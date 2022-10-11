Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Jordan Travis breaks defender's ankles for opening-drive TD against Clemson
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football is off to a perfect start against the Clemson Tigers. FSU received the opening kickoff and quickly turned it into six points. The Seminoles put together a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in just over three minutes. Jordan Travis juked a Clemson defender out of his shoes for a 20-yard TD rush to cap the drive:
Reliving the Game that Never Happened: 'COVID was Just an Excuse to Cancel Game' by Florida State
Clemson had one player test positive for COVID-19 who traveled with the team, and just one positive is not a prerequisite to postponing a game under ACC guidelines.
UNC Basketball: Pete Nance among Katz’s top transfers
New UNC basketball big man Pete Nance was recently ranked near the top of Andy Katz’s top 15 transfer players ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. As we get closer to the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season, Andy Katz gave us his top-15 transfers. Near the...
thefamuanonline.com
FSU to wait 6 months to celebrate homecoming
Florida State University was scheduled to have its homecoming through the week of Sept. 26 –Oct. 2, with the actual game on Saturday, Oct. 1 against Wake Forest. But FSU decided to postpone its homecoming events due to the university’s closure for Hurricane Ian. The hurricane was first identified as a Category 3, and the university planned to stay open.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU’s women’s sports are overlooked
In 1972, Title IX of the Education Amendments was passed to ensure in part that women and men participating in athletics get an equal opportunity. Yet 50 years later, women’s athletic teams still struggle to receive the same support as male athletic teams. Even many pro women’s’ athletic teams deal with the same issue of not getting the same support as men’s sports.
triangletribune.com
FAMU hires the right woman for the job
When the list of finalists for Florida A&M’s new athletic director was revealed, and I saw Tiffani-Dawn Sykes’ name, I thought “game over.” Unless, of course, the powers that be weren’t ready to hire only their second female AD in school history. Happy to say...
blackchronicle.com
Florida State University Controller’s Office hires new directors
The Controller’s Office at Florida State University welcomes two new directors to its group. Luanne Brown is the new payroll director whereas Gilman Page might be beginning in December because the new Director of Student Business Services (SBS), also referred to as the bursar. The retirement of Beverly Miller...
thewestsidegazette.com
Good Morning America (GMA) is Coming to FAMU’s Homecoming
It’s official! ABC News award-winning morning show Good Morning America (GMA) will broadcast live during Florida’s A&M University’s Homecoming. FAMU President Larry Robinson. Ph.D., made the announcement this week at the University’s Board of Trustees meeting. He said GMA coming to town just adds to the homecoming experience. “We have a wonderful tradition of Homecoming here with Rattlers coming from all over. To allow the rest of the world to see some of the festivities, experience the rich culture, and hear about the accomplishments of our graduates and students at FAMU, it doesn’t get any better than that.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Shaw students stopped, searched while on school trip to economic conference in Georgia
Eighteen Shaw University students were stopped and searched while riding to an economic conference in Atlanta.
thefamuanonline.com
Upset over homecoming lineup
Homecoming week at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), is a time to celebrate the history and legacy of each HBCU across the country. The week-long celebration includes a range of events for both alumni and students. During homecoming, celebrities make appearances, and events range from the club environment to...
blackchronicle.com
Florida’s first house built with 3-D printer technology takes up residence in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood
The first-ever house in Florida to be built with 3-D printing technology now sits in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood. A ribbon reducing for the distinctive residence befell on October 14. The inside and outside partitions of the just-over-1,400 sq. foot construction had been built up in layers of concrete,...
North Carolina HBCU leader ‘outraged’ after bus of Black students stopped in SC
“Armed police, interrogating innocent Black students, conducting searches without probable cause and blood-thirsty dogs. It’s hard to imagine.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCTV
Tallahassee unanimously passes gun violence intervention plan
Florida man walking 1,000 miles to raise epilepsy awareness. Charles' First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Oct. 12. First Alert Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details on the higher rain chances starting Wednesday along with the weekend forecast. Charles' First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Oct. 11. Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at...
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Treasurer puts the brakes on hiring of new Spring Lake town manager
N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell will not approve payment for Spring Lake's newly hired town manager Justine Jones. Based on her previous experiences with Kenly and Richland County, S.C., Folwell doesn't believe she is the right fit for the town. Spring Lake has faced two audits in 10 years that...
Florida man fatally stabs victim after he ‘disrespected him’, deputies say
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A man died Thursday after being stabbed multiple times in a parking lot in Tallahassee. Leon County sheriff’s deputies found a man who had been stabbed “two or three times,” according to WTXL. “When deputies arrived, they found a male suffering from stab...
Florida woman’s stop at gas station wins her $1 million
A Florida woman won a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket from a gas station.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
It’s time for NC to honor a Black soldier murdered for resisting segregation
He didn’t want to go to the back of the bus. | Opinion
ecbpublishing.com
Jeanette Miller Thomas
Jeanette Miller Thomas, 66, of Tallahassee, passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Services are at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at St. Paul Primitive Baptist Church-Miccosukee, with burial at 12 noon on Monday, Oct. 17, in the Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing is from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, at Tillman of Tallahassee (850-942-1950). A 1974 graduate of Jefferson County High, Mrs. Thomas was also a TCC grad and a licensed cosmetologist. Survivors include her husband, Henry Thomas; children, Chrishonda (Sammie) Campbell, Zerric Miller, Tanesha Sutton, Quintavious Thomas and Ceceilia Thomas; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brothers, Johnell, Bobby (Francis), Roosevelt (Sydney), Harrie and Theodore Miller; sisters, Mozell (Leorris) Thomas, Massota (France Sr.) Green, Elizabeth Spivey and Carrie (Joseph Sr.) Edwards and a host of other relatives and friends.
County Commissioners discuss new ordinance for landlords before increasing rent
Over the last year rent prices have increased in Tallahassee by 15% according to Florida Tax Watch.
thefamuanonline.com
Girls2Divas seeks to make a difference
In Tallahassee, approximately 68% of girls experience verbal bullying, 33% of girls experience cyberbullying, and 30% of girls experience physical bullying, according to the Leon County Department of Health 2020 annual report. In order to remediate the psychological effects that external violence may inflict on young girls mentally, physically and...
FanSided
291K+
Followers
551K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0