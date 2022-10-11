Shanel Bramschreiber's NCAA-imposed suspension is over, but UW volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield's frustration with the matter remains

MADISON – Shanel Bramscrheiber is finally free, but her cause remains.

With Saturday’s win at Purdue, the graduate transfer for the Wisconsin volleyball team completed her NCAA-imposed 14-match suspension for having contact with an agent.

She could make her UW debut Friday at Iowa. Sunday against Michigan will be her first chance to see action in front of the faithful at the UW Field House.

“Time to shine. I have no words. Let’s ball,” she wrote in an Instagram post Sunday.

That said, it was hard for Badgers coach Kelly Sheffield to celebrate her return without the feelings of frustration boiling over from what he and others feel was an unfair punishment.

“It is almost criminal,” he said Monday. “I don’t know what else to say. It’s horrible – let’s go with that – that this kid has had to miss that much.”

Monday was an off day for the volleyball team and Bramschreiber wasn't available for comment.

When asked about Bramschreiber’s return, Sheffield pulled no punches calling the suspension “horrendous" and pointing out what he feels is inequity in how the NCAA treats athletes of different genders and different sports.

“If this is a different sport, a more high-profile sport, talk shows would be talking about this,” he said. “It’s more than just a shame, it’s blatantly unfair.”

Bramschreiber's suspension came as a result of contact she had with an agent as she looked into her options for a professional career before she committed to UW. Almost all opportunities to play professional volleyball are overseas and agents are almost always needed to help players determine what level of interest there is for their services.

The former Baylor standout wrote on Instagram in August that after learning there were few opportunities for her professionally that she decided to play her COVID year, entered the transfer portal and committed to UW. She noted that she received no monetary benefits from the agent.

The NCAA suspended her for the entire season initially before trimming the penalty to 14 matches, half of the regular season.

Sheffield and others have noted that the process Bramschreiber went through is similar to what football, basketball and hockey players do when testing the professional waters and that the NCAA doesn’t deal with those athletes as harshly.

A football player served a much shorter suspension recently for contact with an agent. University of Washington offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland, who declared for the NFL draft and hired an agent before pulling out of the draft due to an injury, sat out one game as a condition of his reinstatement.

“How are we having one set of rules for some sports, some genders and another set of rules for other sports and other genders,” Sheffield asked. “What is college athletics supposed to be? We should be celebrating the fact that here college is going to prepare you for the next stage of your life. And if it’s better for you to stay in there then fine, we are going to help get you ready.”

The attorney whom Bramschreiber hired to handle her appeal, made many of the same points that Sheffield did Monday but, according to the coach, didn't get adequate answers in the NCAA's written response.

"In the eyes of the NCAA there should no be a difference between a student athlete for one sport to another sport, one gender to another gender, one division to another division," he said. "The NCAA should be above that, right? And in this case they’re clearly not."

Bramschreiber came to UW after a decorated career at Baylor where she was a three-year starter as a defensive specialist as a sophomore and then as a libero her final two seasons. In 2019 she helped the team reach the Final Four. In 2020, she was the Big 12 libero of the year.

Her commitment filled a need for the Badgers considering the team lost sixth-year senior Lauren Barnes to graduation.

“She is a joy to have around in the gym,” Sheffield said. “Her work ethic I put up there with anybody’s. She’s in the gym multiple times a day just getting reps and working on her game. Her work ethic is off the charts. Her maturity is off the charts. Her ability to connect with teammates and be a team-first player is a joy.”

The suspension denied Bramschreiber a chance to compete for the starting role at the beginning of the season. Since then, freshman Gulce Guctekin has grabbed hold of the libero position, while Sheffield goes with a lineup that includes backrow hitting options Sarah Franklin and Julia Orzol.

Meanwhile, the Badgers, who were adjusting to a handful of players in new roles and transfers, appear to be hitting their stride.

"How is she going to fit in? That is something we have to figure out," Sheffield said. "Even if she doesn’t play that much, it’s ludicrous that she has had to sit out."