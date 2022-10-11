ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collierville, TN

Collierville elections: Meet the 2 candidates running for Position Two alderman

By Dima Amro, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jE6VM_0iUH0GDV00

Collierville residents will decide in November the next Position Two alderman.

Incumbent Billy Patton will face longtime resident Jewel Jordan for a four-year seat on the Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

Early voting for suburban elections starts Oct. 19 and ends Nov. 3. The general election is Nov. 8, and the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 11.

Here is a closer look at each candidate.

Collierville elections:Maureen Fraser, William Boone vie for Position 1 in 2018 rematch

Billy Patton

Patton, 52, moved to Collierville about 22 years ago and hopes to add some stability to the town government after a year of unprecedented turnover. Patton was first elected alderman in 2010, then in 2014 and 2018. Now he's hoping for a fourth term.

"I love Collierville, I want to be a part of Collierville and leadership matters," said Patton, owner of Patton Computers. "After having many constituents, residents coming in telling me we really need a little stability on the board and a lot of these decisions are going to determine the direction of the Town of Collierville."

Patton wants to focus on improving infrastructure (specifically road paving), cybersecurity, instant town news to residents' phones, public Wi-Fi at parks and public safety by adding more police officers and better equipping them.

He also said the town board does not need more Realtors or developers, and as a "computer guy" he offers a better blend to the government.

Patton said he does not "take any money from developers, builders," and residents can trust his vote goes toward what helps the town and its people. He hopes voters can see his value on the board because of his knowledge in technology, which makes him stand out.

"I want to keep a small town atmosphere," he said. "I want to keep a family atmosphere, and I want to keep that same direction that the previous leaders left to us. If you're looking for more progressive — let's make the square like Oxford, Mississippi, let's bring in nightlife — that's not me."

Collierville government:Collierville appoints Molly Mehner as town administrator — the first woman in the role

Collierville news:A year after Kroger shooting, Collierville remains strong but still in pain

Jewel Jordan

Jordan, 73, was born and raised in Collierville before going off to college and work outside of Shelby County. He moved back to the town about 38 years ago. He currently serves as vice president of the Collierville Community Civic Club, and as a member of the Planning Commission and Collierville Police Advisory Board.

"I just decided it's time to do something different," said Jordan, a retired BellSouth home inspector. "I want to be on the board to help serve and govern Collierville, not so much pick up one particular issue. Collierville is the only thing I'm focusing on, just the betterment of Collierville."

Jordan will focus on public safety, supporting educational needs and positive economic growth, but he said he plans to listen to experts in those fields and support their suggestions.

He also said his background in leadership and problem-solving while on boards, commissions and Tennessee State University alumni chapters makes him desirable for the alderman position.

"I feel that if you are just looking for issues, you are not looking at the whole big picture," Jordan said. "I like to sit down and solve problems diplomatically, not focusing on just one side of the idea. I just want people to come together here in Collierville, 'cause we are a strong community."

Dima Amro covers the suburbs for The Commercial Appeal and can be reached at Dima.Amro@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @AmroDima.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
desotocountynews.com

Wheeler to become new school board member

The DeSoto County School District (DCS) has announced that a new board member will be sworn into office on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 9:15 a.m. We’ve learned who that new person will be. Jerald Wheeler confirmed to DeSoto County News Saturday that he is being appointed to fill the...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Collierville, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Collierville, TN
Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
Chalkbeat

Tennessee charter official recommends against two Memphis schools

The executive director of the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission has recommended against approving two proposed charter schools in Memphis, siding with a school board that found the charter applications failed to meet state standards.Tess Stovall’s recommendations uphold the Memphis-Shelby County School board’s unanimous decision in April and again in July to reject the applications for the proposed Binghampton Community School and Tennessee Volunteer Military Academy. Leaders of both schools had...
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Memphis hospital declines participation in city’s violence intervention program

An intervention program aimed at curbing violence in Memphis by speaking to shooting victims and their families encountered resistance from one of Memphis’ largest hospitals, prompting city officials to intervene.  On Tuesday, Memphis City Council members voted to pass a resolution requesting the Shelby County government help facilitate an agreement between Regional One Health Hospital […] The post Memphis hospital declines participation in city’s violence intervention program appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Haywood County hospital reopens after 8 years of being closed

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The year 2014 was a hard year for the residents of Brownsville and Haywood County. The hospital down the road from the city square closed its doors, and many in the area thought the closure would be permanent. “It was boarded up and had minimal utilities...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Alderman#The Collierville Board#Patton Computers
DeSoto Times Today

DeSoto County teen featured on PBS NewsHour

Eighteen year-old Makenna Mead was recently able to pursue her love of interviewing when she was featured on PBS NewsHour’s student media initiative, Student Reporting Labs. The Hernando native said her love for interviewing began when a teacher suggested she help film a nonprofit project. “I went to a...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
radio7media.com

Lauderdale County Employees Receive an Annual Raise

THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS THAT FULL-TIME LAUDERDALE COUNTY EMPLOYEES ARE RECEIVING A $3,000 ANNUAL RAISE BEGINNING THIS MONTH. THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY COMMISSION AGREED THIS WEEK TO REVISE ITS FISCAL 2022-23 BUDGET TO REFLECT THE CHANGE. IN ADDITION, PART TIME EMPLOYEES WILL BE PAID $15 AN HOUR. ALL OF THE RAISES AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY $1 MILLION IN ADDITIONAL COSTS TO THE COUNTY. COMMISSION CHAIRMAN DANNY PETTUS SAID THIS APPLIES TO ALL OF THE COUNTY'S MORE THAN 300 EMPLOYEES, INCLUDING THOSE IN THE SHERIFF'S OFFICE.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
desotocountynews.com

MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
thelocalvoice.net

Family Business Owners Support Future Generations

Corinth Coca-Cola creates UM business school scholarships. Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works Inc. has been serving beverages since 1907. In that time, the family-owned and operated organization has expanded from its original location in Corinth to multiple locations across the Mid-South. And all the while, family members have run the business....
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Pedestrian killed on Highway 385 identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 27-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle on the highway in southeast Shelby County. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, a pedestrian was hit around 11 p.m. Thursday on Highway 385 at Hacks Cross. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Highway 385 was shut […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

South Memphis residents fear homes are sinking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in South Memphis believe their neighborhood is slowly sinking. They say this has been an ongoing issue for nearly a decade. “This part of the sidewalk that started to collapse in front of Ms. Sue’s house was a part of the original sidewalk that started to collapse in 2014," longtime resident Frank Johnson said. “The city came out and they repaired everything. "They repaired our sidewalks; they never gave us a reason as to why the sidewalks collapsed; right after that we begin to notice, like erosion. If you look up the street around mailboxes, our mailboxes are sinking—the ground around our mailboxes is eroding away; you can look down and see like a deep hole.”
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Greenwood C.M.E. Pastor Willie Boyd Jr. dies in car crash

For those who knew the Rev. Willie Boyd Jr., pastor of Greenwood Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, his death in a single-car crash leaves a soul-touching void. Friends and family are remembering the beloved pastor and youth advocate who died from injuries suffered in a one-vehicle accident Saturday (Oct.8). Shelby County...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

New road permanently replaces old road in Bartlett

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Bartlett road will close permanently, and a new road will take its place starting soon. Bartlett Police Department notified residents about Old Brownsville Road from SR-14 to Kirby Whitten Road closing. Starting Oct. 19, New Brownsville Road will open permanently as the East/West corridor to...
BARTLETT, TN
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested for taking funds from Tennessee program even though he wasn’t eligible

A Mississippi man is charged with taking thousands of dollars in Tennessee Medicaid funds after he was no longer eligible, investigators said. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office today announced the arrest of 49-year-old Perles Wesson. He’s charge with TennCare fraud and theft of property after he continued to use TennCare when he was no longer eligible for the program. As a result, TennCare paid more than $13,809 in fees and claims on his behalf.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Student loan forgiveness application now open

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The application to apply for student loan forgiveness is now available. The application for one-time student loan debt relief went live Friday night. The application is available here. Single borrowers who received a Pell Grant in college and make less than $125,000 are eligible for up to $20,000 in debt relief. Married […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Police investigating Mississippi County shooting

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating the death of a Blytheville man. According to a press release from Blytheville Police Captain Jeremy Ward, on Oct. 15, around 5:23 p.m. officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Cherry and Ruddle. When officers got to the scene,...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
924K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy