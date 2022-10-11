ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Should Texas Tech Go Back to the Classic Flat Double T?

Back in 2014, Texas Tech reintroduced the flat Double T on an Under Armour Jersey for the first time against Arkansas in Lubbock. The uniform was a Zach Thomas Era black helmet and uniform over gray pants. The look was a rousing hit, even though the game was a blowout in favor of the old Southwest Conference foe.
Lubbock, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Lubbock, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bishop Thomas K Gorman Catholic High School football team will have a game with Lubbock Christian School on October 15, 2022, 11:50:00.
fox34.com

End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 14

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night, Oct. 14. Lubbock Christian vs. TK Gorman (Saturday, Oct. 15) Hobbs vs. Alamogordo (Saturday, Oct. 15)
Cooler Temperatures and Rain Headed For Lubbock

Fans of temperatures in the 80's will enjoy the next two days before the weather turns on Sunday when a cold front comes through the area. That's when another blast of Fall hits Lubbock and and continues dropping temperatures throughout the state. Saturday's high is expected to be in the...
Rain chances increasing Saturday night through Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A beautiful Friday for the South Plains with a high of 82 degrees in Lubbock. Saturday will also be nice, with highs in the low 80s and some clouds moving into the region from the south to southwestern U.S. As an upper level low moves this...
Beloved pediatrician dies after stroke

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - He was intent on helping people, even when his own health was ailing. Dr. Glenn Boris was a beloved pediatrician in Lubbock for more than 30 years, and he was an inspiration all of his life. You may remember, he shared his personal story of recovering...
SkyGardens: Now selling home grown West Texas flowers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here in West Texas it’s common to see a cotton field or a corn field, but something you might not see on your everyday commute is a flower farm. SkyGardens is just that, rows of beautiful flowers right in the middle of a cotton patch. It’s a new business, but with a rich history.
What Was the Coldest Day in Texas and How Cold Was It?

We love to talk about the weather in Texas, probably because it can get a bit wacky here. One minute the sun is shining and you're rocking a pair of shorts, the next it's freezing cold and you're lighting up the fireplace. Chilly weather certainly isn't something we are known...
