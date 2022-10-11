ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

One of Us Is Lying (Season 2) Peacock, trailer, release date

Following the heart-pounding conclusion of Season One, the Bayview Four have a very d–dly secret. In Season Two we’ll see just how far they’ll go to protect their secret, themselves, and each other. Startattle.com – One of Us Is Lying | Peacock. Network: Peacock. Release date:...
La Brea (Season 2 Episode 4) “The Fog”, trailer, release date

When a fog falls over the Clearing, Eve leads a defense against a group of invaders, only to encounter a threat more dangerous than they’ve faced before. Startattle.com – La Brea | NBC. Network: NBC. Episode title: “The Fog”. Release date: October 18, 2022 at 9pm EST.
Young Sheldon (Season 6 Episode 4) trailer, release date

Sheldon makes a terrifying mathematical discovery while tutoring Billy. Also, Mary is jealous of Missy’s relationship with Mandy and MeeMaw. Startattle.com – Young Sheldon | CBS. Network: CBS. Release date: October 20, 2022 at 8pm EST. Cast:. · Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper. · Jim Parsons as...
Reginald the Vampire (Season 1 Episode 3) “Hypnos”, trailer, release date

Reginald and Sarah go on their first date. Startattle.com – Reginald the Vampire | SYFY. Reginald the Vampire (Season 1 Episode 3) “Hypnos”, trailer, release date. Reginald Baskin tumbles headlong into a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires as an unlikely hero who will have to navigate every kind of obstacle – the girl he loves but can’t be with, a bully manager at work and the vampire chieftain who wants him d–d. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own.
9-1-1 (Season 6 Episode 5) “Home Invasion”, trailer, release date

[Image credit: 9-1-1] Athena investigates when the same house is hit with two home invasion 9-1-1 calls within hours of each other. Startattle.com – 9-1-1 | FOX. – Angela Bassett as Athena Grant-Nash (née Carter) – Peter Krause as Robert “Bobby” Nash. – Jennifer Love Hewitt...
I’m Totally Fine (2022 movie) trailer, release date

I’m Totally Fine follows Vanessa (Jillian Bell), who embarks on a solo trip to clear her head after the death of her best friend Jennifer (Natalie Morales). Startattle.com – I’m Totally Fine 2022. But Vanessa’s self-care vacation plans change when she finds the recently departed Jennifer standing...
IndieWire

‘Halloween Ends’ #1 in Theaters While on Peacock: This Is What Win-Win Looks Like

With $41.25 million, “Halloween Ends” (Universal) from Blumhouse Prods. provided the biggest opening weekend since July with “Nope” (another Universal release). Budgeted at $30 million pre-marketing, David Gordon Green’s final film in his “Halloween” trilogy is the 16th Blumhouse title to take the #1 spot. Tracking pegged this as a potential $50 million+ opener and last year’s “Halloween Kills” on the same weekend came in just below that number. However, that entry dropped 71 percent in its second weekend and received a B- Cinemascore; this one got a C+ from Thursday and Friday viewers, which suggests immediate bad word of mouth. “Kills”...
The Estate (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Toni Collette, Anna Faris

Two sisters attempt to win over their terminally ill, difficult-to-please Aunt in hopes of becoming the beneficiaries of her wealthy estate, only to find the rest of their greedy family members have the same idea. Startattle.com – The Estate 2022. Starring : Toni Collette / Anna Faris. Genre :...
