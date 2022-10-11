Read full article on original website
Spider-Man: Miles Morales Comes to PC This November
Sony has announced that its once PlayStation exclusive Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to PC on November 18. Revealed in a PlayStation Blog post, Miles Morales on PC will support Nvidia's latest DLSS 3 technology to ensure the highest of frame rates (though it's exclusive to RTX 40-series graphics cards), but DLSS 2, DLAA, and Nvidia Reflex will also be supported.
Pokémon Sword and Shield Won't Be Supported Past November
Pokémon Sword and Shield will no longer by supported with new content following their final update on November 1. As reported by Serebii.net, The Pokémon Company is pulling back support for the previous mainline entries as the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are due to be released on November 18.
God of War Ragnarok PlayStation 5 Bundle Releases Alongside The Game on November 9, 2022
God of War: Ragnarok is a title that every single player can't wait to try out. Recently, we were informed that God of War Ragnarok has gone Gold ahead of its November 9 release date. Moreover, we have learned additional information about the title, thanks to its ESRB rating. Now, we have been informed that a God of War Ragnarok PlayStation 5 Bundle is on its way alongside the game.
Gotham Knights Will Only Run at 30 FPS and Will Offer No Performance Mode on Consoles
When Gotham Knights arrives on consoles on October 21, it will do so with no performance mode and it will run at only 30 FPS. As spotted by those like Wario64 on Twitter, the news was shared by Gotham Knights executive producer Fleur "Flaoua" Marty in the game's Discord channel, and she wanted to take the time to address this question for console players.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Phone Number Requirement Will Only Affect Some PC Players
Update 10/14/2022: Activision has clarified that the controversial Overwatch 2 phone policy that was also thought to be in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will only affect some PC players. As reported by PC Gamer, an anti-cheat blog post on Call of Duty's website made clear that only those...
Epic Games Announces Store Free Games of the Week
The Epic Games Store has revealed its free games of the week. This time players can grab Darkwood and ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove!. Darkwood and ToeJam & Earl are available for free on The Epic Games Store until October 20, 8:30 PM IST. Darkwood. Darkwood is a...
Where Is Xur in Destiny 2? Week of October 14-18
Each week the enigmatic vendor, Xur, shows up in Destiny 2 with a selection of wares to sell. We’ll show you where to find him and which of his offerings you might consider picking up. This week for a look at Destiny 2 Xur inventory we have Hawkmoon, Dead Man's Tale, and several exotics including Hard Light, Liar’s Handshake, Lion Rampant, and Crown of Tempests.
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to Make PC Debut on November 18; All You Need to Know
PC fans will soon receive another stellar PlayStation exclusive title later this year with the release of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Developed by Insomniac Games, the title follows the story of Marvel's web-slinging superhero from Brooklyn in Miles Morales, as he attempts to become Peter Parker's crime-fighting partner following a year of training under him.
Spider-Man: Our 9 Favorite Suit Mods
Check out some gameplay of our 9 favorite suit mods in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC!. Between Venom, Spider-Gwen, and even CJ from GTA San Andreas, modders have done some crazy things while modding Spider-Man’s suits on PC. These suit mods will overwrite other suits in your menu, but they’re all pretty easy to install with Nexus Mods. Kingpin, Wolverine, and even Stan Lee all make an appearance in this video!
Scorn Video Review
Scorn reviewed by Leana Hafer on PC. Also available on Xbox. If Scorn were much longer than it is, I think it would have overstayed its welcome. But the fact that it's such a bite-sized sprint through the grisly and surreal made it memorable and satisfying. The frustrating combat, mercifully, only haunts a fraction of that playtime. But the superb, darkly mystifying art direction and ambient soundtrack suffuse the whole thing like rancid blood bringing a creaky corpse back to life. It's an uneasy, sometimes disorienting experience from end-to-end. Yet, it's one I don't regret plunging into.
Which Fighting Game Franchise Has the Most Iconic Characters?
Iconic characters in fighting games like Street Fighter's Ryu and Ken or Scorpion and Mortal Kombat's Sub-Zero are often as famous as the games that made them. As the industry has evolved, numerous other iconic characters have entered the fighting game pantheon and made a lasting impact. Some franchise's more iconic characters even live on outside their individual games, like Soulcalibur's Ivy and Tekken's King.
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 10-10-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 10/10/22!. 02:25 - Prison Architect: Undead - Official Reveal Trailer. 02:55 - ValiDate: Struggling Singles in Your Area - Official Launch Trailer. 04:11 - King Of The Castle - Official Announcement Trailer. 05:58 - Once Upon a Jester - Official Platform...
Scorn Gameplay Walkthrough – Act 3
IGN’s Scorn gameplay walkthrough shows you how to make it through Act 3 by fighting enemies with the bolt gun for the first time, getting the revolver, and solving the rotating node puzzle. 00:00 - Intro. 00:04 - Upgrading the Clicker. 00:49 - Clearing a Path. 03:52 - Back...
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Reward Players for Finishing Campaign; Details About Postpaid SMS Verification Out, and More
Players who finish the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign will receive in-game rewards and more, according to an announcement on the game’s site. The campaign will offer “a multitude of rewards” that can be used in the multiplayer and special ops modes. These can even be used in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 when it launches. If you digitally pre-order Modern Warfare 2, you can earn all the rewards through Campaign Early Access, before the game is released. The pre-order is listed for Rs. 4,999, and the Vault Edition for Rs. 6,699 across all platforms in India. The game is set to release on October 28.
A Space For The Unbound Finds New Publisher Following Funding Fall Out
Update 10/14/2022: A Space for the Unbound has found a new publisher for its console versions after developers Toge Productions and Mojiken Studio accused previous publisher PQube of manipulative behaviour and terminated their contract. The two developers alongside PQube and new publisher Chorus Worldwide released a statement on Twitter (below)...
Purgatory Dungeoneer - Launch Trailer
Purgatory Dungeoneer is an RPG about retired adventurers who arrive in a guild hall the player inherits from their grandfather, with a dungeon attached. The player takes the adventurers through the dungeon in parties of five, helping them shake off their adventuring cobwebs, and wrestle with the deep-seated trauma they’ve developed through their years of fighting.
Project Devaraja: Test Footage of an Upcoming Soulsborne-Game That Includes Indian Gods Spotted Online
The India gaming industry has been growing steadily thanks to the influence of gaming streamers and the introduction of esports in India. This growth has also let to activity in the development sector of gaming, with highly anticipated titles such as Indus Battle Royale and Underground Gang Wars being developed in the country. Today, we have learned about another game that is being developed by an India based game studio.
Two Never-Before-Seen NES Games Are Up for Auction - IGN Daily Fix
There are currently two separate, totally unrelated auctions on eBay right now for NES games that were never released in commercial form, nor subsequently digitized to be played on an emulator. A Classic Simpsons joke has been turned into a full-fledged game. And God of War Ragnorok is getting a PlayStation 5 bundle!
Bayonetta Voice Actor Hellena Taylor Says She Didn't Reprise the Role in Bayonetta 3 as She Was Only Offered $4,000
Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Taylor has shared that she didn't reprise the role for Bayonetta 3 as she was offered only $4,000 to do so. Furthermore, she has asked fans to boycott the game and donate to charity instead. Taylor took to Twitter to share a few videos of her...
Microsoft Xbox Game Pass, Razer and HBO House of the Dragon Partner for an Exclusive ‘Gaming Throne’ but You Can’t Get It
For the past few weeks, HBO's House of the Dragon TV series has been the talk of the town. The Game of Thrones prequel showcases the events that took place in House Targaryen, centuries before the events of the channel's hit TV show. House of the Dragon's story revolves around...
