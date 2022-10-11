ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Wayne Forella
5d ago

refund the police, give the sheriff's the money they need presently. cut welfare in half and there's your source of taxpayer dollars going to protect the community. get rid of the devious bail reform law and parole reform which would take a lot of violence off the street per se. the city of Rochester does not need repeat offenders predicating on them. it would vastly improve the quality of life of the rochesterians.

iheart.com

Rochester Man Indicted in Greece Bank Robbery

A grand jury has indicted a Rochester man on federal charges in a bank robbery from last December. 50-year-old Christopher Mancuso allegedly robbed the M&T Bank on Long Pond Road in Greece. This after he was just released from parole from robbing four banks between November 2012 and January 2014,...
ROCHESTER, NY
wutv29.com

Manhunt for Adam Bennefield ends, community relieved

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The manhunt is now over, Buffalo police say with the help of U.S. Marshals Service, they have Adam Bennefield of Cheektowaga in custody. He was wanted in connected with the October 5th homicide of Keaira Hudson. Bennefield was arraigned this afternoon on one count of second-degree murder...
BUFFALO, NY
#Shooting#Legislature#Homicides#County Executive#Police#Monroe County Sheriff
News 8 WROC

West Sparta man found dead after house fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in a house fire Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s office, firefighters were called Nunda Bysersville Road around midnight Tuesday, where they found the home fully engulfed in flames. A body found in the home was taken to the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Retired officer Booker was laid to rest on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Family, Friends, and fellow officers said their final goodbyes to retired Rochester police officer William Booker, who was fatally shot on September 25. Booker’s funeral was on Wednesday at The Father’s House in Chili. He was buried at Grove Place Cemetery and calling hours were on Tuesday at Ark Of Jesus Ministries.
ROCHESTER, NY
wdkx.com

RPD Looking To Identify Person In Connection With Shooting Of 3 Year Old

Rochester Police are looking to identify the individual in the photo above. Authorities believe he may have information about the shooting that took place on N. Clinton Avenue last month. Three-year old Marlo Joseph was shot and critically injured during the shooting. RPD believes Marlo was caught in the crossfire...
ROCHESTER, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Multi-car accident leads to DWI arrest of High Falls resident

Ulster County police allege a man driving in the Town of Rochester while intoxicated “struck a retaining wall, continued back onto the roadway and struck another vehicle at the stop sign.”. On Oct. 7, 2022 at approximately 5:18pm, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a car accident in...
HIGH FALLS, NY
wxxinews.org

Former Franklin teacher files legal action against city school district

A former Franklin Upper School teacher is taking legal action against the school, the Rochester City School District, and a student’s family after an alleged assault last year. Teacher Corrine Mundorff is seeking to recover “money damages” after she says a student physically and sexually assaulted her last October....
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Greece woman arraigned on murder charges for husband's death

Rochester, N.Y. — A Greece woman accused of murdering her husband last month has pleaded not guilty. Skavon Andrews, 68, was arraigned Thursday on murder charges. Andrews allegedly shot and killed her husband, Rawleigh, 72, at their home on Vintage Lane Sept. 21. The couple had been married 40...
GREECE, NY

