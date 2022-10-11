Read full article on original website
Related
Three reasons Ohio State football won’t win the National Championship
Yesterday, we gave you three reasons why the Ohio State football team will win the National Championship this year. Today, we give you the glass-half-empty version of the Buckeyes’ season. They currently sit at 6-0 and are ranked second in the AP Poll. The bye week does come at...
Ohio State football predicted to land stud 5-star recruit
The recruiting front has been quiet in terms of commitments for the Ohio State football team since the season started. Recruits for the 2023 class have been busy taking visits to multiple campuses and trying to figure out where might be the best place for them. Ohio State has been...
Ohio State football ready to let two-headed monster take over
The Ohio State football team is known for being able to pass the ball with great ease. They have been able to get whatever they want through the air with the myriad of weapons that C.J. Stroud has available to him. No team has been able to stop him or shut him down completely.
Nick Saban freaked out on the sideline as Alabama melted down vs. Tennessee
Alabama football played an uncharacteristically sloppy first half against Tennessee prompting a sideline tantrum from Nick Saban. Tennessee gave Alabama the opposite of a warm welcome at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The Volunteers jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter as the Crimson Tide committed a slew...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 headliner Bryan Harsin replacements who would save Auburn football
Saturday’s tough loss at Ole Miss might mean the end of the line for Bryan Harsin leading the Auburn football program. At 3-4 and heading into a bye week, it might be the time for the Auburn football program to punt on the Bryan Harsin era. In his first...
Will the UCF Knights' Offense Keep Rolling?
The UCF Knights' offense must continue to play at a high level.
AP Top 25: Tennessee up to No. 3, 'Bama's top-5 streak ends
Tennessee moved to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State after knocking off Alabama. The Crimson Tide was one of five unbeaten teams to fall during a wild weekend and dropped three places to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Alabama swapped places with the Vols after losing to them 52-49 on a field goal as time expired Saturday.
Rain delay makes Bryan Harsin’s final Auburn game even more painful
The Auburn Tigers’ game to the Ole Miss Rebels was delayed late in the second half due to lightning, further extending Bryan Harsin’s head coaching career. Seven weeks into the college football season, there have been multiple universities deciding that they have seen enough from their head coaches. Scott Frost, Herm Edwards, Geoff Collins, Paul Chryst, and Karl Dorrell were all fired by their respective programs, some of those names being on the hot seat entering the season. One name that was on the hot seat but still remains is Bryan Harsin.
RELATED PEOPLE
What has happened to Justin Fields in the NFL?
The Ohio State football team was led to the National Championship Game in 2020 by Justin Fields. That offense was loaded at pretty much every position except running back, although Trey Sermon was coming off a record-breaking performance. Fields was really good that entire year. He was then the 11th...
FanSided
291K+
Followers
551K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0