With $41.25 million, “Halloween Ends” (Universal) from Blumhouse Prods. provided the biggest opening weekend since July with “Nope” (another Universal release). Budgeted at $30 million pre-marketing, David Gordon Green’s final film in his “Halloween” trilogy is the 16th Blumhouse title to take the #1 spot. Tracking pegged this as a potential $50 million+ opener and last year’s “Halloween Kills” on the same weekend came in just below that number. However, that entry dropped 71 percent in its second weekend and received a B- Cinemascore; this one got a C+ from Thursday and Friday viewers, which suggests immediate bad word of mouth. “Kills”...

MOVIES ・ 30 MINUTES AGO