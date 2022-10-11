2 Vegetables That Can Actually Damage Your Gut Health, Experts Say

Shutterstock

If you frequently struggle with gut issues like gas and bloating, it’s more likely than not that the root of the issue lies somewhere in the beverages you’re drinking or the foods you’re eating. Unfortunately, even foods that are often deemed as great options for your overall health can lead to gut issues and general discomfort—and that includes many otherwise healthy vegetables.

To discover some of the most common vegetables that may actually take a toll on your gut health, we spoke to nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and dietitian Trist Best of Balance One Supplements. They told us that when it comes to gas and bloating, you may want to steer clear of brussels sprouts and onions. Read on to learn why!

Brussels Sprouts

Although they're undeniably delicious and great for your body in moderation, Richards warns that those who struggle with digestive issues like gas and bloating may want to be wary of the ever-controversial brussels sprouts. She notes that while these veggies are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, making them a great option for those following a plant-based diet, they're also rich in fiber—which can be both good and bad for your gut. She explains that all that fiber "can cause gas and bloating in large quantities."

In addition to their high fiber content, you might want to avoid brussels sprouts because they contain fructans, "a type of carbohydrate that can be fermented once consumed," which "can potentially lead to painful gas and bloating." For this reason, it may be best to keep your brussels sprouts intake to a minimum if you struggle with these issues. As Richards says, "There is no need to completely cut out Brussel sprouts, but consider cutting back and evaluating other foods that may also be high in fructans that you can reduce as well."

Onions

Another veggie that contains a high amount of fructans is onion. Best explains that "this popular vegetable can be tough on the gut because it can be difficult to break down," especially in large quantities. "This can lead to gas, bloating, and abdominal discomfort as the gut bacteria struggle to break down these carbs," she explains. Unfortunately, there's more bad news for those of us who consider onions and garlic the pillars of any good recipe: "When paired with garlic this pain and discomfort in the gut can be worse," Best says.

Just as with Brussels sprouts, it's worth evaluating how your body reacts to onions in order to determine whether or not you should cut them out of your diet. "If you believe onions are causing issues for your gut health consider cutting back or eliminating them," Best suggests. "A reintroduction of onions after a few days will help you determine whether the symptoms were a cause of the onions or something else."

At the end of the day, everyone's body is different. Therefore, it's important to pay attention to how certain foods affect your gut if you really want to get down to the bottom of your digestive issues—and if you're not sure where to start, brussels sprouts and onions are two common culprits you may want to try eliminating.