Corpus Christi, TX

Steals and deals: Corpus Christi family opening discount Amazon bin store

By Ashlee Burns, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 5 days ago
Love a good deal? Corpus Christi's new Amazon bin store may be for you.

Corpus Christi Bin Steals & Deals, a minority-owned, women-owned and veteran-owned business, will open its doors next week as the first liquidation bin store in the Coastal Bend.

The store will hold a soft opening on Oct. 20 beginning at 10 a.m. at 4701 Ayers St.

It will offer discounted overstock and liquidation items from retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Target and Costco. Shoppers can search through bargain bins to find products for $7 or less.

The items change each Thursday. On Thursdays, items will be $7. Items will be $5 on Friday, $3 on Saturday and $1 on Sunday.

Tina and Ruben Butler and Simone' Sanders decided to open the store after frequenting similar businesses in San Antonio, Houston and Louisiana, a news release stated.

"Many chain stores exist, but we felt the need to start here and garner support from the community who we believe will 'Shop Small' and support our endeavors to bring this structure to the city,” Sanders said in the release.

The store will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information about Corpus Christi Bin Steals & Deals, go to www.ccbinsteals.com or www.facebook.com/ccbinsteals.

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

