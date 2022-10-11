Read full article on original website
SolSea NFT announces TrustWallet integration to safely explore crypto
SolSeaNFT announces Trust wallet integration. Trust wallet stores BEP2, ERC721, and ERC20, among other tokens. SolSea shares video tutorial for Trust wallet with Twitter followers. Solans integrates Trust Wallet and finally brings it to solder.io platform. Trust Wallet helps users to safely explore the world of crypto. In fact, Trust...
Cointelegraph is planning to turn articles into NFTs giving access to first 500 readers
Cointelegraph is turning articles related to the blockchain industry as digital collectibles into mintable NFTs . They are introducing their historical NFT collection crypto industry’s most memorable moments. Cointelegraph will allow crypto media outlets to turn their articles into mintable nonfungible tokens as they seek a decentralized catalogue of...
Mark Zuckerberg announced that ‘Legs’ are coming soon on Meta
It is no surprise to say that Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO, and Co-Founder of Meta, is one who is eagerly waiting for Meta’s future metaverse. Recently earlier this week, it was noticed when the billionaire announced that one of the most requested features on the road map is coming soon.
Bizverse – Metaverse project joining “Meta Start up Accelerator and IMDA”- Gets Listed On XT.COM
XT.COM, the world’s first social-infused exchange, is thrilled to announce the listing of the BIVE token in its Main Zone. With the new token listing, users can trade BIVE seamlessly on the trading platform of XT. The BIVE token listing is expected to be open to trade at 08:00...
Magic Eden’s Solana NFT market share slumps as trading platforms as royalties are rejected
We have all known Magic Eden for leading the NFT marketplace on Solana for over a year now, and it was marching to the valuation of $1.6 billion in June. However, as the debate over NFT royalties is gaining rage, the grasp of Magic Eden on the Solana market has been eroding significantly in recent weeks.
Work therapy: can a branding expert give a serial slashie a coherent way to sell herself?
Pity the poor, unappreciated artist, who has long known the challenges of the ‘slashie’ work style, since they’re usually reliant on multiple revenue streams to survive. Actually, increasing numbers of people across all disciplines are diversifying for a living. That might be either out of necessity, since the pandemic messed with regular incomes, or out of choice. That Emma Gannon’s book The Multi-Hyphen Method has made bestseller lists speaks to the number of people actively choosing portfolio careers. This week, our case study’s multiple roles are by design, and they fall under the umbrella of social change – but that’s where the easy part ends.
NFT fraud protection falls on brands and not marketplaces: explain industry execs
Brands that issue NFTs should hold the greatest responsibility to protect themselves and their potential investors from fraud, an NFT security executive suggested. In these cases, fraudsters utilized copyright or trademark infringements to defraud consumers, he added. One of the ways to eliminate NFT fraud is for platforms to encourage...
Here’s what industry experts think about the future of NFTs
Trading volumes for nonfungible tokens (NFTs) have decreased by almost 98% since January, but according to numerous industry insiders, there is nothing to worry about because the technology is still developing and getting better. Although NFT market activity and sales volume slowed down in September, according to Jonathon Miller, managing...
Jack Dorsey’s famous first Tweet NFT experiences 99.99% loss in price
For the first time in Twitter history, a tweet was sold as NFTs for literally $2.9 million in March 2021. Nobody could believe such a thing to occur ever since the early dawn of the internet. However, things have de-escalated since then. Now, the most recent bid is a mere...
