Playoff spots can be clinched plus high school volleyball matches to watch this week

By Len Hayward, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 5 days ago
Victoria West was the first squad in District 29-5A to earn a spot in the upcoming zone playoffs, and for them it is a matter of seeding. The Warriors will take on Gregory-Portland on Tuesday in a match that could decide the championship in the North Zone.

At this time of the season, the focus turns to finding a way to finish strong to earn that playoff spot.

Here is a look at some matches to watch with less than three weeks remaining in the season.

Gregory-Portland at Victoria West, Tuesday: A G-P win likely forces a tie atop the North Zone standings, while a Victoria West wins all but clinches them the zone title.

Sinton at Rockport-Fulton, Tuesday: Rockport-Fulton had to rally after a first-set loss to win in four sets on Sept. 23.

King at Veterans Memorial, Friday: The Mustangs are looking for a win to keep pace with the Eagles in the South Zone standings.

Sinton at Orange Grove, Friday: Another tough match for the Pirates this week as Orange Grove is working to solidify its playoff position.

Here’s a look at this week’s rankings

1. Flour Bluff (28-6)

The Hornets just keep rolling and by the end of the week should have earned a spot in the zone playoffs.

2. Rockport-Fulton (26-7)

The Pirates face off with Sinton this week and have a chance to clinch a playoff spot with a victory.

3. Gregory-Portland (13-25)

Ladycats face off with Victoria West on Tuesday looking to avenge an earlier loss.

4. Veterans Memorial (22-11)

The Eagles can clinch a spot in the zone playoffs with two wins this week.

5. Calallen (21-14)

The Wildcats had a bye on Friday and return to action this week against Bishop and Alice.

6. Tuloso-Midway (22-13)

The Cherokees have won three straight matches.

7. Sinton (22-13)

Sinton takes a four-match winning streak into Tuesday’s match with Rockport-Fulton.

8. London (20-17)

The Pirates swept Banquete on Friday to gain control of 30-3A.

9. Orange Grove (26-8)

The Bulldogs will take on Skidmore-Tynan in a non-district match on Tuesday before a match with Sinton on Friday.

10. Banquete (26-7)

The Bulldogs are looking to rebound after Friday’s loss to London.

