ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Is the Uber, Lyft and Gig Economy Battle Over Workers Nearing Its End Game?

Proposed Department of Labor rules stop short of classifying Uber and Lyft drivers as employees. But the Biden administration’s pro-worker bias has analysts wondering what may come next in the battle over the gig economy and union momentum in the U.S. workforce. In a worst-case scenario, costs could rise...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
NBC Miami

Utah's Cookie War Heats Up in Court – and on Social Media

Crumbl Cookies is suing smaller competitors Crave and Dirty Dough, claiming their brands and packaging are too similar to Crumbl's. The defendants dismissed Crumbl's claims as half-baked. Dirty Dough, whose sales have increased, fired back with commercials mocking Crumbl. Crave says it also has seen sales jump. There's a war...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy