OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A flea market in Opa-Locka had its grand opening at a new location. City officials and business owners were on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site of the Opa-Locka Flea Market, Saturday afternoon. Vendors were given financial grants to help with their small...

OPA-LOCKA, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO