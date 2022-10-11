ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

2 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks to Buy Now

By Anders Bylund
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

The global economy ran into a few speed bumps over the last year, ranging from inflation concerns to supply chain trouble. As a result, the stock market stumbled. For example, the S&P 500 market index is down by 24% year to date, and the growth-oriented Nasdaq Composite index fell 32% over the same span.

But the falling tide didn't lower every boat. Many companies have managed to deliver stellar growth in this difficult year, and some of these star performances were impressive enough to generate positive stock returns, too.

On that note, let's take a look at two of the healthiest growth stocks in 2022. These stocks are winners in a difficult market environment and should be even bigger wealth-building champions when times are good again.

Paylocity: Building an empire of small business clients

Online payroll services expert Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is barely trading up in 2022. As of the closing bell on Friday, Oct. 7, Paylocity shares had gained 4.1% year to date.

Paylocity's business didn't just coast along in recent quarters. Instead, it soared. The company's revenue growth took a break in 2020 but roared back to life in 2021, and the 37% year-over-year sales growth Paylocity reported in the most recent quarterly report was the strongest growth spurt since 2017.

At the same time, Paylocity is generating solid cash flows and rising bottom-line earnings. It's been two years since this company delivered anything less than a double-digit percentage surprise in a quarterly report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gNI75_0iUGtsB000

PCTY Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts . TTM = trailing 12 months.

The company's cloud-based tools for payroll processing, time tracking, recruiting, and employee benefits are in high demand nowadays. Paylocity is particularly successful in the market for small and medium-sized businesses, giving it a domestic target market of more than 1.3 million companies with 73 million total employees. This market segment is booming, and Paylocity is stealing market share from larger rivals such as Paychex and Automatic Data Processing .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DdQiW_0iUGtsB000

PCTY Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts . TTM = trailing 12 months.

This stock isn't cheap, trading at 152 times trailing earnings and 17 times sales. However, with Paylocity, you're paying a premium for a top-quality company on a firm growth trajectory in an exciting market. Paylocity's sales grew by a compound annual average of 23% in the last five years, and that growth rate is expected to stay in the 20% range for the next half-decade, too.

Harmonic: The media streaming expert you never heard of

Video-streaming technology expert Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is arguably an even more exciting growth stock than Paylocity.

Harmonic provides equipment and services that bring next-generation streaming media to consumers. The company doesn't compete with pure-play content platforms like Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) , or with video-streaming portal providers such as Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) . Instead, you'll find Harmonic's solutions where the edges of traditional media overlap with the streaming market.

For example, Harmonic is a key technology provider for many services that stream live sports. Another area of focus is the TV everywhere sector, where broadcasters want to make their linear cable/satellite/broadcast content available online as well. Harmonic can help. Together, these two target sectors account for 90% of Harmonic's quarterly revenues.

If Netflix and Roku represent the first wave of the media streaming revolution, you could argue that companies like Harmonic stand in the vanguard of the second wave. Marrying live content with user-controlled digital streams can be tricky, but there is clearly a large hunger for this type of hybrid media.

So Harmonic is experiencing rampant growth in the Software-as-a-Service segment, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of at least 45% over the next three years. In August's second-quarter report, top-line sales rose by 39% with stable profit margins and lots of client wins. The cable access business led the way with a 62% annualized revenue jump.

This is the media streaming growth stock you never knew you needed. The stock has gained 13% in 2022 and 52% over the last year, so there's market momentum behind Harmonic's ticker even in the current growth-stock lull.

10 stocks we like better than Paylocity Holding
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Paylocity Holding wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Anders Bylund has positions in Netflix and Roku. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix, Paylocity Holding, and Roku. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Growth Stocks#Nasdaq Composite Index#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy

Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Netflix
iheart.com

Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error

You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
ECONOMY
DoYouRemember?

Here’s What You Should Be Looking For To Find A Lincoln Penny Worth $200,000

A lot of people go around collecting old coins as a hobby, but most individuals aren’t aware that they could hit the jackpot if they are lucky enough to find a priceless one. A coin professional on TikTok, aka thebowerscoinshow, has made it a duty to inform and enlighten other collectors on the features of certain coins and things that make them more marketable than others.
LIFESTYLE
dailyhodl.com

Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto

Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
STOCKS
DoYouRemember?

Coin Collector Reveals 50 Cent Coin Could Be Worth Up To $48,000

A TikTok user, Eric Miller, is a popular collector and expert known as ‘The Coin Guy.’ Recently, he shared a post on TikTok detailing every major factor regarding the value of Kennedy half dollars. Eric simplified the component into three elements; composition, key dates, and valuable errors. He further revealed a brief history behind the coin, which serves as a point of remembrance for the late President John F. Kennedy.
NFL
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
252K+
Followers
110K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy