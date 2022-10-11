Read full article on original website
Related
New Orleans Saints Release Veteran Quarterback
NFL players getting waived by their respective teams isn't usually good news, but in one case it might be - for the team at least. On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints released veteran quarterback Jake Luton. While that's the bad news, it did come with some promising news for the team.
Cowboys are in trouble vs. Eagles, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith predicts
Philadelphia will look to extend its undefeated record when the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) come to town to challenge the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But the Cowboys have played consistently well since their Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that...
CBS Sports
Tyreek Hill says Dolphins removed damaged ping-pong table from locker room to replace it with a new one
A ping-pong table has been removed from the Miami Dolphins locker room in what, depending on who is asked, is either a move to eliminate distractions from the locker room or a move to make way for a new one in its place. The removal of the table was confirmed Wednesday afternoon by head coach Mike McDaniel, but was given a different context on Thursday.
NFL・
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Rob Gronkowski suggests he’ll never play in the NFL again
Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL for the second time
Chiefs, Bills fans line up for showdown like it’s a Black Friday sale
Chiefs and Bills fans are ready for Sunday’s highly anticipated Week 6 matchup, lining up the night before to get in. We’re ready for the Kansas City Chiefs to host the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. Are you?. Chiefs and Bills fans in Kansas City sure are, as...
Miami Dolphins Oline issues could have prevented concussions
The Miami Dolphins have been the talk of the NFL and across multiple media platforms because of the recent concussions suffered by their quarterbacks. They only have themselves to blame. Miami wants to believe that Tua Tagovailoa is their franchise quarterback for the next 15 years or more. They want...
RELATED PEOPLE
Cowboys vs. Eagles Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Sunday Night Football
I've been in the lab cooking up a same game parlay for tonight's action, and now I'm ready to share it with all of you. Remember, these parlays have a low chance of cashing, so you may want to bet less than you would on a normal bet. If you're...
Rumor: Patriots connected to cornerback wanting a trade
As the trade deadline is now only mere weeks away, teams around the NFL will be taking a look at their roster and players’ performances while also looking around the league at who they could possibly trade for. The Patriots are sure to make a move before November 1st, but the name floating around as the best fit for them may be a bit surprising.
NFL・
Guardians walk-off Yankees in game three; take 2-1 ALDS lead
The Cleveland Guardians fought back to take game three of the American League Division Series (ALDS) from the Yankees last night, taking a 2-1 series lead, and putting themselves one win away from advancing to the American League Championship Series (ALCS).
Listen: You could hear Guardians fans cheer Game 3 walk off from blocks away (Video) celebrating a Royals pennant
The Cleveland Guardians are one win away from advancing to the ALCS, and fans had the loudest celebration over it on Saturday night. If you missed the Cleveland Guardians walking off the New York Yankees last night, chances are you might have heard it. The Cleveland Guardians are just one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hall of Fame pitcher Bruce Sutter dies
October 14 - Hall of Fame reliever Bruce Sutter, considered the pioneer of the split-fingered fastball, has died at the age of 69. The St. Louis Cardinals, one of the right-hander's former teams, announced his passing on social media on Friday morning. The Cardinals did not reveal a cause of death.
FanSided
291K+
Followers
551K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0