mourned the loss of one of their own after 51- year-old Tim Atwood lost his life in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday afternoon. “You couldn’t have asked for a better man, I’m hurt, I’m hurt for his family, I’m hurt for his extended family, the club that he rides […]
These 40 Lubbock Restaurants Have Great Daily Specials
Looking to go somewhere with food deals? You won't believe some of the awesome ones Lubbock restaurants have to offer. They're all listed below. 55 Places in Lubbock Where You Can Get Free Stuff on Your Birthday. 22 Lubbock Restaurants Out-of-Towners Need to Try.
fox34.com
Lubbock Sheriff investigates body found in East Lubbock Co. canyon
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At approximately 2 p.m. Friday, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 11300 block of ECR 7300 regarding a deceased person found in a field. The area is southeast of Ransom Canyon, east of FM 400 on East County Road 7300. Upon arrival, deputies...
Cooler Temperatures and Rain Headed For Lubbock
Fans of temperatures in the 80's will enjoy the next two days before the weather turns on Sunday when a cold front comes through the area. That's when another blast of Fall hits Lubbock and and continues dropping temperatures throughout the state. Saturday's high is expected to be in the...
Where is the water going? Lubbock residents asked to participate in flooding survey
Lubbock residents were asked to take part in a flood questionnaire survey to better understand flooding issues and to voice their concerns.
fox34.com
Rain chances increasing Saturday night through Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A beautiful Friday for the South Plains with a high of 82 degrees in Lubbock. Saturday will also be nice, with highs in the low 80s and some clouds moving into the region from the south to southwestern U.S. As an upper level low moves this...
fox34.com
Beloved pediatrician dies after stroke
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - He was intent on helping people, even when his own health was ailing. Dr. Glenn Boris was a beloved pediatrician in Lubbock for more than 30 years, and he was an inspiration all of his life. You may remember, he shared his personal story of recovering...
18-year-old Texas Tech student ‘touched so many lives’ before fatal crash, mother said
Kaila Riojas, 18, passed away after a crash between a moped and a pickup truck Sunday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Her mother, Samantha, said Kaila was a nursing student at Texas Tech University.
KCBD
SkyGardens: Now selling home grown West Texas flowers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here in West Texas it’s common to see a cotton field or a corn field, but something you might not see on your everyday commute is a flower farm. SkyGardens is just that, rows of beautiful flowers right in the middle of a cotton patch. It’s a new business, but with a rich history.
What Was the Coldest Day in Texas and How Cold Was It?
We love to talk about the weather in Texas, probably because it can get a bit wacky here. One minute the sun is shining and you're rocking a pair of shorts, the next it's freezing cold and you're lighting up the fireplace. Chilly weather certainly isn't something we are known...
The Cheapest Places to Live in Texas: Lubbock Came in What Place?
The cost of living has been on everyone's mind lately. It's something that keeps rising. Lubbock is known to be affordable, but is that actually the case right now? The Cost of Living Index shows us that might not be as true as we thought. The annual inflation rate as...
