ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Shanel Bramschreiber's NCAA-imposed suspension is over, but UW volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield's frustration with the matter remains

By Mark Stewart, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZQx76_0iUGwovX00

MADISON – Shanel Bramscrheiber is finally free, but her cause remains.

With Saturday’s win at Purdue, the graduate transfer for the Wisconsin volleyball team completed her NCAA-imposed 14-match suspension for having contact with an agent.

She could make her UW debut Friday at Iowa. Sunday against Michigan will be her first chance to see action in front of the faithful at the UW Field House.

“Time to shine. I have no words. Let’s ball,” she wrote in an Instagram post Sunday.

That said, it was hard for Badgers coach Kelly Sheffield to celebrate her return without the feelings of frustration boiling over from what he and others feel was an unfair punishment.

“It is almost criminal,” he said Monday. “I don’t know what else to say. It’s horrible – let’s go with that – that this kid has had to miss that much.”

Monday was an off day for the volleyball team and Bramschreiber wasn't available for comment.

When asked about Bramschreiber’s return, Sheffield pulled no punches calling the suspension “horrendous" and pointing out what he feels is inequity in how the NCAA treats athletes of different genders and different sports.

“If this is a different sport, a more high-profile sport, talk shows would be talking about this,” he said. “It’s more than just a shame, it’s blatantly unfair.”

Bramschreiber's suspension came as a result of contact she had with an agent as she looked into her options for a professional career before she committed to UW. Almost all opportunities to play professional volleyball are overseas and agents are almost always needed to help players determine what level of interest there is for their services.

The former Baylor standout wrote on Instagram in August that after learning there were few opportunities for her professionally that she decided to play her COVID year, entered the transfer portal and committed to UW. She noted that she received no monetary benefits from the agent.

The NCAA suspended her for the entire season initially before trimming the penalty to 14 matches, half of the regular season.

Sheffield and others have noted that the process Bramschreiber went through is similar to what football, basketball and hockey players do when testing the professional waters and that the NCAA doesn’t deal with those athletes as harshly.

A football player served a much shorter suspension recently for contact with an agent. University of Washington offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland, who declared for the NFL draft and hired an agent before pulling out of the draft due to an injury, sat out one game as a condition of his reinstatement.

“How are we having one set of rules for some sports, some genders and another set of rules for other sports and other genders,” Sheffield asked. “What is college athletics supposed to be? We should be celebrating the fact that here college is going to prepare you for the next stage of your life. And if it’s better for you to stay in there then fine, we are going to help get you ready.”

The attorney whom Bramschreiber hired to handle her appeal, made many of the same points that Sheffield did Monday but, according to the coach, didn't get adequate answers in the NCAA's written response.

"In the eyes of the NCAA there should no be a difference between a student athlete for one sport to another sport, one gender to another gender, one division to another division," he said. "The NCAA should be above that, right? And in this case they’re clearly not."

Bramschreiber came to UW after a decorated career at Baylor where she was a three-year starter as a defensive specialist as a sophomore and then as a libero her final two seasons. In 2019 she helped the team reach the Final Four. In 2020, she was the Big 12 libero of the year.

Her commitment filled a need for the Badgers considering the team lost sixth-year senior Lauren Barnes to graduation.

“She is a joy to have around in the gym,” Sheffield said. “Her work ethic I put up there with anybody’s. She’s in the gym multiple times a day just getting reps and working on her game. Her work ethic is off the charts. Her maturity is off the charts. Her ability to connect with teammates and be a team-first player is a joy.”

The suspension denied Bramschreiber a chance to compete for the starting role at the beginning of the season. Since then, freshman Gulce Guctekin has grabbed hold of the libero position, while Sheffield goes with a lineup that includes backrow hitting options Sarah Franklin and Julia Orzol.

Meanwhile, the Badgers, who were adjusting to a handful of players in new roles and transfers, appear to be hitting their stride.

"How is she going to fit in? That is something we have to figure out," Sheffield said. "Even if she doesn’t play that much, it’s ludicrous that she has had to sit out."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

College football world blasts team’s terrible fake field goal

There were plenty of thrilling college football games on Saturday afternoon highlighted by the Tennessee Volunteers beating the Alabama Crimson Tide for the first time in 16 years. And while the Big Ten Conference showdown between the Michigan State Spartans and the Wisconsin Badgers certainly wasn’t the prettiest game, it definitely came down to the wire.
EAST LANSING, MI
Daily Cardinal

Three key Badgers for the upcoming basketball season

With the Wisconsin Badgers’ season nearing its opener, there are still plenty of unanswered questions for Greg Gard and his staff. A major question is who is going to step up and fill the holes left by key players like guards Johnny Davis and Brad Davidson. Luckily for Wisconsin,...
MADISON, WI
CBS Sports

How to watch Michigan State vs. Wisconsin: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Current Records: Wisconsin 3-3; Michigan State 2-4 The Michigan State Spartans head home again on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 7.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. MSU and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 4 p.m. ET at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans are out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Sports
City
Madison, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin Men’s Hockey to play on NBC15

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Men’s Hockey may be hitting the road to Duluth, but you don’t have to miss a minute of the action. Catch the Badgers take on the Bulldogs on Oct. 21 and 22 on NBC15 and the Madison CW. Friday October 21st Wisconsin...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UW athletes honor Sarah Shulze at competition with green ribbons

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Participants and spectators at the 2022 Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational wore green ribbons Friday to honor their former teammate. The ribbons are in remembrance of Sarah Shulze, a former UW-Madison track star who took her own life in April of 2022. Shulze, originally from Oak Park, California,...
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Sheffield
Person
Sarah Franklin
seehafernews.com

High School Football Playoff Pairings Announced Today

The 224 teams that qualify for The WIAA Football playoffs will be announced this morning on statewide television. Bally Sports Wisconsin will have all the matchups starting at 10 a.m. 32 teams in seven divisions will have the opportunity to play for a state championship at Camp Randall Stadium in...
MADISON, WI
whitewaterbanner.com

No. 3 Warhawks Top No. 19 Titans in front of Record Crowd

Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Information. The No. 3 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team topped No. 19 UW-Oshkosh 17-3 in front of a record crowd of 18,951 fans. The audience broke the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference record and breaks the old Perkins Stadium mark previously set in a game against Oshkosh during Family Fest.
WHITEWATER, WI
wuwm.com

Michels reference to 'lazy people' one of the unexpected moments in Wisconsin's only governor debate

The only scheduled debate in the Wisconsin governor's race included some unexpected moments Friday night. Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels squared off for nearly an hour in Madison at an event sponsored by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. Numerous radio and TV stations carried the debate, as did the website WisconsinEye.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

First-day CurderBurger sales up 42% from last year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s fan-favorite burger sold at record levels during the first few days of its debut this year. Culver’s released the following sales highlights showing the CurderBurger’s success:. First-day sales in Wisconsin increased by 42% this year (44,200+ CurderBurgers sold on 10/12/22 vs. 31,100+...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#College Athletics#Badgers
wisfarmer.com

Wisconsin cows on top at World Dairy Expo

MADISON – Wisconsin cows earned top honors at World Dairy Expo including the ultimate award: Supreme Champion. The competition was top notch on the colored shavings inside the Coliseum, with some of the best cattle from across North America going head to head. In addition to the elite cattle show, the six-day event unites the global dairy industry, bringing together dairy enthusiasts from around the world and one of the nation's biggest trade shows.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Sweetgreen, the king of salad chains, is coming to Madison

As Madison’s fast food landscape approaches peak “bowl trend” — think burrito bowls, poke bowls, ramen bowls and grain bowls — one of the biggest players in the game is set to open in Madison next year. Sweetgreen, a Los Angeles-based fast salad chain founded...
MADISON, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

FREED: Kelly Conners Executed ‘Rising Star’ Professor in Restaurant Parking Lot | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #34

Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Kelly Conners was one of them. His release was discretionary. 34th in the...
DEFOREST, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Instagram
97ZOK

Wisconsin 5th Grader’s Adorable Thank You Letter to His Math Teacher

The young man who wrote this letter about his teacher wrote it straight from his heart. He surprised me with where he used the word "love". I can always count on one segment of my daily show on 97ZOK to deliver a highlight for the week, it's the reason for this letter I'm sharing with you. During the school year, we ask families to write letters to us about the teachers they love. Past or present, we just want to read stories about these remarkable human beings who dedicate their lives to our children's education.
BELOIT, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Assisted living residents in Madison told they must move within 60 days

Elizabeth Burnette, 80, said she and more than two dozen other residents of Cedarhurst of Madison, at an assisted living facility on the East Side, were told this week they have to move out within 60 days. St. Louis-based Cedarhurst Senior Living said it will stop accepting Medicaid payments Dec....
MADISON, WI
97X

Wisconsin Teacher Chases Away High School Pranksters With His Flamethrower

Students from Baraboo High school as well as the athletic director were in loads of trouble after a prank went foul. Athletic director Jim Langkamp along with two other men are charged criminally after they attempted an illegal “citizen’s arrest” and threatened the teenage boys with a flamethrower when they were TPing Wednesday night.
BARABOO, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy