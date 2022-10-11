ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Wah Gwaan Food Truck brings taste of classic Jamaican jerk pork and chicken to Pensacola

By Brittany Misencik, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 5 days ago

When Pensacola food truck owner Kobi West went on a self-discovery journey to learn more about his Jamaican roots , he realized his fascination with the country's culture — and its jerk pork and chicken.

"I've always loved Jamaican culture. The food, the whole background of it was really interesting to me. I just wanted to embrace it," West said.

Everywhere he would travel, he would look for a new Jamaican restaurant to test out.

While West was in college in Atlanta studying software development, he sought out a Jamaican restaurant to work in. He uncovered a whole new world of Jamaican culture he hadn't experienced living in the Panhandle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pCOXb_0iUH0OHJ00

"The food scene over there is so big, there are so many Jamaican places around there," West said. "I really got to see the festivals they had and the little events where they all got together and cooked food. So, I'd go to a lot of those, I would go out and explore. I met a lot of people. ... It was really energizing to see how much people love it."

When he reached his goal and graduated, he still wasn't quite ready to give up his passion for Jamaican cooking.

Instead of launching the career he planned on, he decided to take what he learned from the restaurants and open his own venture, which soon became Wah Gwaan Jerk Food Truck . West now co-owns and runs the truck alongside his girlfriend, Thalia Garcia.

Milton Jamaican spot comes to Pensacola : Milton hidden gem, Gud Vybz Jamaican Grill, to bring authentic Jamaican fare to Pensacola

Food trucks fundraise for Bagdad school: Enlist in an eating competition with some of Pensacola's top food trucks at 'Hunger Games'

"I finished, I graduated, but I really didn't think software development was really for me," he said. "I had previously learned how to work for the Jamaican restaurant and catering service. So that really interested me to maybe take up something on my own."

The restaurant's name, a Jamaican greeting meaning "what's going on," aims to bring a taste of the Jamaican food community he had experienced in Atlanta to the Panhandle, where Jamaican restaurants are still few and far between.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=053Jzv_0iUH0OHJ00

The two-person team has been rotating their setup locations over the past few weeks and have made Pensacola and Navarre their two main home bases.

Although the couple is new to the food truck game, West is well-seasoned in what it takes to serve Jamaican fare while maintaining the seal of authenticity. It comes down to the details, like the way the jerk chicken or pork is marinated, smoked and grilled, even down to the wood that is being used, which can make a substantial difference in flavor.

"If you want to do it the real, authentic way, it needs to be smoked for a long period of time, using the pimento wood from Jamaica," he said. "The jerk chicken is about 60%, then the other percent is what you're using to smoke."

The more than 13-hour process of making the meat is finished off by a charcoaled grill over Jamaican pimento wood, which West said is extremely difficult to source. However, the pimento wood is essential in giving the jerk meat its signature flavor, due to the allspice flavor of the pimento tree.

Another hard-to-find item is the Jamaican coco bread, which West brings in from a Jamaican baker in Atlanta.

The sweet, fluffy bread serves either as a bun for the meats on his menu or as a side to the signature plates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=117Mjz_0iUH0OHJ00

West said he also couldn't complete the menu without including meat patties, which dominate the small island of Jamaica.

West also found ways to incorporate the jerk pork and chicken into unique forms, like the jerk tacos and loaded fries. For the plates, customers can choose among rice and peas, plantains, steamed veggies and mac and cheese and other items as their sides.

He said he hopes his truck will help bring something new to the area.

"We have seafood, we have a lot of burgers and tacos. I'm trying to put something different out there," he said. "We just don't have a lot of places that offer something really flavorful. In jerk, it's a lot of flavor, it's a lot of different things combined. ... I just really wanted to bring something like that to the area."

More information on the menu and schedule can be found on the Wah Gwaan Jerk Food Truck Facebook page .

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Wah Gwaan Food Truck brings taste of classic Jamaican jerk pork and chicken to Pensacola

Comments / 1

Related
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Milton (FL)

The city of Milton is located in the west Florida panhandle just to the northeast of Pensacola. You are reading: Things to do in pace fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Milton (FL) At the time of the last census, Milton was home to about 9,500 residents. Its proximity to the Gulf Coast, as well as a variety of historical and natural attractions, makes it the perfect place to hang your hat while visiting the area.
MILTON, FL
Bay News 9

Florida man creating food truck park on a river of memories

MILTON, Fla. (AP) — As lifelong Miltonian Steven Harrill remembers it, summers in his adolescence were spent in the Russell Harber Landing along the Blackwater River. As a kid, he remembers wading in the water; as a teen, sneaking off into the woods that surrounded it. Now as an adult, he runs a food truck there.
MILTON, FL
AL.com

Alabama beach city to host first-ever food truck festival

An Alabama beach city will host its first-ever food truck festival next month. Stoughton, Massachusetts-based Food Truck Festivals of America will host the Coastal Alabama Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13, at the Town Green area of the Gulf Shores Public Beach.
GULF SHORES, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Navarre, FL
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Pensacola, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Bagdad, FL
Pensacola, FL
Restaurants
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Mobile, Alabama

The history of Mobile, Alabama, is quite amazing. Having been established by the French in 1702, the city has been under not one but four international flags — France, Britain, Spain, and the United States. With over 320 years of history and such a wide and diverse collection of cultures being established in the city, you can well imagine that Mobile has quite the eclectic collection of dining experiences, and it does.
MOBILE, AL
maritime-executive.com

Carnival Ecstasy Ends Career After 31 Years of Service

Carnival Cruise Line’s cruise ship Carnival Ecstasy docks on Saturday, October 15 in Mobile, Alabama ending its last cruise and bringing a 31-year career to a close. Earlier this year, the cruise line announced plans to retire the ship as it works to modernize its fleet. One of the most dominant brands in cruising, Carnival is working to regain its footing after the pandemic.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fort Walton Beach Viking Band headed to Bands of America competition

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Viking Band took off Thursday morning for Wake Forest University in North Carolina. The 152-student group is the only Okaloosa County School in the regional phase of band performances. The band will perform its ‘A New Dawn’ show on Saturday, Oct. 15. This is the second year in […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Haunted Ghost Tours in downtown Pensacola

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pensacola, the oldest European settlement in the United States, is well known for its haunted history and ghostly white beaches. Spirits of Seville Quarter Ghost Tour and Luncheon!*. Do YOU dare dine inside one of Pensacola’s oldest buildings at its MOST. HAUNTED restaurant?. Come investigate...
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Stall Info#Food Truck#Jamaican Jerk Chicken#Food Drink
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to life for stabbing, killing teen in Okaloosa Co.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his 17-year-old girlfriend back in 2018. Kevin Ordonez-Garcia was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to killing Gabrila Espinal Lainez, his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child.   Investigators believe Lainez and Ordonez-Garcia got into an argument. Ordonez-Garcia pulled Lainez’s hair and […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WTGS

Florida woman celebrates 100th birthday in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- One Florida woman celebrated a milestone birthday in Fort Walton Beach Thursday. Elaine Clark celebrated her 100th birthday Thursday. But the last couple weeks leading up to it haven't been easy, after an unwelcome guest tried to crash the party. Clark is from Fort Myers,...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
momcollective.com

Best Coffee Spot in Downtown Fort Walton Beach

One of the best parts about the weather cooling down that now is the perfect time to enjoy that morning (or maybe afternoon!) cup of coffee outside. If you are anything like me, I have the perfect spot for you to grab coffee in Fort Walton Beach, mama. Coffee Ave...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
utv44.com

Juvenile booked in fatal Bay Minette shooting

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office, on October 14, 2022 around 7:30 p.m., Deputies and medical personnel responded to the 42000 block of Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette for a call about a shooting. Once on scene, deputies located a 22-year-old victim who...
BAY MINETTE, AL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
984K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy