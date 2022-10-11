Pity the poor, unappreciated artist, who has long known the challenges of the ‘slashie’ work style, since they’re usually reliant on multiple revenue streams to survive. Actually, increasing numbers of people across all disciplines are diversifying for a living. That might be either out of necessity, since the pandemic messed with regular incomes, or out of choice. That Emma Gannon’s book The Multi-Hyphen Method has made bestseller lists speaks to the number of people actively choosing portfolio careers. This week, our case study’s multiple roles are by design, and they fall under the umbrella of social change – but that’s where the easy part ends.

