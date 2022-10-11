Read full article on original website
Nancy Cunningham
5d ago
The school initiated this entire debacle by issuing that statement that he was involved in the capital protest I understand why he would not feel safe returning to his teaching post because of undoubtably receiving threats. It was a detrimental statement.
Reply
4
Related
Congressman Malinowski has been a rubber stamp for Biden. Time to change that. | Letter
We here in Warren County have an important decision to make in this November’s election. Do we want our country to stay the course of failed, irresponsible policies from Washington, D.C.? Or do we want to make a real change to begin America’s comeback?. Over the past two...
FBI tracks threats to election workers, with the usual grumbling seen in the Lehigh Valley
With less than a month to go until the Nov. 8 mid-term election, the FBI last week offered tips to the public about avoiding federal election crimes. The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it is also prioritizing efforts to block and investigate threats to election workers, and outlined how to report suspicious or criminal activity.
Fetterman pushes for union support in Philly amid small Senate race lead
Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman made a couple of campaign stops in Philadelphia Monday, amid polls showing that his lead over Republican Mehmet Oz is shrinking. He rallied labor support at an appearance in the Northeast.
New Jersey’s 2nd domestic case of infectious bird flu found in Warren County backyard ducks
A backyard flock of Warren County ducks is New Jersey’s second confirmed domestic case of a highly infectious bird flu. This highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, is so far no threat to humans but it is lethal to birds. The H5N1 strain has forced zoos to close exhibits and in August forced the closure of a Sussex County trail where more than 100 dead vultures littered the ground.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former choir director at Bucks County high school pleads in indecent assault probe
The former choir director at Central Bucks West High School entered pleas Thursday to charges resulting from investigations into his conduct with students as far back as 1991. Joseph G. Ohrt, 57, of Buckingham Township in Bucks County, pleaded no contest to charges in two cases for indecently assaulting two former students and filming another student as he undressed, the office of Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said in a news release.
Teen with loaded handgun arrested at Easton-Liberty game, officials say
A teenager armed with a loaded handgun was arrested at Friday night’s football game between Easton Area High School and Liberty High School at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium, authorities reported on Saturday. Bethlehem police officers working the game observed the teen, who was believed to be a runaway,...
Northampton County closes COVID test/vaccine drive-through site
Northampton County has closed its drive-through COVID-19 testing and vaccine site, but the services will still be offered at other locations. The county closed the testing/vaccine site Friday (Oct. 14) at Coordinated Health 3100 Emrick Blvd. in Bethlehem Township. The site was a collaboartion with the county’s Department of Community and Economic Development, county Emergency Management Services, and Lehigh Valley Hospital-Coordinated Health Allentown Hospital.
History, polling show that Pa. Democrats may be seeing an abortion mirage | Opinion
In the final weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, Pennsylvania Democratic candidates continue to bet big on abortion. It was the dominant theme of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s first rally in Philadelphia. And the party’s candidates in swing U.S. House districts, like the 1st in suburban Philadelphia and the 17th in suburban Pittsburgh, are hoping that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will entice voters to go blue.
RELATED PEOPLE
Raleigh News & Observer
Eighth-grader found on the sidewalk was shot in the head multiple times, PA cops say
A 13-year-old boy died on Monday, Oct. 10, after he was found lying on the sidewalk in his neighborhood having been shot multiple times, Pennsylvania officials told local news outlets. The shooting reportedly happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday and the boy, identified by multiple news outlets as Jeremiah Wilcox, died...
Pennsylvania dynamite truck explosion sends 5 to hospital
MUIR, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say at least five people were reported injured in an explosion at a quarry in eastern Pennsylvania. Emergency officials in Schuylkill County said the 11:45 a.m. Monday blast reportedly occurred on a dynamite truck at the Summit Quarry in Porter Township. One person was flown from the scene to a […]
Man gunned down in Norristown, Pa. was not the intended target: Police
Police say multiple people were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.
At least 26 Pennsylvania children, teaching aides rushed to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at day care
Multiple children and teaching aides at a day care in Allentown, Pennsylvania, were sickened on Tuesday morning after carbon monoxide leaked into the building.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bethlehem man charged with attempted homicide after shooting friend, police say
A 29-year-old Bethlehem man is charged with attempted homicide after shooting a friend on Oct. 7, court papers say. Christopher Michael Rodriguez, of the 1400 block of Thompson Avenue and who is in custody in Montgomery County, was also charged Thursday in District Judge Roy Manwaring II’s court with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon, records show.
AdWeek
Jim Gardner Replies to Being Used in Senate Campaign Ad for Doctor Oz: ‘I’m Not Okay With It’
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Veteran Phildelphia anchor Jim Gardner is responding to being used in a political ad supporting Dr. Mehmet Oz in his run for the U.S. Senate.
buckscountyherald.com
John Fetterman is not from “here”
Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
Cost of Easton’s Centre Square overhaul rises by $530K, but state is covering it
The cost of the road improvements in Easton’s Centre Square is rising by an estimated $530,000. Easton City Council at its meeting Wednesday agreed to reimburse that amount to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to handle the additional work, which the city requested to the southeast and southwest quadrants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Bucks County School District was Recently Recognized as One of the Best in the Country
A school district in the Bucks County area is being recognized as one of the best in the whole country, a huge achievement for local education. Centennial School District was recently recognized as a 2023 Best School District by Niche, who rank school districts around the country for their quality of education, as well as student activities and other academic achievements.
Closing major highway to Poconos at peak fall foliage season makes no sense | Turkeys & Trophies
The timing is always bad for someone when it comes to roadwork, but there are ways to limit the number of motorists affected by the associated delays or detours. And planners are generally good at finding windows optimal for minimizing the pain on the Lehigh Valley’s busiest throughways, which is why you almost never see Route 22 cut down to one lane for non-emergency reasons during mid-morning or early-evening hours. But Pennsylvania Turnpike officials picked the wrong window for a project that’s underway on the Northeast Extension. The highway was scheduled to close in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Friday between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. It’s supposed to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. Crews are demolishing the 90-foot-long bridge carrying the turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township and replacing it with a new steel superstructure that has been assembled near the site. No one’s questioning the need for this work, but the timing is awful. Mid-October is historically peak season for fall foliage in the Poconos. And Jim Thorpe, right off the Mahoning Valley interchange, is the region’s epicenter for daytrippers looking to take in the scenery. Anyone who’s visited or driven through the borough this time of year knows it’s a huge draw that provides a critical infusion for local businesses. It’s hard to quantify how much of a loss they’ll suffer from deterred tourists or those who are detoured so far out of the way that they scrap their plans. There are still plenty who will take the lengthier drive only to be hit with gridlock, exacerbated by the highway closure, that’s likely to occur just outside Jim Thorpe and within the borough. They might not want to come back after such an experience. Again, we don’t question that the work is necessary, but we have to ask: Couldn’t turnpike officials find a better weekend to do it?
Man dies after being shot by police in Cherry Hill, New Jersey: Officials
The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is handling the investigation as it does with all fatal police-involved shootings.
Pair Killed In Suburban Philadelphia Bar Shooting Were Childhood Friends
Two men killed in a shooting at a bar in Suburban Philadelphia have been identified by loved ones as close childhood friends. Steve Panebianco and Ray Ferrell were gunned down around 11:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7 in the parking lot of Steam Pub on Second Street Pike in Upper Southhampton, CBS Philly reports. A third individual was wounded.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
76K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 9