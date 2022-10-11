Playoff spots can be clinched plus high school volleyball matches to watch this week
Victoria West was the first squad in District 29-5A to earn a spot in the upcoming zone playoffs, and for them it is a matter of seeding. The Warriors will take on Gregory-Portland on Tuesday in a match that could decide the championship in the North Zone.
At this time of the season, the focus turns to finding a way to finish strong to earn that playoff spot.
Here is a look at some matches to watch with less than three weeks remaining in the season.
Gregory-Portland at Victoria West, Tuesday: A G-P win likely forces a tie atop the North Zone standings, while a Victoria West wins all but clinches them the zone title.
Sinton at Rockport-Fulton, Tuesday: Rockport-Fulton had to rally after a first-set loss to win in four sets on Sept. 23.
King at Veterans Memorial, Friday: The Mustangs are looking for a win to keep pace with the Eagles in the South Zone standings.
Sinton at Orange Grove, Friday: Another tough match for the Pirates this week as Orange Grove is working to solidify its playoff position.
Here’s a look at this week’s rankings
1. Flour Bluff (28-6)
The Hornets just keep rolling and by the end of the week should have earned a spot in the zone playoffs.
2. Rockport-Fulton (26-7)
The Pirates face off with Sinton this week and have a chance to clinch a playoff spot with a victory.
3. Gregory-Portland (13-25)
Ladycats face off with Victoria West on Tuesday looking to avenge an earlier loss.
4. Veterans Memorial (22-11)
The Eagles can clinch a spot in the zone playoffs with two wins this week.
5. Calallen (21-14)
The Wildcats had a bye on Friday and return to action this week against Bishop and Alice.
6. Tuloso-Midway (22-13)
The Cherokees have won three straight matches.
7. Sinton (22-13)
Sinton takes a four-match winning streak into Tuesday’s match with Rockport-Fulton.
8. London (20-17)
The Pirates swept Banquete on Friday to gain control of 30-3A.
9. Orange Grove (26-8)
The Bulldogs will take on Skidmore-Tynan in a non-district match on Tuesday before a match with Sinton on Friday.
10. Banquete (26-7)
The Bulldogs are looking to rebound after Friday’s loss to London.
