Read full article on original website
Related
startattle.com
The Equalizer (Season 3 Episode 3) “Better Off Dead”, trailer, release date
When a widowed single mother claims her d–d husband is attempting to k— her from beyond the grave, McCall and the team help uncover the truth. Startattle.com – The Equalizer | CBS. Network: CBS. Episode title: “Better Off Dead”. Release date: October 16, 2022 at 8pm...
startattle.com
Chicago Fire (Season 11 Episode 5) “Haunted House”, trailer, release date
Firehouse 51 hosts a Halloween open house. Kidd and Severide help a young girl after she gets kicked out of her home. Startattle.com – Chicago Fire | NBC. – Christian Stolte as Randall “Mouch” McHolland. – Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo. – Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter.
startattle.com
One of Us Is Lying (Season 2) Peacock, trailer, release date
Following the heart-pounding conclusion of Season One, the Bayview Four have a very d–dly secret. In Season Two we’ll see just how far they’ll go to protect their secret, themselves, and each other. Startattle.com – One of Us Is Lying | Peacock. Network: Peacock. Release date:...
startattle.com
La Brea (Season 2 Episode 4) “The Fog”, trailer, release date
When a fog falls over the Clearing, Eve leads a defense against a group of invaders, only to encounter a threat more dangerous than they’ve faced before. Startattle.com – La Brea | NBC. Network: NBC. Episode title: “The Fog”. Release date: October 18, 2022 at 9pm EST.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
startattle.com
Chucky (Season 2 Episode 3) “Hail, Mary!”, Horror, trailer, release date
Jake proposes brainwashing the captured Chucky and turning him into an ally. Startattle.com – Chucky | SYFY. – Brad Dourif as Chucky (voice) – David Kohlsmith as young Charles Lee Ray, as 7 years old. – Tyler Barish as young Charles Lee Ray, as 14 years old. – Blaise...
startattle.com
Young Sheldon (Season 6 Episode 4) trailer, release date
Sheldon makes a terrifying mathematical discovery while tutoring Billy. Also, Mary is jealous of Missy’s relationship with Mandy and MeeMaw. Startattle.com – Young Sheldon | CBS. Network: CBS. Release date: October 20, 2022 at 8pm EST. Cast:. · Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper. · Jim Parsons as...
startattle.com
Station 19 (Season 6 Episode 3) “Dancing with Our Hands Tied”, trailer, release date
The Station 19 crew responds to the scene of a car accident where two teenagers are trapped inside of an electric car. Startattle.com – Station 19 | ABC. Station 19 (Season 6 Episode 3) “Dancing with Our Hands Tied”, trailer, release date. Station 19 Season 6 Episode...
startattle.com
DC’s Stargirl (Season 3 Episode 7) “Frenemies”, trailer, release date
After Beth makes a major discovery on The Gambler’s laptop, the team moves forward with a risky plan that effects the entire town of Blue Valley. Startattle.com – DC’s Stargirl | The CW. Network: The CW. Episode title: “Frenemies”. Release date: October 19, 2022 at 8pm...
RELATED PEOPLE
startattle.com
Let The Right One In (Season 1 Episode 2) “Intercessors” trailer, release date
With the assistance of his old friend Zeke, Mark chases down a lead that might help him finally discover a cure for his vampire daughter, Eleanor. Startattle.com – Let The Right One In | Showtime. Without Mark’s approval, Eleanor sneaks off to Isaiah’s talent show while Naomi discovers an...
startattle.com
Reginald the Vampire (Season 1 Episode 3) “Hypnos”, trailer, release date
Reginald and Sarah go on their first date. Startattle.com – Reginald the Vampire | SYFY. Reginald the Vampire (Season 1 Episode 3) “Hypnos”, trailer, release date. Reginald Baskin tumbles headlong into a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires as an unlikely hero who will have to navigate every kind of obstacle – the girl he loves but can’t be with, a bully manager at work and the vampire chieftain who wants him d–d. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own.
startattle.com
FBI: International (Season 2 Episode 5) “Yesterday’s Miracle”, trailer, release date
The Fly Team searches Bucharest for a surrogate who goes missing shortly before carrying the biological child of an American couple to term. Startattle.com – FBI: International | CBS. Network: CBS. Episode title: “Yesterday’s Miracle”. Release date: October 18, 2022 at 9pm EST. Cast:. – Luke Kleintank...
startattle.com
Big Sky (Season 3 Episode 5) “Flesh and Blood”, trailer, release date
Flesh and Blood is the fifth episode of the third season of Big Sky. Startattle.com – Big Sky | ABC. Big Sky (Season 3 Episode 5) “Flesh and Blood”, trailer, release date. Big Sky Season 3 Episode 5. Big Sky is an American c–me drama thriller series...
IN THIS ARTICLE
startattle.com
9-1-1 (Season 6 Episode 5) “Home Invasion”, trailer, release date
[Image credit: 9-1-1] Athena investigates when the same house is hit with two home invasion 9-1-1 calls within hours of each other. Startattle.com – 9-1-1 | FOX. – Angela Bassett as Athena Grant-Nash (née Carter) – Peter Krause as Robert “Bobby” Nash. – Jennifer Love Hewitt...
startattle.com
Walker (Season 3 Episode 3) “Rubber Meets the Road”, Jared Padalecki, trailer, release date
Time is pushing forward but Cordell is stuck trying to convince everyone, including himself that he has moved on from the hell of captivity. Startattle.com – Walker | The CW. Meanwhile, Stella comes clean to her dad about how she has been feeling and Bonham shares with Liam a...
startattle.com
I’m Totally Fine (2022 movie) trailer, release date
I’m Totally Fine follows Vanessa (Jillian Bell), who embarks on a solo trip to clear her head after the death of her best friend Jennifer (Natalie Morales). Startattle.com – I’m Totally Fine 2022. But Vanessa’s self-care vacation plans change when she finds the recently departed Jennifer standing...
startattle.com
The Resident (Season 6 Episode 5) “A River in Egypt”, trailer, release date
A college professor comes into the ER and Conrad realizes it’s a former patient of his from when he was an intern. Startattle.com – The Resident | FOX. The Resident (Season 6 Episode 5) “A River in Egypt”, trailer, release date. The Resident Season 6 Episode...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Halloween Ends’ #1 in Theaters While on Peacock: This Is What Win-Win Looks Like
With $41.25 million, “Halloween Ends” (Universal) from Blumhouse Prods. provided the biggest opening weekend since July with “Nope” (another Universal release). Budgeted at $30 million pre-marketing, David Gordon Green’s final film in his “Halloween” trilogy is the 16th Blumhouse title to take the #1 spot. Tracking pegged this as a potential $50 million+ opener and last year’s “Halloween Kills” on the same weekend came in just below that number. However, that entry dropped 71 percent in its second weekend and received a B- Cinemascore; this one got a C+ from Thursday and Friday viewers, which suggests immediate bad word of mouth. “Kills”...
startattle.com
House of the Dragon (Season 1 Episode 9) HBO, “The Green Council” trailer, release date
King Viserys I Targaryen’s death brings to the forefront the simmering conflict between Rhaenyra and Aegon II. Startattle.com – House of the Dragon | HBO. The kingdom is now divided into two factions – the Greens led by Alicent and Otto Hightower, and the Blacks led by Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen.
startattle.com
The Estate (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Toni Collette, Anna Faris
Two sisters attempt to win over their terminally ill, difficult-to-please Aunt in hopes of becoming the beneficiaries of her wealthy estate, only to find the rest of their greedy family members have the same idea. Startattle.com – The Estate 2022. Starring : Toni Collette / Anna Faris. Genre :...
startattle.com
The Winchesters (Season 1 Episode 2) “Teach Your Children Well”, trailer, release date
John and Millie are on different pages about his new interest in hunting and Ada tries to bridge the gap. Startattle.com – The Winchesters | The CW. – Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester (as narrator) The Winchesters (Season 1 Episode 2) “Teach Your Children Well”, trailer, release date....
Comments / 0