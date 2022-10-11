Scooters may be here to stay. Pensacola looks to make e-scooter program permanent.

Pensacola is moving to make its e-scooter pilot program permanent.

The Pensacola City Council will take its first vote Thursday to amend its micro-mobility ordinance to make the e-scooter rental program permanent after a more than yearlong pilot program.

Deputy City Administrator David Forte said at the mayor's weekly press conference Monday that if the vote passes, the city will negotiate a new contract with Veo, the only e-scooter company operating in the city.

The new contract will include a new annual fee and ride fees that will pay for maintenance and enforcement of city rules for e-scooters.

One of the biggest changes in the updated ordinance is a switch to "forced parking" in the downtown area of the city, which will require the renters to park the scooters only in designated parking areas. For the last several months, the city has used incentivized parking where renters would get a small part of their rental fee back for parking in the designated areas.

The ordinance also allows for electric and traditional bike rental companies to be able to apply for a permit under the program.

The proposed ordinance also removes the limit of only two providers and 500 vehicles that were part of the pilot program.

Forte said if the City Council passes the ordinance, the city will also begin to look for other micro-mobility service providers to come to the city.

The city launched the program in July 2021, and the first company to apply for a permit under the program was Bird, which offered stand-up electric scooters. Veo began operating in Pensacola in January, offering seated electric scooters.

In August, the council amended the program to only allow for seated scooters, and Bird closed its operations in Pensacola. The city also implemented incentive parking regulations and set up "parking corrals" for the e-scooters.

Robinson said Monday that since those changes were implemented, the city has seen dramatic drop in the number of complaints about the scooters.

"At the same time, I'm seeing people use them all over the place," Robinson said. "I'm seeing scooters be used. So clearly, they're being utilized. It helps us keep cars off the road and out of the downtown area, parking and everything else that we deal with."

The City Council must take votes at two separate meetings to pass an ordinance. The council will take its first vote on the ordinance at its meeting Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

