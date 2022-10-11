Read full article on original website
Wayne Forella
5d ago
refund the police, give the sheriff's the money they need presently. cut welfare in half and there's your source of taxpayer dollars going to protect the community. get rid of the devious bail reform law and parole reform which would take a lot of violence off the street per se. the city of Rochester does not need repeat offenders predicating on them. it would vastly improve the quality of life of the rochesterians.
2
spectrumlocalnews.com
Former Rochester mayor and police chief Bob Duffy addresses city's surging crime rate
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A former Rochester mayor says politics and public safety have mixed to create the kind of violent crime in Rochester that he's never seen before. Bob Duffy is writing to the legislature to call for immediate change. Duffy, the former chief of the Rochester Police Department...
iheart.com
Rochester Man Indicted in Greece Bank Robbery
A grand jury has indicted a Rochester man on federal charges in a bank robbery from last December. 50-year-old Christopher Mancuso allegedly robbed the M&T Bank on Long Pond Road in Greece. This after he was just released from parole from robbing four banks between November 2012 and January 2014,...
Rochester police make arrest in connection to Rand St. shooting
The 45-year-old was identified as the shooter responsible for leaving a city resident with non-life-threatening injuries.
Greece man charged with selling $470K in stolen goods from across New York
The complaint alleges the man's eBay account posted 2,332 items for sale.
Rochester man indicted in connection to bank robbery on Long Pond Rd.
Mancuso had just been released from federal probation after being convicted of robbing four banks between 2012 and 2014.
Rochester police searching for man in connection to toddler shooting
Authorities say the male in question may have information regarding the shooting.
wutv29.com
Manhunt for Adam Bennefield ends, community relieved
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The manhunt is now over, Buffalo police say with the help of U.S. Marshals Service, they have Adam Bennefield of Cheektowaga in custody. He was wanted in connected with the October 5th homicide of Keaira Hudson. Bennefield was arraigned this afternoon on one count of second-degree murder...
Man hospitalized after stabbing on Central Ave. in Rochester
Investigators believe he sustained the injuries in the 400 block of Central Avenue.
Rochester man sentenced for 458 bags of fentanyl, robbery
$460 and some grocery items were stolen from the store by Williams and an accomplice, the attorney's office said.
West Sparta man found dead after house fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in a house fire Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s office, firefighters were called Nunda Bysersville Road around midnight Tuesday, where they found the home fully engulfed in flames. A body found in the home was taken to the […]
RPD: Henrietta man stabbed, injured during attempted robbery on Monroe Ave.
ochester police say officers were led to the 600 block of Monroe Avenue just before 2 a.m. for the report of a large fight.
WHEC TV-10
Retired officer Booker was laid to rest on Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Family, Friends, and fellow officers said their final goodbyes to retired Rochester police officer William Booker, who was fatally shot on September 25. Booker’s funeral was on Wednesday at The Father’s House in Chili. He was buried at Grove Place Cemetery and calling hours were on Tuesday at Ark Of Jesus Ministries.
wdkx.com
RPD Looking To Identify Person In Connection With Shooting Of 3 Year Old
Rochester Police are looking to identify the individual in the photo above. Authorities believe he may have information about the shooting that took place on N. Clinton Avenue last month. Three-year old Marlo Joseph was shot and critically injured during the shooting. RPD believes Marlo was caught in the crossfire...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Multi-car accident leads to DWI arrest of High Falls resident
Ulster County police allege a man driving in the Town of Rochester while intoxicated “struck a retaining wall, continued back onto the roadway and struck another vehicle at the stop sign.”. On Oct. 7, 2022 at approximately 5:18pm, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a car accident in...
‘Not enough code enforcement:’ Councilmember details neighborhood concerns over abandoned properties
Joan Roby-Davison has lived in the 14621 zip code area for decades. It's an area she says is also dealing with several abandoned homes.
wxxinews.org
Former Franklin teacher files legal action against city school district
A former Franklin Upper School teacher is taking legal action against the school, the Rochester City School District, and a student’s family after an alleged assault last year. Teacher Corrine Mundorff is seeking to recover “money damages” after she says a student physically and sexually assaulted her last October....
WHEC TV-10
RPD needs help finding someone who may have information about shooting of 3-year-old
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is asking for help to find a male in the picture above. He may have information about the shooting of 3-year-old Marlo Joseph on North Clinton Avenue on September 28. If you have any information, RPD is asking that you call (585)...
13 WHAM
Greece woman arraigned on murder charges for husband's death
Rochester, N.Y. — A Greece woman accused of murdering her husband last month has pleaded not guilty. Skavon Andrews, 68, was arraigned Thursday on murder charges. Andrews allegedly shot and killed her husband, Rawleigh, 72, at their home on Vintage Lane Sept. 21. The couple had been married 40...
4 officers injured after inmate attack at Seneca County prison: NYSCOPBA
Medical officials treated them for lacerations to the cheek, forehead, abrasions to arms, back pain, shoulder pain and a bite to the forearm.
Dog rescued as fire rips through large home on Rohr St.
According to fire crews on scene a woman inside the residence was able to escape the fire and suffered no injuries.
