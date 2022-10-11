Read full article on original website
MNF: Broncos and Chargers Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown
It’s another AFC West battle on Monday night, and the Chargers are favored by 4.5 points.
Cowboys vs. Eagles Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Sunday Night Football
I've been in the lab cooking up a same game parlay for tonight's action, and now I'm ready to share it with all of you. Remember, these parlays have a low chance of cashing, so you may want to bet less than you would on a normal bet. If you're...
Miami Dolphins Oline issues could have prevented concussions
The Miami Dolphins have been the talk of the NFL and across multiple media platforms because of the recent concussions suffered by their quarterbacks. They only have themselves to blame. Miami wants to believe that Tua Tagovailoa is their franchise quarterback for the next 15 years or more. They want...
Rumor: Patriots connected to cornerback wanting a trade
As the trade deadline is now only mere weeks away, teams around the NFL will be taking a look at their roster and players’ performances while also looking around the league at who they could possibly trade for. The Patriots are sure to make a move before November 1st, but the name floating around as the best fit for them may be a bit surprising.
NFL・
Cowboys latest injury update creates interesting trade opportunity
The Cowboys got some good news on the injury front, which could create a desire to move a surprisingly good player from their roster. Dallas Cowboys fans got some really good news regarding Dak Prescott. He’s back as a practice participant for the first time since his thumb injury in Week 1 of the season. According to Mike McCarthy, he won’t be a starter until he is a full participant for at least a week, but we’re getting closer to that happening.
