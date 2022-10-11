ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niceville's HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital will double ER capacity with $8.5M project

By Devon Ravine, Northwest Florida Daily News
 5 days ago
HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital broke ground Wednesday on an $8.5 million emergency room expansion project at the hospital campus, located in Niceville near State Road 85 and College Boulevard.

The project will double the emergency room capacity by adding six exam rooms and three "fast track rooms," which are designed to expedite emergency room visits for patients with less severe illnesses or injuries.

The project is expected to be completed in December 2023 and will increase the total ER square footage from nearly 9,000 to more than 12,000.

"Our community is constantly growing, and HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital is committed to ensuring this space meets those growing needs for our patients," said hospital CEO Todd Jackson. "This renovation will increase the hospital's ER capacity, while enabling us to continue delivering the highest quality of care."

HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital is a 65-bed hospital with a medical staff of more than 150 physicians. In July, the facility was named to the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals List, being recognized as one of the top-performing small community hospitals in the U.S. in an evaluation of 2,650 hospitals in the United States.

According to Fortune magazine, "The organizations on this year's 100 Top Hospitals and 15 Top Health Systems lists represent those that held up best against the pandemic's ongoing stress test. They achieved better results than peer institutions on performance indicators intended to measure clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience, and financial health."

The Fortune/Merative list also considers the hospital's contribution to the community.

"The importance of expanding not only the beds, but the staff and the services provided is huge for this community and Okaloosa County," said Niceville Mayor Daniel Henkel. "Having personally been treated here, you can't get a finer hospital in terms of services, in terms of the doctors and providers. It's been a wonderful blessing."

"We are going to greatly increase our square footage and number of acute beds for those who seek emergency care at our hospital," said HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital Emergency Room Medical Director Dr. Louis Vagias. "We are committed to serving the needs of our community and providing high-quality health care."

