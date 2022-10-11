Layer Design’s state-of-the-art charging station conveniently powers various devices without compromising aesthetics

Read full article on original website
Circuit board made from paper can be disposed after one use
While we’ve been enjoying all sorts of electronic devices and gadgets the past decades, one consequence of this is that there is a lot of electronic waste lying around. Most of the components are not recycled or re-used, adding to things that are continually bad for the planet. The alternative is of course to upcycle or find ways to still use these devices or their components in one way or another. Another option would be to come up with components that are more environmentally friendly and sustainable.
This delicately designed ceiling light looks like it’s floating in mid-air
Sandwiched between two metal structures that measure a whopping 10 feet when combined, the Aria is a lighting solution that puts emphasis on the term ‘light’. It looks almost like it’s floating in mid-air, with the three light spheres suspended between the metal structures almost like they’re frozen in time. There’s immense visual tension in the light because you expect the glowing orbs to roll around on their metal rails… but that visual tension is left unresolved, and that’s what makes Aria so interesting!
This pebble-shaped TV remote is like a fidget toy for couch potatoes
The TV remote control is both an essential part of home entertainment as well as its bane. In the past, the large slab of plastic had more buttons than a scientific calculator yet still managed to often get inexplicably lost underneath inside and couches. Thanks to streaming devices and dongles, as well as the influence of a certain fruit-named company, some remotes have now been distilled to their bare essentials. That said, they remain in your typical rectangular form that leaves plenty of unused space just to conform to that traditional design. There’s definitely a lot of room for improvement and experimentation, and this concept shrinks the remote control even further, turning it into something that can easily be mistaken for and used as a toy.
This alarm clock keeps track of time in a childlike, playful manner
For many people, alarm clocks are critical tools in making sure they’re on time or, at the very least, that they wake up on time. At the same time, however (no pun intended), these devices are often seen in a negative manner and are even portrayed as something most people will smash up first thing in the morning. It doesn’t have to be that way, of course, and sometimes all it takes is changing the way a thing looks to change the way people approach them. This alarm clock and timer in one, for example, looks less like a typical clock and more like a miniature arcade cabinet, reminding people not to take everything too seriously and to inject a bit of play into their lives.
Maven’s brutalist wristwatch highlights beauty in simplicity with its ‘raw and honest’ design
Time might be fluid, but Brut by Maven gives it a rigid, almost cold appearance. Named after Brutalism, the architectural style that emerged in the 1950s, the Brut watch echoes a level of raw simplicity that feels incredibly honest. Like a person that doesn’t mince their words, and says exactly how they feel, the watch is all about being ‘Brutally honest & brutally simple’.
This Japanese rack attaches to your bed, putting your clothes in easy reach for couch potatoes
All that the gamers are left to do is, get up to take a dump; for everything else, Bauhutte has all the bases covered. After giving gamers a reason to laze around doing nothing with the Electric Gaming Bed, the Japanese company is now making sure you can have your wardrobe around the bed. That’s like a miraculous intervention, not just for the gaming side of things, but for everyday office/school goers, who can get back home and drape their wear on the hangers retrofitted to the bed.
Portable ice-cream maker lets you whip up gelatos and sorbets in your freezer and take them anywhere
Heat wave getting to you? The Cocinare KRUSH has you sorted. Designed to be the first portable, wireless ice cream maker, the KRUSH fits into most freezers, whipping up a batch of ice cream on its own. Once the ice cream’s ready, the KRUSH’s dual-walled insulating design keeps the ice cream frozen for up to 5 hours, letting you carry it anywhere from the kitchen to the bedroom (for a guilty binge) or even to the great outdoors (as an addition to a social picnic plan).
This gorgeous floor mirror transports a lake shoreline into your room
Mirrors are great ways to add some accents to a room. Whether they’re actually functional or just decorative, their reflective surfaces alone are enough to bring some life to a space through a play of light, colors, and shapes. Even better, however, if a mirror is both useful and beautiful, which calls for some creative thinking and design. Most of the time, furniture makers focus on embellishing mirrors with rather fanciful frames, but some have also dabbled in changing the very shape of the mirror itself. This floor mirror, for example, might be a tight fit for some body types because of its irregular shape, but its play on forms creates an almost magical illusion of looking down at a lake’s shore from high above.
