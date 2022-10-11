ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

This Is the Most Important Factor I Look at When Applying for a Credit Card

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hG8Ew_0iUGtxad00

Image source: Getty Images

I'm not the type of person who applies for a new credit card every few months. I know some people who are constantly getting new credit cards, largely to capitalize on sign-up bonus opportunities. But I'm well aware that applying for too many credit cards within a short period of time could actually damage my credit score. And also, I don't want to be tempted with too large a credit limit. So generally, I limit myself to a single new credit card every year to err on the side of caution.

Meanwhile, there are certain criteria I look at when deciding whether to put in a credit card application or not. For one thing, I'm not a fan of annual fees, so if I'm going to be paying one, it needs to be justifiable. But the most important factor I look at when choosing a credit card is cash back -- specifically, in one key spending category.

Discover: This card has one of the longest intro 0% interest periods around

More: Consolidate debt with one of these top-rated balance transfer credit cards

I'm all about cash back at the grocery store

My biggest monthly expense right now is my mortgage , which I don't pay using a credit card. Second to that, the biggest monthly expense category in my household is food (because our cars are paid off, we spend less on transportation than on groceries).

Simply put, my family eats a lot. There are five of us, and we eat a lot of fruits and vegetables, which are more expensive than filler foods like pasta and rice. We also enjoy experimenting with different proteins and indulging in nicer cheeses (at least the grown-ups do -- my kids are more than content to put Kraft singles on their sandwiches).

All told, that amounts to a lot of money being spent at the supermarket. This especially applies these days, what with inflation driving the cost of food upward.

That's why I aim to apply for credit cards that offer a nice amount of cash back for grocery purchases. With the amount I spend at the supermarket every year, getting 3% back versus 2% means getting a lot of extra cash in my pocket.

Assess your spending habits before applying for a credit card

If you're ready for a new credit card, it's a good idea to comb through your expenses beforehand to see which ones are the largest. It may be that you spend $500 a month on gas because your office is far away and your kids' sports leagues have you traveling all over the place on weekends. If so, it could pay to find a credit card that rewards you nicely every time you fill up at the pump.

The more in tune you are with your spending, the easier it becomes to maximize credit card rewards. For me, there are months when I look at my grocery tab and gasp. Between my neighborhood supermarket, Costco runs, and occasional trips to Trader Joe's, it's not unheard of for me to spend well over $1,000 a month to put food on the table. But knowing I'm being rewarded generously by my credit card for those purchases definitely helps soften the blow.

Top credit card wipes out interest until 2024

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card secures you a 0% intro APR for up to 21 months! Plus, you'll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Costco Credit Card Secrets Members Need to Know

Costco (COST) does not follow the same rules as other retailers. The membership-based warehouse club has a relentless focus on offering members the lowest prices possible. That allows it to do things that customers at its rivals would see as negatives. The warehouse club, for example, spends very little money...
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Score#Credit Card Debt#Good Food#Transfer Credit#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending
CNET

Pay Your Credit Card Twice a Month (or More) to Boost Your Credit Score

Credit scores are mysterious creatures, but they can be critical when buying a house or car, renting an apartment or even applying for a job. The three major credit bureaus -- Experian, TransUnion and Equifax -- have various types of credit scores, but they all generally consider basic credit factors such as payment history, mix of credit types and the average age of your accounts.
CREDITS & LOANS
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error

You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
NewsBreak
Costco
DoYouRemember?

Here’s What You Should Be Looking For To Find A Lincoln Penny Worth $200,000

A lot of people go around collecting old coins as a hobby, but most individuals aren’t aware that they could hit the jackpot if they are lucky enough to find a priceless one. A coin professional on TikTok, aka thebowerscoinshow, has made it a duty to inform and enlighten other collectors on the features of certain coins and things that make them more marketable than others.
LIFESTYLE
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
252K+
Followers
110K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy