Rangers Recap: A Wild one in St. Paul
This is about as good of a start as an entire team as you could hope for the Rangers. Last couple of years, there was always a portion of the team who didn’t look ready to go, or would have to at least catch up. A few years ago it was the top six wasn’t showing up. Then it was the Covid season and Zibanejad struggling. This year though, not the case whatsoever. The entire team is rolling and the stars are being stars. Panarin with a casual four point night, Trocheck with two, including his first goal as a Ranger, Lafrenière with two gorgeous assists. Igor of course Igor’d all over the place and put up a .917 save percentage performance.
The kids are getting far more of the Rangers ice time splits through 3 games
Heading into the season, a storyline to watch was how much of the Rangers ice time splits the kids were getting. The kid line, at least before some injuries, was slated to be kept together to start the season. But with Sammy Blais and Vitali Kravtsov out, Kaapo Kakko and Alexis Lafreniere were moved to the top six, while Filip Chytil stayed on the third line. The injuries are the bad news, but the good news is that through three games, the early Rangers ice time splits are favoring the kids.
Two takeaways from the Rangers first 2 games that were near perfection
The Rangers first 2 games couldn’t have gone any better. A complete dismantling of the Lightning, which was only “close” because Andrei Vasilevskiy was fantastic, followed by the destruction of another potential Stanley Cup contender in the Minnesota Wild. The Rangers were tested early, and the not only met expectations, they blew them out of the water. There are two clear takeaways from the Rangers first 2 games that make this year different.
Around the Farm: Will Cuylle with an assist; 2 points in Pack’s first 2 games
Will Cuylle notched an assist in Hartford’s 3-1 loss last night, making them 0-1-1 to start the season. The assist was Cuylle’s second point of the season, having scored a goal in the prior night’s OT loss. Cuylle is a player to watch, if not for this year as an injury call up, then for next year as a potential middle six winger.
NHL・
NY Rangers Game 3: Rangers at Jets
The last two games for the Rangers have been near perfection, and now they face their first scheduling challenge. After beating Minnesota last night, the Rangers had to fly to Winnipeg to face the Jets in their season opener tonight. That’s a lot of travel to play back to back games. Add in Jaro Halak likely to get the start (as of the writing of this post), and you have a backup and a tired team. This is the first projected “schedule loss,” but then again the Rangers weren’t supposed to win both prior games in such decisive fashion. So you never know.
Around the Farm: Othmann, Grubbe, McConnell-Barker with multi point nights
It was a very busy day for the NY Rangers prospects last night, with most in action, including the Hartford Wolf Pack kicking off their season. The Pack lost 4-3 in OT, with only half of the forward prospects dressing in the opener as the Pack still look to set their roster.
Around the Farm: Jaroslav Chmelar with 2 point night, Brett Berard with assist
Only a pair of NY Rangers prospects in action yesterday, with Providence beating Clarkson soundly 5-2. Jaroslav Chmelar had a goal and an assist, the first points of his NCAA career. Brett Berard had an assist, his first point of the new season. Chmelar will likely spend a few years...
