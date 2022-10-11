ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

UNC Basketball: Pete Nance among Katz’s top transfers

New UNC basketball big man Pete Nance was recently ranked near the top of Andy Katz’s top 15 transfer players ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. As we get closer to the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season, Andy Katz gave us his top-15 transfers. Near the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
thefamuanonline.com

FSU to wait 6 months to celebrate homecoming

Florida State University was scheduled to have its homecoming through the week of Sept. 26 –Oct. 2, with the actual game on Saturday, Oct. 1 against Wake Forest. But FSU decided to postpone its homecoming events due to the university’s closure for Hurricane Ian. The hurricane was first identified as a Category 3, and the university planned to stay open.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU’s women’s sports are overlooked

In 1972, Title IX of the Education Amendments was passed to ensure in part that women and men participating in athletics get an equal opportunity. Yet 50 years later, women’s athletic teams still struggle to receive the same support as male athletic teams. Even many pro women’s’ athletic teams deal with the same issue of not getting the same support as men’s sports.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
triangletribune.com

FAMU hires the right woman for the job

When the list of finalists for Florida A&M’s new athletic director was revealed, and I saw Tiffani-Dawn Sykes’ name, I thought “game over.” Unless, of course, the powers that be weren’t ready to hire only their second female AD in school history. Happy to say...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
blackchronicle.com

Florida State University Controller’s Office hires new directors

The Controller’s Office at Florida State University welcomes two new directors to its group. Luanne Brown is the new payroll director whereas Gilman Page might be beginning in December because the new Director of Student Business Services (SBS), also referred to as the bursar. The retirement of Beverly Miller...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Good Morning America (GMA) is Coming to FAMU’s Homecoming

It’s official! ABC News award-winning morning show Good Morning America (GMA) will broadcast live during Florida’s A&M University’s Homecoming. FAMU President Larry Robinson. Ph.D., made the announcement this week at the University’s Board of Trustees meeting. He said GMA coming to town just adds to the homecoming experience. “We have a wonderful tradition of Homecoming here with Rattlers coming from all over. To allow the rest of the world to see some of the festivities, experience the rich culture, and hear about the accomplishments of our graduates and students at FAMU, it doesn’t get any better than that.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Upset over homecoming lineup

Homecoming week at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), is a time to celebrate the history and legacy of each HBCU across the country. The week-long celebration includes a range of events for both alumni and students. During homecoming, celebrities make appearances, and events range from the club environment to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
blackchronicle.com

Florida’s first house built with 3-D printer technology takes up residence in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood

The first-ever house in Florida to be built with 3-D printing technology now sits in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood. A ribbon reducing for the distinctive residence befell on October 14. The inside and outside partitions of the just-over-1,400 sq. foot construction had been built up in layers of concrete,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee unanimously passes gun violence intervention plan

Florida man walking 1,000 miles to raise epilepsy awareness. Charles' First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Oct. 12. First Alert Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details on the higher rain chances starting Wednesday along with the weekend forecast. Charles' First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Oct. 11. Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Jeanette Miller Thomas

Jeanette Miller Thomas, 66, of Tallahassee, passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Services are at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at St. Paul Primitive Baptist Church-Miccosukee, with burial at 12 noon on Monday, Oct. 17, in the Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing is from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, at Tillman of Tallahassee (850-942-1950). A 1974 graduate of Jefferson County High, Mrs. Thomas was also a TCC grad and a licensed cosmetologist. Survivors include her husband, Henry Thomas; children, Chrishonda (Sammie) Campbell, Zerric Miller, Tanesha Sutton, Quintavious Thomas and Ceceilia Thomas; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brothers, Johnell, Bobby (Francis), Roosevelt (Sydney), Harrie and Theodore Miller; sisters, Mozell (Leorris) Thomas, Massota (France Sr.) Green, Elizabeth Spivey and Carrie (Joseph Sr.) Edwards and a host of other relatives and friends.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Girls2Divas seeks to make a difference

In Tallahassee, approximately 68% of girls experience verbal bullying, 33% of girls experience cyberbullying, and 30% of girls experience physical bullying, according to the Leon County Department of Health 2020 annual report. In order to remediate the psychological effects that external violence may inflict on young girls mentally, physically and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
