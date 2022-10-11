ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Amendment One will secure the right to work for less | Opinion

By Chloe Cerutti
  • Chloe Cerutti is a retired escrow officer, long-time social activist and 15-year Tennessee resident.

The November 8 ballot will include four proposed amendments to Tennessee's constitution. The most egregious and misleading being Amendment 1− which purports to be beneficial to workers, but in reality is designed to discourage them from organizing.

This is a business-friendly, anti-union amendment which is what "Right to Work” laws are really about. Since the right not to join a union as a condition of employment is protected by federal law and has been in effect in this state since 1947, there is no need to amend our state constitution other than to better ensure continued low wages and fearful employees.

The Supreme Court has made clear that workers cannot be forced to pay dues used for political purposes. Right-to-work (RTW) legislation goes one step further and entitles employees to the benefits of a union contract– including the right to have the union take up their grievances if their employer abuses them– without paying any of the cost.

Low-wage workers have trouble making ends meet

According to the Economic Policy Institute, RTW laws aim to hamstring unions’ ability to help employees bargain with their employers for better wages, benefits and working conditions. Research shows that historically, wages for union workers average about 11% more than those of their non-union counterparts. Non-union workers in RTW states generally have fewer benefits as well.

Tennessee now has the largest number of minimum-wage workers earning $7.25 per hour ranking us the 11th poorest state in the nation. According to MIT’s Living Wage Calculator, a living wage needed for an adult with one child in Davidson County is $28.21 per hour and $14.84 for someone without children.

For service workers reliant on tips to get them to that $7.25 an hour figure their starting pay can be as low as $2.13 an hour. With the changing workplace and the labor shortage resulting from the recent pandemic, today’s workforce is younger, less compliant and more demanding of adequate pay, better benefits and improved working conditions.

As such, those employees have begun to appreciate the value of unions as an effective tool for engaging in successful negotiations with their employers. Unions have long served a vital role in the creation of a thriving middle class by providing a stable and well-compensated workforce. Union membership also helps reduce income inequality and pay gaps for women, Blacks, Hispanics and those without a college education.

Interest in unionizing has grown in Tennessee

Nobel-winning economist, Paul Krugman said: “Unions are what made America a middle-class country. And it was the loss of unions that turned us into the extremely unequal nation we are now."

As today’s beleaguered middle class struggles to rise above subsistence levels, more and more Tennessee workers are looking to unions to provide that quality of life and prosperity that the majority of Americans once enjoyed.

In response to rampant inflation fueled by corporate greed, profits are at an all-time high. We are seeing a 24% increase in the number of Tennessee workers who are electing to form unions.

Tennessee now has 421 labor unions and the rate of growth in union membership has become the highest in the nation. No doubt that is the incentive behind Amendment 1 since worker empowerment is viewed by today’s political and corporate interests as an intolerable threat to profitability.

Nevertheless, our unionized public servants− teachers, policemen, firefighters, letter carriers and air traffic controllers− continue to be the recipients of those many hard-won benefits for which union members fought and died for. Show your support on November 8 by voting "No" on Amendment 1.

Chloe Cerutti is a retired escrow officer, long-time social activist and 15-year Tennessee resident. Cerutti currently resides in Murfreesboro.

Kathy
5d ago

Common sense says when workers unite, they have a bigger voice. Right to Work for Much Less is fact. Don't know why people vote against their best interests.

