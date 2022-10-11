Read full article on original website
Letter to the Editor: Support Candidates Who Listen to Parents
I believe children are the future. I have been reading with interest the various letters to the editor in support of and against the various candidates for election to the Chelsea School Board. One made mention of trusting the “education professionals” to make the correct decisions about the education of...
Letter to the Editor: Ross Greenstein Responds to 2014 Police Report
In response to FOIA request that is being circulated on various social media platforms as an attempt to discredit my candidacy for Chelsea School Board, I would like to make the following public statement regarding a threatening incident nearly 9 years ago from Mr. Hills. On January 10, 2014, I...
Letter to the Editor: Ross Greenstein is Unfit for Office
Chelsea School board candidate Ross Greenstein claims he will stop bullying in our schools if elected. However, I have done my research and I believe that Mr. Greenstein poses a threat rather than a solution. According to Washtenaw County Sheriff police reports (available through a FOIA) Mr. Greenstein threatened a...
Serendipity Books Announces Upcoming Author Events
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Michelle Tuplin for the information in this story.) Serendipity Books recently announced it will be offering an enhanced selection of author events for the community to enjoy. There are three in-person author events scheduled for the coming weeks. Michelle Webster Hein and her family...
Nov. 5: Blue Star Service Dogs Fundraiser at Robin Hills Farms
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Lorna Tackwell for the information in this story.) Blue Star Service Dogs (BSSD) will hold its 2022 Freedom Gala on Nov. 5 at the Robin Hills Farms for its annual dinner fundraiser. The event features keynote speaker Bob Lutz, automotive leader for GM, Ford,...
Beach Middle School Volleyball Teams have Great Day on the Court
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Pennie Ward, Laura Ouellette and Kim Eder for the information in this story.) Chelsea 8th blue volleyball brought home the win 26-24, 7-25, 25-13 over Lincoln on Wednesday. Cara Kloos and Avery Scheffler had some kills at net. Zora Ziolkowski had big blocks at...
Oct. 29: Palmer Auto Service Hot Rod Halloween Car Show, Cider and Donuts
(Chelsea Update would like to thank D&B Strategic Marketing for the information in this story.) Car Show, Cider and Donuts. Palmer Auto Service LLC is hosting a Hot Rod Halloween Car Show in conjunction with the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce’s Hometown Halloween. A variety of classic and customized vehicles will be on display at 222 S. Main St. on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 am till 1 pm.
Oct. 15: Colorful Flowers and Vegetables at the Saturday Farmers Market
Don’t miss the Saturday Chelsea Farmers Market this week for a huge choice of fresh plants, flowers, and produce. The autumn colors abound, including lots of pumpkins for sale. You’ll also find apple cider and a wide variety of apples as well as many colorful fresh vegetables. Eggs,...
