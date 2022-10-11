With state funds in limbo, Pensacola mayor still pursuing Veterans Memorial Park restroom

This article has been updated to clarify that the city has not received any official word on the status of the grant funds.

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said news reports out of Tallahassee that Gov. Ron DeSantis had so far blocked the release of $175 million in local support grants put forward by the Florida Legislature was not deterring the city's commitment to building permanent restrooms at Veterans Memorial Park.

The city has not received any official word on the status of the grants.

Last week, POLITICO reported that DeSantis had not released the $175 million in funds meant for a variety of local projects across the state because the state was responding to Hurricane Ian and constitutional concerns with the program.

Funding for the restrooms was included in the state budget, but DeSantis vetoed that line item. After the veto, the Legislature again approved funding the restrooms from local grant program.

Earlier this year, the Florida Legislature passed a budget with $175 million for local grants that would be controlled by the Joint Legislative Budget Commission, made up of members of the Florida House and Senate.

In September, the commission announced which projects would receive funds, and 12 projects were selected in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties totaling $4.9 million.

Pensacola was set to receive $350,000 to pay for restrooms and an educational center at Veterans Memorial Park.

Robinson said Monday he learned last week from news reports that the funds were not being released yet, and said it was uncertain what the final result would be.

"We don't know if the whole thing will go away," Robinson said. "We don't know if we'll end up with half of it."

Robinson said he is not upset that the grant is currently on hold.

"We understand what happened in Southwest Florida is a significant event, and it's going to take the state significant funding," Robinson said. "There's still other parts of the state that need funding. So if they were to split it, somehow, take some of the money out, and then everybody takes a little bit of hair cut, we can find a way to work with that."

Robinson said the city remains committed to finding a way to build the restroom.

Veterans Memorial Park Foundation of Pensacola Inc., which manages the park, has long sought to have a permanent restroom facility at the park. Last year, the foundation installed a restroom trailer at the site, kicking off a lawsuit brought by nearby property owners who opposed the trailer.

Robinson said one possible option to move forward would be for the city to purchase the trailer to operate at the park until a permanent restroom is built.

"I think there's some value that that trailer could provide the city of Pensacola," Robinson said. "Certainly, at places, when I look at the skate park, that we were not able to put a restroom in there right away, that we can use that in that facility."

