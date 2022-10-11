ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WRDW-TV

Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
News4Jax.com

Georgia Vote 2022: What’s on your ballot?

Even if you don’t follow politics, there’s no avoiding knowing something about Brian Kemp, David Perdue, Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. That last name you probably knew long before he decided to run for U.S. Senate. And while you may not have known who was Georgia’s secretary of...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Pink Energy goes dark in Georgia and across US

AUBURN, Ga. - You can turn out the lights for one of the biggest providers of rooftop solar power in Georgia. After thousands of consumer complaints — and investigations across the country including the FOX 5 I-Team — Pink Energy has gone out of business. But a statement...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

South Georgia maze pays homage to hometown hero

Odum, Ga. (WSAV) — Down in Wayne County, just 45 miles off the interstate, sits a 10-acre sorghum maze modeled after none other than the man that brought Georgia Football their first national championship in over 40 years — Stetson Bennett. You’d probably think a 250 x 130 row design of this magnitude would take […]
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

One six-figure winner out of Georgia in Powerball drawing

ATLANTA — One person in Georgia pulled in a six-figure winning with Monday night's Powerball drawing as the jackpot remains unclaimed. The winning numbers were 3, 6, 11, 17 and 22, with the red Powerball number 11. No one matched all those to get the jackpot - which will...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

What is Georgia’s favorite Halloween Candy?

The results are in, and once again Georgia’s favorite Halloween Candy remains the Swedish Fish. Swedish Fish have been in the lead as the favorite Halloween candy of Georgia since at least 2020, according to CandyStore.com, which uses 15 years worth of buying data to release its yearly ranking of Halloween candy by state.
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

Southwest Georgia can expect severe weather

There is now a marginal risk of severe weather (level 1 of 5) expected in the South Georgia area, mainly north of a Destin to Valdosta line. According to a Facebook post from the National Weather Service, a couple strong to briefly severe storms are possible this afternoon and evening with gusty winds and hail.
GEORGIA STATE
