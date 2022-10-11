Pensacola Interstate Fair 2022: Everything you need to know for its 88th season

The Pensacola Interstate Fair is just over a week away from opening for its 88th season.

The fair is the biggest in the area, providing a huge music line-up, tons of fun rides and plenty of other family-friendly attractions over a 11-day period, opening Oct. 20 and closing Oct. 30.

Here's everything you need to know about discounts, the entertainment schedule and more.

Price

Everything kicks off Oct. 20 for Dollar Day admission. Everyone ages 4 and up gets in for just $1, kids 3 and under are always free. This includes $1 rides, too. All midway rides are a dollar each, the equivalent of one credit. Ride credits are available in $10 increments and there is a minimum $10 purchase required.

Super saver discount tickets are available now until Oct. 19. These tickets are half off, costing $7 per adult and $3 per child or $20 for a weekday super saver ride wristband and $25 for an any day super saver ride wrist band.

There are no limits on ticket purchases and you can upgrade weekday wristbands to any day wristbands for an additional $5 at the front entrance of the fair.

General admission prices for anyone age 12 and older is $14, $6 for anyone age 4 to 11, and anyone under 3 is free.

Here's the discount schedule for the remainder of the fair:

Oct. 21 - "Pay-one-price" Midnight Madness. Midnight Madness tickets will go on sale at 8 p.m. for $30 at the main ticket booth. These tickets allow for unlimited rides and free admission to the fair. No general admission tickets will be sold after 8 p.m. Super saver wristband tickets can be redeemed after 8:00 p.m., but will also require a super saver admission ticket to enter the Fair.

Oct. 22 - Kids' day. Kids ages 11 and under will be admitted free to the fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. General admission prices apply after 2 p.m.

Oct. 23 - Buddy day. Two people get in for the price of one from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This promotion can't be combined with any other promotion and general admission prices apply after 2 p.m.

Oct. 23 - Military appreciation day is also happening Oct. 23. All active and retired military personnel and spouse with proper IDs will be admitted for $7 each all day long. This does not include child dependents.

Oct. 24 - First responders' day. Any first response personnel with valid ID will be admitted for $7 all day long.

Oct. 25 - Ladies' day. Women of all ages will be admitted free to the fairgrounds from 4 to 6 p.m. General admission prices apply from 6 p.m. until closing.

Oct. 26 - Special $20 wristband day. Special wristbands will be available for purchase for just $20. Handstamps are good on all Reithoffer Midway rides until closing. Individual ride credits will also be available.

Oct. 26 - Manna Food Pantries food drive. Bring in three cans of food and receive $3 off adult admission all night long. Visit the Manna Food Pantries truck at the Main Entrance (directly in front of ticket booth) to drop off the cans and receive discount coupon.

Oct. 27 - Senior appreciation day. People ages 55 and older will be admitted for $7 all day.

Oct. 28 - "Pay-one-price" Midnight Madness. Midnight Madness tickets will go on sale at 8 p.m. for $30 at the main ticket booth. These tickets allow for unlimited rides and free admission to the fair. No general admission tickets will be sold after 8 p.m. Super saver wristband tickets can be redeemed after 8:00 p.m., but will also require a super saver admission ticket to enter the Fair.

Oct. 29 - Kids' day. Kids ages 11 and under will be admitted free to the fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. General admission prices apply after 2 p.m.

Oct. 30 - Last Blast Sunday. Celebrate the final day of the fair with a special $6 admission price for everyone all day long. Children 3 and under are always free. Any passes or discounted admission tickets will count as one admission.

Oct. 30 - Last Blast Ride Wristband. Purchase a special Wristband for $25 ($5 savings). Wristbands are good on all Reithoffer Midway rides until closing. Individual ride credits are also available all day. All super saver wristband tickets will be accepted.

Parking

Parking at the fair costs $5. The parking lot is lighted and paved. Parking tickets can be purchased at the main booth where tickets are purchased and will be collected upon exit. Cash may also be used upon exit.

Hours of operation:

Fair hours vary from day to day. Here's the full schedule:

Oct. 20 - 4 to 11 p.m.

Oct. 21 - 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Oct. 22 - 11 a.m. to midnight

Oct. 23 - 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Oct. 24 - 4 to 11 p.m.

Oct. 25 - 4 to 11 p.m.

Oct. 26 - 4 to 11 p.m.

Oct. 27 - 2 to 11 p.m.

Oct. 28 - 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Oct. 29 - 11 a.m. to midnight

Oct. 30 - 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Special Attractions

Cirque Ma'Ceo

When : 5 and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1:30, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

The Cirque Ma'Ceo features acrobatic feats, aerial dancing, exotic horses and more. The experience is inside a custom-designed Italian Big Top Theater and has state-of-the-art seating.

Wolves of the World

When : 5 and 7 p.m. Monday - Friday; 2, 5 and 7 p.m. Saturday - Sunday

Wolves of the World is an educational and exciting look at wolves. The show will highlight their intelligence, love, devotion and responsibility they have for each other.

Puppy Pals Comedy Stunt Dog Show

When : 6 and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday; 1, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Puppy Pals is a family fun action-packed show where adopted and rescued dogs perform spectacular stunts and special feats.

Reno's Reptiles

When : Runs continuously throughout the fair

Reno's Reptiles is a fun reptile exhibit that lets kids get a glimpse at dozens of reptiles like snakes, turtles and small alligators.

Here's a full list at exhibit locations:

Building 1 (Expo Hall)

Custom car show

National Naval Aviation Museum

Model trains

Harley-Davidson Show

Building 2

Photographic arts

Gem and minerals

Art Study Club

Reptile exhibit

Woodcarvers

Escambia County schools

Hobby exhibit

Ham radio

Building 3

4-H Baked goods

4-H Canning

4-H Clothing

4-H Consumer choices

4-H Crafts

4-H Flower arranging

4-H World of Projects

4-H Home economics

4-H Consumer judging team

Future Farmers of America

Country store community

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America vocational homemaking

Building 7

Fine arts

Flower show

Antiques and collectibles

Livestock area

Poultry

Beef classification (adult)

Adult dairy cattle show

Dairy classifications

Entertainment schedule

Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. – Cat Country 98.7 radio station presents the Cat Country BIG Lip Sync Battle Finals, a showdown of about a dozen local acts who will battle it out from the stage to see who gets titled the 2022 Lip Sync champion.

– Cat Country 98.7 radio station presents the Cat Country BIG Lip Sync Battle Finals, a showdown of about a dozen local acts who will battle it out from the stage to see who gets titled the 2022 Lip Sync champion. Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. - The following night, Creedence Revived – A Creedence Clearwater Revival Tribute Band, will take the stage to perform CCR's hit songs like "Born on the Bayou," "Bad Moon Rising," "Willy and the Poor Boys" and "Fortunate Son."

- The following night, Creedence Revived – A Creedence Clearwater Revival Tribute Band, will take the stage to perform CCR's hit songs like "Born on the Bayou," "Bad Moon Rising," "Willy and the Poor Boys" and "Fortunate Son." Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. – Head Games: A Tribute to Foreigner, will rock the stage with all the flash and glam that the '70s and '80s eras of Foreigner are known for. Expect to jam to hits like "Cold as Ice," "Hotblooded," "Feels Like the First Time," and "I Want to Know What Love Is."

– Head Games: A Tribute to Foreigner, will rock the stage with all the flash and glam that the '70s and '80s eras of Foreigner are known for. Expect to jam to hits like "Cold as Ice," "Hotblooded," "Feels Like the First Time," and "I Want to Know What Love Is." Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. - Don't miss the 4-H Youth and FFA Steer Show taking place in the Livestock Arena. The steer show gives pre-teens and teens the chance to showcase the steers they have raised for the past six months. Plus – A mainstay of country music for over two decades, Joe Nichols will take the stage on Monday night. Nichols bridges the gap between country music's old-school roots and its contemporary era. An artist who's both timely and timeless, Nichols has racked up a half-dozen No.1 singles and ten Top 10 hits, from his first smash hit, "The Impossible," to his chart-topping single, "Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off," to 2021's "Home Run."

- Don't miss the 4-H Youth and FFA Steer Show taking place in the Livestock Arena. The steer show gives pre-teens and teens the chance to showcase the steers they have raised for the past six months. Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. – Come out and support the 4-H Youth by bidding on a steer at the annual FFA Livestock Auction from the Livestock Arena. The public is invited to attend and/or purchase a steer. Around 20-30 steers will be auctioned off this year, so don't miss out!

Oct. 27 at 3:30 and 7 p.m. – The Beach Buoys – a Beach Boys tribute band – will bring their '60s-inspired surfer sounds to the stage twice on Thursday as part of our special Senior Appreciation Day.

Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. - Pensacola's White Tie Rock Ensemble will present a tribute to two rock giants, Van Halen and Styx. White Tie is a local group of musicians who recreate classic rock albums with a classical approach. Expect to hear Van Halen's mega hits like "Hot for Teacher," "Panama," and "Jump," as well as some Styx fan-favorites like "Come Sail Away," and "Renegade."

Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. – Platinum-selling country music band, Parmalee, will perform their hits. Comprised of brothers Matt and Scott Thomas, cousin Barry Knox and lifelong friend Josh McSwain, the North Carolina natives recently returned to the top of the charts with their No. 1 single, "Just the Way." Their romantic new single, "Take My Name," from their new album, "For You," is on Country radio now.

Extra info

There are ATMs located on the fairgrounds.

Most major credit cards accepted, local check cashing is available with proper ID

Strollers, wheelchairs, electric scooters and wagons are available for rent at the front gate.

Fair and commercial building close nightly at the discretion of the general manager.

Exhibit buildings close at 10 p.m.

