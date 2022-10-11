ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WSVN-TV

Florida Department of Law Enforcement makes huge drug bust

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement made a big drug bust, seizing nearly 50 pounds of fentanyl and 380 pounds of methamphetamine. The investigation put an end to a major drug smuggling operating that was run by a convicted criminal who is behind bars. “This is...
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Grand opening held for newly relocated Opa-Locka Flea Market

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A flea market in Opa-Locka had its grand opening at a new location. City officials and business owners were on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site of the Opa-Locka Flea Market, Saturday afternoon. Vendors were given financial grants to help with their small...
OPA-LOCKA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy