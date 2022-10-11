Ranking the top 5 SEC football transfer portal performances in Week 6

As SEC football teams get deeper and deeper into conference play, stars added this offseason from the transfer portal are making more and more of a difference.

Teams like Alabama, Ole Miss and

continue to rack up wins thanks in part to skill guys they brought in this offseason. And even in losses, teams like Missouri, LSU and Arkansas are still riding the contributions of newcomers at a high volume.

Here's a breakdown of how the league's transfer portal adds fared in Week 6.

REAL CONTENDERS?What Lane Kiffin must fix for Ole Miss football to be a real CFP contender

TOPPMEYER:Tennessee, Josh Heupel outfoxed Brian Kelly, LSU

SEC football transfer portal production: Offense

TeamPass YardsRush YardsReceiving YardsTotal TDs

Alabama0 (0)154 (532)61 (437)1 (8)

Arkansas8 (43)-1 (12)113 (625)0 (2)

Auburn165 (874)52 (283)14 (169)0 (1)

Florida0 (0)86 (476)14 (277)2 (8)

Georgia0 (0)0 (0)0 (0)0 (0)

Kentucky0 (0)0 (32)27 (392)0 (4)

LSU300 (1215)41 (551)55 (148)0 (7)

Mississippi State0 (0)0 (0)54 (147)0 (1)

Missouri0 (34)134 (657)44 (156)2 (8)

Ole Miss448 (1358)95 (819)187 (878)2 (17)

South Carolina177 (1297)7 (130)66 (567)1 (8)

0 (0)3 (-15)140 (351)0 (2)

Texas A&M0 (515)0 (58)0 (0)0 (0)

Vanderbilt0 (0)0 (12)0 (27)0 (1)

Behind a huge passing performance against Vanderbilt, Ole Miss has officially taken the lead in passing yards, rushing yards, receiving yards and touchdowns from transfers among SEC teams this year. But Alabama and Missouri outrushed the Rebels this week and Florida had a productive day through the air and on the ground to score two more transfer touchdowns.

SEC football transfer portal production: Defense

TeamTacklesTFLsSacksForced FumblesINTs

Alabama0 (2)0 (0)0 (0)0 (0)0 (0)

Arkansas35 (150)0 (16)0 (13.5)0 (5)0 (3)

Auburn7 (41)1.5 (3.5)0 (1)0 (0)0 (0)

Florida2 (7)0 (0)0 (0)0 (0)0 (1)

Georgia0 (0)0 (0)0 (0)0 (0)0 (0)

Kentucky6 (30)0 (2)0 (1)0 (0)0 (1)

LSU32 (126)1 (6.5)0 (3)1 (2)0 (1)

Mississippi State3 (32)0 (2.5)0 (0.5)0 (0)1 (1)

Missouri15 (113)1 (17)1 (4.5)1 (3)0 (2)

Ole Miss20 (129)2 (17.5)0 (7.5)0 (1)0 (2)

South Carolina0 (25)0 (0.5)0 (0)0 (0)0 (0)

3 (16)0 (1)0 (1)0 (0)0 (0)

Texas A&M0 (0)0 (0)0 (0)0 (0)0 (0)

Vanderbilt12 (49)1 (5)0 (1.5)0 (0)0 (0)

Arkansas' defense didn't have many answers for Mississippi State's offense on Saturday, but that did lead to another high-volume tackling game from the Razorbacks. On the flip side of that game, Mississippi State's Jackie Matthews had the week's lone transfer portal interception and sacks from transfers were massively down, with the only one coming from Missouri's DJ Coleman.

Ranking the top 5 transfers in the SEC: Week 6

No. 5: Tennessee WR Bru McCoy

The former USC Trojan was one of the few Tennessee skill players held out of the end zone in the Vols' big win over LSU, but McCoy still caught seven passes for 140 yards, setting a new career-high in his second-consecutive 100-yard outing.

No. 4: Missouri RB Nathaniel Peat

Peat has continued his breakout season at Missouri after three years at Stanford. He carried 20 times for 117 yards and a score and caught one pass for eight yards, but it wasn't enough for the Tigers to take down Florida.

No. 3: Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

The multi-purpose running back transfer from Georgia Tech didn't have his usual success in the passing game only catching three passes for 13 yards. But he looked like an old-school Alabama running back, carrying 21 times for 154 yards.

No. 2: Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart

Dart, the second former USC Trojan on the list, threw for a career-high 448 yards and three touchdowns in the Rebels' 52-point showing against Vanderbilt. Had it not been for two interceptions, he likely would've been No. 1 this week.

No. 1: Mississippi State OL Steven Losoya III

Let's give some love to the offensive line. Arkansas came to Starkville averaging 4.2 sacks and 7 TFLs per game. Mississippi State held the Razorbacks to zeroes in both columns. Losoya, a Middle Tennessee transfer, is a huge reason why. In 53 pass block snaps he didn't allow a pressure or QB hit.

Contact Nick Suss at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.