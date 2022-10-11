As drought continues in western Arkansas, local bodies of water drop from normal levels

More of the shore shows at Lake Fort Smith and Lee Creek Reservoir these days.

Lake Fort Smith is 8.5 feet below normal level as the drought in western Arkansas continues.

Lee Creek is 3.5 feet below normal dropping about 0.1 feet a day, City of Fort Smith officials reported Monday.

Chances for rain moved in Monday and continue through Wednesday with thunderstorm chances to bring relief. If there is enough rainfall, the burn bans in area counties could be lifted. Meanwhile, Sebastian County remained under a burn ban Monday.

There is plenty of water for Fort Smith residents, Lance McAvoy, Fort Smith utility director said.

"We are currently meeting the demand of the area, but if the drought continues, it is possible we will require water conservation to extend the supply we currently have. Proactive measures are better than reactive," McAvoy said.

"Luckily we are entering the fall cool season and fewer people are watering lawns and using water which is helpful," McAvoy said.

The Lee Creek Reservoir boat ramp at 3808 Gelly Drive in Van Buren has been closed since Sept. 14 due to low water levels. The ramp at the dam tailwaters is open.

The city produces about five million gallons of water a day from the Lee Creek Reservoir. The reservoir was at 78% capacity Monday.

Previously:Boil-water notices issued in Van Buren

The city is producing about 35 to 37 million gallons a day from Lake Fort Smith. Lake Fort Smith is at 92.1% capacity.

In Greenwood, residents have been asked to water on odd or even days due to heavy demand and the drought this year.

Mechanical breakdowns at the Lee Creek treatment plant this summer resulted in boil orders for people in Van Buren while repairs were completed. Van Buren is a city that purchases water from Fort Smith. Van Buren utilities director Steve Dufresne said Van Buren does not have any current water quality issues.

Don Clover, environmental program manager for the City of Fort Smith, took pictures last week showing the low water at the Lee Creek Reservoir boat ramp and across the lake where a boat is at risk of running aground.

The main sources of Fort Smith's water supply will continue to be monitored, McAvoy said.

The U.S. Drought Monitor has Sebastian County and surrounding areas in extreme drought. To the west in eastern Oklahoma near McAlester, exceptional drought continues.

The price of hay increased during the summer. Stock ponds have dried up, and cattle producers have been selling off herds after the drought started in mid-June.

Fish head to deeper water

For the fish populations, there was plenty of rain during spawning season in spring. But as the lake level lowers, there could be more fish in deeper areas of the lake or in a river. Boat can't get to as many spots with low water.

Shallow places where fish were caught before the drought are dry ground

Jerry Knittig, owner of the Tackle Box, 3001 Zero Street, said the drought is certainly changing the fishing landscape.

"It affects it quite a bit," Knittig said.

There was a small club bass tournament in the Arkansas River over the weekend, he said. The winning fish weighed 8 pounds, and a lot of the contestants went home without a fish.

Due to the drought, there was a lack of current in the river, he said.

Fish go to deeper parts of the river and underwater jetties in a drought with low water. Top water lures may work early in the day or when it is cloudy, but bass stay lower.

"It's definitely different," Knittig said.

For bass, a jig and frog, worms, and anything that sinks to the bottom might work.

"The fish are staying deeper. If you are not used to it it's harder to catch them," Knittig said.

Meanwhile in Fort Smith, skies will be sunny Tuesday, then there is a 30% chance for rain Tuesday night and a 40% chance on Wednesday, the National Weather Service reports.

Arkansas drought monitor