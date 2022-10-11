ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

AP Top 25: Tennessee up to No. 3, 'Bama's top-5 streak ends

Tennessee moved to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State after knocking off Alabama. The Crimson Tide was one of five unbeaten teams to fall during a wild weekend and dropped three places to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Alabama swapped places with the Vols after losing to them 52-49 on a field goal as time expired Saturday.
NASHVILLE, TN
FanSided

Rain delay makes Bryan Harsin’s final Auburn game even more painful

The Auburn Tigers’ game to the Ole Miss Rebels was delayed late in the second half due to lightning, further extending Bryan Harsin’s head coaching career. Seven weeks into the college football season, there have been multiple universities deciding that they have seen enough from their head coaches. Scott Frost, Herm Edwards, Geoff Collins, Paul Chryst, and Karl Dorrell were all fired by their respective programs, some of those names being on the hot seat entering the season. One name that was on the hot seat but still remains is Bryan Harsin.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

What has happened to Justin Fields in the NFL?

The Ohio State football team was led to the National Championship Game in 2020 by Justin Fields. That offense was loaded at pretty much every position except running back, although Trey Sermon was coming off a record-breaking performance. Fields was really good that entire year. He was then the 11th...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

FanSided

