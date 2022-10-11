ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Just Stop Oil protesters block fire engine and ambulance in London demonstration

By The Newsroom
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tcGXa_0iUGyWUP00

Just Stop Oil protesters have blocked emergency vehicles after staging a demonstration in west London on Tuesday.

Separate videos shared online show both a fire engine and an ambulance on blue lights unable to get through traffic after 32 protesters blocked three roads in Knightsbridge and Brompton Road, stopping traffic in each direction, with some gluing themselves to the asphalt.

One video showed a stationary fire engine in the middle of a junction near Knightsbridge Underground Station, with protesters blocking both the road behind and in front of the fire engine.

Just Stop Oil later tweeted a video showing protesters moving out of the way of a fire engine with the caption: “Just Stop Oil supporters pause roadblock to let fire engine through.”

This is the group’s 11th consecutive day of disruption in London with protesters demanding the Government halt all new oil and gas licences and consents.

Just Stop Oil and London Fire Brigade have both been approached for comment.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Transport for London preparing injunction over Just Stop Oil protests

Transport for London is preparing to apply for an injunction against Just Stop Oil activists after a fortnight of protests in the capital. Members of the campaign group sprayed paint over an Aston Martin showroom and blocked Park Lane in central London in their latest action on Sunday morning. The...
PROTESTS
newschain

Just Stop Oil supporters spray paint over Aston Martin showroom in London

Just Stop Oil protesters have sprayed paint over a luxury car showroom and blocked Park Lane in central London. The campaigners, who are calling for the Government to halt all new oil and gas licences and consents, set up the roadblock from 11am on Sunday. Demonstrators sat down in the...
PROTESTS
newschain

Demonstrators block Downing Street gates in protest at PM’s climate approach

Hundreds of Extinction Rebellion supporters descended on Westminster to protest against Liz Truss’s approach to the environment during what was a difficult day for the Prime Minister. Crowds of climate demonstrators arrived in Whitehall in central London on Friday afternoon, carrying colourful flags, setting off flares, chanting and banging...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Engine#Ambulance#Oil And Gas#West London#Asphalt#Protest#Stop Oil#London Fire Brigade
newschain

Harry Potter and Cracker actor Robbie Coltrane dies aged 72

Harry Potter and Cracker actor Robbie Coltrane has died aged 72, his agent has said. The Scottish star, whose real name is Anthony Robert McMillan, was best known for playing the beloved Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid and starring as criminal psychologist Dr Eddie ‘Fitz’ Fitzgerald in ITV’s crime drama Cracker.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Two protesters arrested after throwing soup on Van Gogh’s Sunflowers

Two Just Stop Oil supporters have been arrested after throwing tinned soup at one of Vincent Van Gogh’s most famous paintings to protest against fossil fuels. The protesters, wearing Just Stop Oil T-shirts, threw two tins of Heinz Tomato soup over the 1888 work Sunflowers shortly after 11am on Friday, before kneeling down in front of the painting and appearing to glue their hands to the wall beneath it.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Protests
newschain

John Eustace felt delayed kick-off at Hull helped Birmingham

Birmingham boss John Eustace praised his players for maintaining their focus despite a delayed kick-off to the 2-0 win at Hull because of a problem with one of the goals. Referee Leigh Doughty had spotted the goal at the North Stand end of the MKM Stadium was two inches too tall but Birmingham did not let that bother them.
SOCCER
newschain

Protesters march in Paris to demonstrate against cost-of-living crisis

Thousands of protesters, including France’s newly crowned Nobel literature laureate, piled into the streets of Paris on Sunday, in a show of anger against the bite of rising prices and cranking up pressure on the government of President Emmanuel Macron. The march for wage increases and other demands was...
PROTESTS
newschain

RFU chief thinks central contracts could be on table in face of financial crisis

Bill Sweeney believes even the once “nuclear” option of central contracts for England players will be discussed to solve club rugby’s financial crisis. The Rugby Football Union chief executive revealed central contracts and two-tier deals will be floated as part of wide-ranging plans to reshape the sport in England.
RUGBY
newschain

Daniel Radcliffe pays tributes to ‘incredible’ Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane

Daniel Radcliffe has remembered his Harry Potter co-star Robbie Coltrane as “one of the funniest people” and an “incredible actor” following his death aged 72. The Scottish star, whose real name is Anthony Robert McMillan, was best known for playing the beloved Hogwarts gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid in the fantasy series and starring as criminal psychologist Dr Eddie “Fitz” Fitzgerald in ITV’s crime drama Cracker.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Jim Goodwin glad he took a risk with team selection after Aberdeen beat Hearts

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin was delighted his gamble paid off after changing formation for his side’s cinch Premiership win over Hearts. Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes scored the first and set up the second for substitute Vicente Besuijen as the Dons overcame Robbie Neilson’s side 2-0 to bounce back from a damaging defeat against Dundee United last week.
SOCCER
newschain

Forrest on fire and Rangers rally – 5 things we learned from cinch Premiership

Title-chasing pair Celtic and Rangers both bounced back from their Champions League defeats in midweek with cinch Premiership victories. There were also wins for Aberdeen and Livingston, while the bottom three all drew. Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the weekend’s fixtures. James...
SOCCER
newschain

Mikel Arteta relieved after Arsenal pass ‘toughest test of the season’ at Leeds

Mikel Arteta said Arsenal had overcome their toughest examination of the season so far after a 1-0 win at Leeds kept them top of the Premier League. Bukayo Saka’s thumping first-half finish was enough to clinch the Gunners their ninth win in 10 league games, while Leeds missed a penalty and had another spot-kick decision overturned in stoppage time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Archbishop of Canterbury ‘deeply sceptical of trickle-down economics’

The Archbishop of Canterbury has said he is “deeply sceptical” about so-called trickle-down economics, as he warned there was “no moral case” for Government budgets that disproportionately hit the poorest. In a wide-ranging interview with the Guardian newspaper while on a tour of Australia, Justin Welby...
WORLD
newschain

Pat Lam tips Kyle Sinckler for England recall after starring role for Bristol

Bristol boss Pat Lam expects an England recall for Kyle Sinckler on Monday after a “phenomenal” performance against west country rivals Gloucester. England head coach Eddie Jones is set to name his latest squad ahead of next month’s autumn internationals, which sees Twickenham appointments with Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy