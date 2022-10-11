Read full article on original website
Related
WSVN-TV
Florida Department of Law Enforcement makes huge drug bust
TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement made a big drug bust, seizing nearly 50 pounds of fentanyl and 380 pounds of methamphetamine. The investigation put an end to a major drug smuggling operating that was run by a convicted criminal who is behind bars. “This is...
WSVN-TV
Grand opening held for newly relocated Opa-Locka Flea Market
OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A flea market in Opa-Locka had its grand opening at a new location. City officials and business owners were on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site of the Opa-Locka Flea Market, Saturday afternoon. Vendors were given financial grants to help with their small...
Comments / 0