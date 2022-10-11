Will Tennessee finally beat Nick Saban and Alabama football? Our experts discuss

Fifteen times, Tennessee football has tried to beat Nick Saban and Alabama football. Fifteen times, the Vols have failed.

However, this year's Tennessee squad might have the best chance at finally snapping the streak in a battle of unbeatens.

No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will face the No. 8 Vols (5-0, 2-0) on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, CBS) at Neyland Stadium.

Before the game, Tennessee writer Adam Sparks of The Knoxville News Sentinel and Alabama writer Nick Kelly of The Tuscaloosa News discuss the rivalry game.

Nick Kelly, Tuscaloosa News: Adam, I figured this Tennessee game would be one of Alabama’s tougher tests this season. I did not foresee this being a battle of two unbeaten teams. How much belief is there in Knoxville that this could actually be the team to beat Nick Saban at Alabama?

Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel: Well, it’s certainly plausible. Tennessee hung around the Tide last season, cutting it to a one-score game early in the fourth quarter before Alabama pulled away for a blowout. This Tennessee team, including the offense, is better than last season. So, yeah, these Vols could beat Alabama. But will they? I think that mostly depends on Alabama’s quarterback situation.

Bryce Young, Jalen Milroe vs. Tennessee

Sparks: Speaking of that, how does Alabama’s quarterback options affect this game? I see Alabama as a 7-point, maybe 10-point favorite with Bryce Young. But if he’s out, that drops quite a bit, right?

Kelly: It certainly does if Jalen Milroe plays like he did against Texas A&M. He had three turnovers in the first half alone. Nick Saban said Monday he thought Milroe played with a lot of anxiety, which is understandable in a first start. But a road game will only be trickier. Alabama is obviously in a much better spot if Young plays. Tennessee’s secondary is vulnerable, and Young isn’t likely to let a rocking Neyland Stadium affect him too much. He’s got ridiculously good poise. If Milroe has to play, passing could be a concern as it was against Texas A&M. But Milroe is a legitimate threat with his legs that forces teams to defend Alabama’s offense differently than with Young.

Sparks: Tennessee would love to face Milroe rather than Young, and not just because Young is the reigning Heisman winner and obviously a game-changing player. Milroe’s tendency to run, and Alabama’s hesitancy to allow him to pass, plays better into UT’s hands. The Vols have one of the worst pass defenses in the country, and they’re at their worst when mobile quarterbacks scramble and look downfield to throw. But if a quarterback looks to run first – like LSU’s Jayden Daniels last week – UT isn’t as vulnerable.

Hendon Hooker vs. Alabama defense

Kelly: Speaking of quarterbacks, Alabama is going to have its hands full with Hendon Hooker, I imagine. What, if anything, can the Crimson Tide do to be better set up for success against him?

Sparks: Taking away UT’s run game would help Alabama. Josh Heupel believes his offense isn’t complete unless the ground attack is moving. But, honestly, Hendon Hooker has handled every type of game, defense, environment and done well. His best asset is decision-making. Hooker hasn’t thrown an interception in a game in almost a year (Nov. 13, 2021 vs Georgia). You’d think at some point, a tipped pass would be picked off. But it hasn’t happened yet. Hooker has tossed 239 consecutive passes without an interception. So if Alabama wants to have success, snag an interception. No one else has in a long while.

Neyland Stadium

Sparks: Does Alabama know the atmosphere it’s coming into? Obviously, it’s used to noise like Neyland Stadium, home and away. But this will be a half-notch higher than Neyland Stadium has been in recent Alabama games.

Kelly: Henry To’oTo’o, the former Vols linebacker, talked about it Monday and said he’s excited to play in another hostile environment like this one and that it will be a huge challenge. But I’m not sure he nor anyone else will be able to fully appreciate the environment that awaits the Crimson Tide until Saturday arrives. One of the biggest ways I could see that affecting Alabama is its offensive line trying to avoid false starts and protect whoever is at quarterback. The offensive line has been improved this season from last it seems, but this atmosphere could be a unique challenge. What kind of issues could Tennessee’s defensive front give Alabama’s offense?

Sparks: Tennessee has talent up front, especially edge rusher Byron Young. But it sort of depends on which quarterback the Vols face. Against Florida’s Anthony Richardson, they were content on trying to contain him in the pocket. He torched them for 453 yards passing. Against LSU’s Jayden Daniels, they blitzed him relentlessly and racked up five sacks. It appears Tennessee’s at its best when it’s aggressive. But every decision is made to take pressure off the secondary.

Alabama's close win over Texas A&M

Sparks: Tennessee is coming off a dominant 40-13 win at LSU. It’s hard to say how that will affect the Vols because that type of win hasn’t happened in quite a while. How do you think Alabama will react to the nail-biting win over Texas A&M? Or, I guess, how has Nick Saban reacted this week?

Kelly: Let’s put it this way: He started off his Monday press conference listing off things Alabama needs to work on. Alabama isn’t going to reject a victory. It’s glad to be 6-0, considering it had to play a backup quarterback in his first start, but it’s clear that much of what transpired in the game isn’t going to lead to wins against better teams. So, even though it was a win, the vibe has probably been more like fresh off a loss. Or at least the hunger that might accompany a loss. I expect this to be an Alabama team that comes out sharp in Knoxville. Final question for you: How do you ultimately see this playing out?

Sparks: If Bryce Young doesn’t play, Tennessee wins 38-31. If Bryce Young plays, Alabama wins 34-28. And I think Bryce Young will play, so I’m picking the Tide to win a close one. That being said, if Bryce Young plays but he’s limited, I’m not sure how it will go. That would probably be the most interesting game. What’s your pick?

Kelly: No real disagreements with you there. Tennessee has a top-notch offense, but this Alabama defense is probably the best it has had in a few years. Everyone’s attention will be on Young for good reason, but I’m fascinated to see what two heavyweights in the Vols offense and Crimson Tide defense can do against each other. Saban has said Young won’t play unless his shoulder is 100%, so I’ll go Alabama 41-31 if Young plays. If he doesn’t, Tennessee should win 38-20.