ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

With state funds in limbo, Pensacola mayor still pursuing Veterans Memorial Park restroom

By Jim Little, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 5 days ago

This article has been updated to clarify that the city has not received any official word on  the status of the grant funds.

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said news reports out of Tallahassee that Gov. Ron DeSantis had so far blocked the release of $175 million in local support grants put forward by the Florida Legislature was not deterring the city's commitment to building permanent restrooms at Veterans Memorial Park.

The city has not received any official word on the status of the grants.

Last week, POLITICO reported that DeSantis had not released the $175 million in funds meant for a variety of local projects across the state because the state was responding to Hurricane Ian and constitutional concerns with the program.

Funding for the restrooms was included in the state budget, but DeSantis vetoed that line item. After the veto, the Legislature again approved funding the restrooms from local grant program.

Grants: From mental health to downtown Pensacola restrooms, see plans for $4.9M in grant funds

Restrooms vetoed: Permanent restrooms at Veterans Memorial Park could happen after DeSantis vetoes bill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EC46f_0iUH0Puo00

Earlier this year, the Florida Legislature passed a budget with $175 million for local grants that would be controlled by the Joint Legislative Budget Commission, made up of members of the Florida House and Senate.

In September, the commission announced which projects would receive funds, and 12 projects were selected in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties totaling $4.9 million.

Pensacola was set to receive $350,000 to pay for restrooms and an educational center at Veterans Memorial Park.

Robinson said Monday he learned last week from news reports that the funds were not being released yet, and said it was uncertain what the final result would be.

"We don't know if the whole thing will go away," Robinson said. "We don't know if we'll end up with half of it."

Robinson said he is not upset that the grant is currently on hold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZXuVG_0iUH0Puo00

"We understand what happened in Southwest Florida is a significant event, and it's going to take the state significant funding," Robinson said. "There's still other parts of the state that need funding. So if they were to split it, somehow, take some of the money out, and then everybody takes a little bit of hair cut, we can find a way to work with that."

Robinson said the city remains committed to finding a way to build the restroom.

Veterans Memorial Park Foundation of Pensacola Inc., which manages the park, has long sought to have a permanent restroom facility at the park. Last year, the foundation installed a restroom trailer at the site, kicking off a lawsuit brought by nearby property owners who opposed the trailer.

Robinson said one possible option to move forward would be for the city to purchase the trailer to operate at the park until a permanent restroom is built.

"I think there's some value that that trailer could provide the city of Pensacola," Robinson said. "Certainly, at places, when I look at the skate park, that we were not able to put a restroom in there right away, that we can use that in that facility."

Jim Little can be reached at jwlittle@pnj.com and 850-208-9827.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: With state funds in limbo, Pensacola mayor still pursuing Veterans Memorial Park restroom

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Milton (FL)

The city of Milton is located in the west Florida panhandle just to the northeast of Pensacola. You are reading: Things to do in pace fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Milton (FL) At the time of the last census, Milton was home to about 9,500 residents. Its proximity to the Gulf Coast, as well as a variety of historical and natural attractions, makes it the perfect place to hang your hat while visiting the area.
MILTON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pensacola, FL
Government
City
Pensacola, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
niceville.com

Former Destin area man sentenced to 11 years for alleged scheme

DESTIN, Fla. – A former Destin area man has been sentenced to federal prison on charges related to an alleged investment fraud scheme and money laundering, according to the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. John E. Acker, 53, formerly of Santa Rosa Beach, was sentenced...
DESTIN, FL
WTGS

Florida woman celebrates 100th birthday in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- One Florida woman celebrated a milestone birthday in Fort Walton Beach Thursday. Elaine Clark celebrated her 100th birthday Thursday. But the last couple weeks leading up to it haven't been easy, after an unwelcome guest tried to crash the party. Clark is from Fort Myers,...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to life for stabbing, killing teen in Okaloosa Co.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his 17-year-old girlfriend back in 2018. Kevin Ordonez-Garcia was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to killing Gabrila Espinal Lainez, his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child.   Investigators believe Lainez and Ordonez-Garcia got into an argument. Ordonez-Garcia pulled Lainez’s hair and […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
WKRG News 5

Foley woman celebrates 105th birthday with surprise party

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Audrey Ainsley was surprised in a big way this week and she knows she’s one lucky lady. “Here I am, no disease, healthy,” said Ainsley. The staff at Gulfside Medical Care in Foley threw her a party for her 105th birthday with cake, snacks and gifts to mark the occasion. Dr. […]
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Resident speaks out on Mid-Bay Bridge head-on crashes

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — For the last 5 years, the Mid-Bay Bridge connecting Niceville to Destin reports at least 1 head-on collision every year. Most recently, 5 people were injured in a three-car crash Sunday, Oct. 9. Niceville resident David Vardaman said safety measures need to be put in place. “There is no indicator for […]
NICEVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Foundation#Restrooms#Ne Veterans Memorial Park#Mayor#Skate Park#The Florida Legislature#Politico#Hurricane Ian#The Florida House#Senate
AL.com

Tensions flare as Mobile City Council discusses annexation attempt

On Tuesday, Rev. Cleveland McFarland, pastor of Saint Peter Missionary Baptist Church, accused the city council and the mayor’s administration of “backroom meetings” surrounding annexation and not providing information to the public. “Either you have the information and the data, and not sharing it with the public,...
MOBILE, AL
wuwf.org

The recycling game is back on, do you know the rules?

After being shut down for several months earlier this year, the Gulf Coast is back in the recycling game. “We are so excited to be back in business,” said Nathalie Bowers, the public information officer for the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority. The ECUA is the recycling clearing house for...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
ssrnews.com

545-Acre Conservation Project Approved for East Navarre

Santa Rosa District 4 Commissioner Dave Piech’s effort to bring a 545-acre park to East Navarre have come to fruition. Piech has been working with local developer Bobby Killingsworth and state and federal agencies on the land acquisition near East River to provide more green spaces in East Navarre.
NAVARRE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
utv44.com

Baldwin County seeks to create noise ordinance through referendum

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A major decision faces Baldwin County voters when they head to the polls for the general election on November 8, 2022. Baldwin County's furious growth has resulted in more people living in unincorporated areas than ever before. Those residents now get to decide whether...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

ALEA: U.S. 31 in Escambia County reopened after crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 8:37 a.m. Friday has caused a road closure. Both lanes of U.S. 31 near the 39 mile marker, in Escambia County are completely blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
OBA

Rescued boaters taken by Coast Guard to Pensacola hospital

After boat sank, the pair was picked up by a commercial tug. New Orleans – (OBA) – Boaters in distress about 63 miles off of Dauphin Island were rescued on Oct. 10 by Coast Guard crews and good Samaritans. Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a call over...
PENSACOLA, FL
AL.com

Alabama beach city to host first-ever food truck festival

An Alabama beach city will host its first-ever food truck festival next month. Stoughton, Massachusetts-based Food Truck Festivals of America will host the Coastal Alabama Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13, at the Town Green area of the Gulf Shores Public Beach.
GULF SHORES, AL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
984K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy