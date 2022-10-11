Read full article on original website
Debbie Collier's killer remains at large as family remembers slain Georgia woman
Debbie Collier, a slain Georgia real estate office manager whose killer remains at large, will be laid to rest in a private ceremony, her family announced.
fox5atlanta.com
Participants frustrated with cash assistance program
FOX 5 News has received numerous emails about issued with Georgia's Cash Assistance Program. Now the state is responding.
'I like having input:' Georgia National Fair attendees participate in the 13WMAZ Listening Lab
PERRY, Ga. — 13WMAZ heard your voice at the Georgia National Fair on Wednesday. Fairgoers filled out dozens of surveys, leaving comments involving everything from immigration to education to healthcare. Most fairgoers seemed to just want someone to listen. Hundreds walked the paths of the Georgia National Fairgrounds Wednesday...
WRDW-TV
Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
californiaexaminer.net
Missing Georgia Toddler’s Grandma Posts Weird Facebook Comment A Week Before Search
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the grandmother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon thanked her supporters and said she could “finally” “feel the calming serene sunshine striking my face.”. On Tuesday afternoon, Billie Jo Howell, who along with her husband has legal custody of missing 20-month-old...
Former Georgia ‘American Idol’ contestant Willie Spence dies at 23
Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished second on last year's season of "American Idol," died Tuesday after a crash near Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was 23 years old.
3 ways to watch the Warnock-Walker Georgia Senate Debate on Friday
On Friday, Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet for a televised debate hosted by Nexstar Media Group.
Influx of transplants to Georgia could cause ‘spike’ in voter turnout in upcoming election
GEORGIA — There wasn’t a spare parking space at this Southwest Atlanta Department of Driver Services office Tuesday. “I had to work this morning. I’m actually skipping my class right now,” voter Sara Clifton said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The...
Family scrambles to raise money for service dog after child goes missing
ATLANTA — A 12-year-old in metro Atlanta is getting ready for her third brain surgery due to a genetic condition that causes her to have seizures daily, leaving her disoriented and scared, sometimes wandering away from home alone. Her parents want to find her a specially trained service dog,...
News4Jax.com
Georgia Vote 2022: What’s on your ballot?
Even if you don’t follow politics, there’s no avoiding knowing something about Brian Kemp, David Perdue, Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. That last name you probably knew long before he decided to run for U.S. Senate. And while you may not have known who was Georgia’s secretary of...
LIST: How to save money at the Georgia National Fair
PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fair is coming to an end October 16, 2022. Each day there is something for visitor near and far to enjoy. Below you can find some ways to save at the midway. 1. Need something to quench that thirst? The 32 oz. refillable...
fox5atlanta.com
Pink Energy goes dark in Georgia and across US
AUBURN, Ga. - You can turn out the lights for one of the biggest providers of rooftop solar power in Georgia. After thousands of consumer complaints — and investigations across the country including the FOX 5 I-Team — Pink Energy has gone out of business. But a statement...
Georgia K-9 killed in line of duty laid to rest
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A K-9 killed on Friday in the line of duty was laid to rest on Monday. Figo worked with Georgia State Patrol and died after a suspect shot him. NewsChopper 2 followed a procession from the Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Sandy Springs to Figo’s final resting place.
South Georgia maze pays homage to hometown hero
Odum, Ga. (WSAV) — Down in Wayne County, just 45 miles off the interstate, sits a 10-acre sorghum maze modeled after none other than the man that brought Georgia Football their first national championship in over 40 years — Stetson Bennett. You’d probably think a 250 x 130 row design of this magnitude would take […]
WXIA 11 Alive
One six-figure winner out of Georgia in Powerball drawing
ATLANTA — One person in Georgia pulled in a six-figure winning with Monday night's Powerball drawing as the jackpot remains unclaimed. The winning numbers were 3, 6, 11, 17 and 22, with the red Powerball number 11. No one matched all those to get the jackpot - which will...
What is Georgia’s favorite Halloween Candy?
The results are in, and once again Georgia’s favorite Halloween Candy remains the Swedish Fish. Swedish Fish have been in the lead as the favorite Halloween candy of Georgia since at least 2020, according to CandyStore.com, which uses 15 years worth of buying data to release its yearly ranking of Halloween candy by state.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy who disappeared during the weekend
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for your help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Jeremiah Brooks was last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday in Stone Mountain. He is described as 5 feet 3 inches, 123 pounds with brown eyes and black...
NBC News
Georgia voters are ‘unfazed’ by Walker abortion allegations
Reports that Herschel Walker paid for a woman's abortion in 2009 — despite heavy national attention, and outright denial from Walker — has done little to move voters focused on crime, inflation and the cost of living.Oct. 10, 2022.
wfxl.com
Southwest Georgia can expect severe weather
There is now a marginal risk of severe weather (level 1 of 5) expected in the South Georgia area, mainly north of a Destin to Valdosta line. According to a Facebook post from the National Weather Service, a couple strong to briefly severe storms are possible this afternoon and evening with gusty winds and hail.
Atlanta’s Pride Parade showcases Georgia’s shifting politics
U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock sat side-by-side in a pink convertible. Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams ...
13WMAZ
