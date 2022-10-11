ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 8 losses deal massive blow to two high schools’ playoff football hopes

By Stephen Wagner, Las Cruces Sun-News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31mVYp_0iUH0Bns00

LAS CRUCES – Okay, I was wrong.

Heading into Week 8 of the high school football season, I wrote that all four Las Cruces high schools were on track to reach the postseason for the first time since 2016. Of course, I figured Las Cruces would have little trouble against an Alamogordo team that hadn’t beat the Bulldawgs since 2006, and I thought a much-improved Organ Mountain team would avenge last year’s narrow loss to Carlsbad.

Like I said, I was wrong.

The parity of the two districts of Las Cruces’ four major high schools gives three of the city’s four coaches plenty to sweat about heading into what has become a pivotal week of the season. Las Cruces and Organ Mountain play each other Friday night in a game that has suddenly become a must-win for both teams, and Mayfield opens district play at No. 4. Goddard. Centennial gets Carlsbad at home after the Hawks 27-20 win at Hobbs last week.

In one week, the city went from likely getting four teams into the playoffs to possibly, maybe, only having Centennial and Mayfield in the postseason. Las Cruces High has not missed the playoffs since 2006 and has not finished with a losing record under head coach Mark Lopez. Organ Mountain is fighting for its first playoff appearance since 2016.

Las Cruces’ loss left the Bulldawgs winless against 6A competition this season after a brutal non-district schedule, and an overlooked Alamogordo team I figured would likely finish last in the district now holds the tiebreaker over Las Cruces for playoff seeding purposes. Las Cruces now probably needs to win at least two of its last three games if not all three contests. The Bulldawgs dropped to No. 11 in Maxpreps’ rankings after their 13-10 loss to Alamogordo Friday.

Organ Mountain’s 33-26 loss to Carlsbad has the Knights in a similar dilemma still having to face Las Cruces, Hobbs and Alamogordo. Organ Mountain dropped to No. 14 in the state and is suddenly on the outside looking in of the playoff picture. The Knights are also weighed down by their Week 1 upset loss to an Albuquerque team who hasn’t won a game since.

There’s suddenly a chance Centennial will be the city’s only 6A high school to reach the postseason, owning a 5-1 record with two wins over opponents ranked among the state’s top four teams. Mayfield should likely reach the playoffs at the 5A level since it holds the head-to-head tiebreakers over Deming and Santa Teresa but greatly needs at least one victory over Goddard, Roswell or Artesia to avoid a bottom seed.

Friday’s game at the Field of Dreams has turned into a must-win for both Las Cruces and Organ Mountain to keep their playoff hopes alive with both programs needing at least two more wins to have a chance of sneaking into the postseason – although Organ Mountain likely needs to win out given its loss to Albuquerque. Las Cruces still has games remaining against Carlsbad and Centennial as well. Organ Mountain still needs to play Alamogordo and Hobbs.

If the Bulldawgs win out, Las Cruces further needs to hope that Alamogordo will suffer at least two losses for the Bulldawgs to have a chance to finish in the district’s top three. Alamogordo now holds the tiebreaker over Las Cruces.

Las Cruces and Organ Mountain are now the only schools in Class 6A District 3/4 without a win over a 6A opponent.

I’ll say it again: I was really wrong. Or maybe I just jinxed the schools' hopes of success.

There is still time for one of the two schools to salvage its season and sneak into the playoffs, but it’s quickly slipping away. If Organ Mountain loses to Las Cruces Friday, the Knights can likely kiss their playoff hopes goodbye. And if Las Cruces can't avoid its first loss to the Knights in over a decade, its last two games become must-wins.

The best-case scenario for Organ Mountain and Las Cruces is that one of the schools manages to sneak in; the worst-case scenario is Centennial becomes the only 6A team to reach the playoffs, and I’m going to assume Mayfield will nab a playoff berth regardless of its district success. Mayfield’s three losses came against 6A opponents, and only one of the Trojans’ games against 5A teams in non-district was within one possession.

It’s not time for Las Cruces and Organ Mountain to hit the panic button yet. But it is time to start feeling a little bit nervous.

Stephen Wagner is a sports reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can found on Twitter at @stephenwag22 and reached at SWagner@lcsun-news.com.

