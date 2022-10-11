Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
William Regal Says Roddy Piper Would Have Seen Straight Through MJF as a Heel
On the latest episode of his podcast, “Gentleman Villain,” William Regal covered a wide variety of topics. During it, he discussed MJF’s success in AEW as a heel and how he has always seen potential in him. “I’ve always seen the potential in him. Not sure I...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Signs Former WWE Star
Recently there’s been talk of Renee Paquette possibly joining the broadcast team and Tony Khan has confirmed that Renee is now All Elite ahead of tonight’s Dynamite. Renee Paquette is expected to make her first AEW appearance tonight when Dynamite takes place from Toronto, so it will be interesting to see how she fits into the broadcast team.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Still Trying To Sign WWE Talent Vince McMahon Fired
Vince McMahon was responsible for a lot of things in WWE, both good and bad. Through it all, a lot of people lost their jobs. Mia Yim had a lot of potential in WWE, as she had a solid run in NXT. Unfortunately for her, that was ruined after she was called up to the main roster. She was eventually released from WWE after the company had nothing for her following Retribution’s split.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Considered Bringing In AEW Star For Raw
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was the big season premiere episode, and the show featured a 25th anniversary celebration for D-Generation X. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac and Road Dogg all appeared on the show, but Billy Gunn was absent. Billy Gunn currently works for AEW...
RELATED PEOPLE
ewrestlingnews.com
Wendi Richter Discusses Her Reaction To ‘Original Screwjob’ Pin By Fabulous Moolah
Wendi Richter was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio to discuss a variety of professional wrestling topics. During the interview, Richter talked about being victim to the “original screwjob” when the referee counted her to defeat despite kicking out at one against a masked opponent, which turned out to be Fabulous Moolah.
wrestlinginc.com
Gangrel Recalls How Steve Blackman And JBL Handled Backstage Dispute
At a time when tempers have recently flared behind the curtain in AEW, WWE Attitude Era legend Gangrel is reflecting on how his former WWE Attitude Era colleagues handled interpersonal heat backstage during his tenure with the company. "We didn't see a lot of backstage fights," Gangrel told K&S Wrestlefest....
PWMania
Jon Moxley Plans to End His Career With AEW, Comments on His New Role, More
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has stated that he intends to end his career with AEW. Moxley recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso on the new five-year AEW contract, which included a new behind-the-scenes job for the three-time AEW World Champion. According to Moxley, AEW is the best job in the world.
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Retains ROH Title On AEW Dynamite
Chris Jericho retained the ROH World Championship against Bryan Danielson on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The conclusion of the match saw Daniel Garcia come down to the ring to interfere after referee Paul Turner collided with Bryan Danielson. Jericho was going to use the ROH title to hit Danielson.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ewrestlingnews.com
D-X Reunites On WWE RAW, Shout Out To Chyna Given
D-Generation X (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, and Road Dogg) reunited to close out Monday night’s episode of RAW. After making their entrance, X-Pac shouted out late former WWE Intercontinental and Women’s Champion Chyna, calling her the “magic ingredient” to D-X. Road Dogg did the signature...
ewrestlingnews.com
Two Title Matches, Renee Paquette Interview Announced For AEW Dynamite
We have several matches and segments that have been announced for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. One of those segments includes a sit-down interview with Renee Paquette conversing with Bryan Danielson & Wheeler Yuta. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite...
ewrestlingnews.com
Eddie Kingston Sends A Warning To The AEW Roster
During a recent interview with TV Insider, AEW wrestler Eddie Kingston commented on how he’s still learning in AEW, his proudest moment so far in All Elite Wrestling, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On how he’s still learning in AEW: “I make...
ewrestlingnews.com
Anthony Bowens: The Acclaimed Were Asked Not To Scissor At One Point
Wrestling fans everywhere are in to scissoring, and it’s all thanks to The Acclaimed (I promise – that isn’t what it sounds like). Anthony Bowens and Max Caster, known together as The Acclaimed, are the current AEW Tag Team Champions, and their gimmick has gotten over huge with wrestling audiences. As Bowens often notes during the pair’s introduction, everyone loves The Acclaimed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ewrestlingnews.com
Ariel Helwani Calls Tony Khan Interview One Of The Worst Of His Career
Ariel Helwani did not enjoy recently sitting down to interview AEW President Tony Khan, citing it as one of the worst of his career. During the interview, Khan refused to address CM Punk’s status with AEW, and insinuated that Helwani had been told to ask about it. Khan said,
ewrestlingnews.com
The Brother Of Mandy Rose Passes Away, She Thanks Everyone For The Support
Mandy Rose recently took to her Instagram Stories to confirm the passing of her brother Richard Saccomanno. She went on to thank everyone for their support during this difficult time. She wrote,. “I just wanted to thank everyone who paid their respects for my brother. The last few days weren’t...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bret Hart Reflects On First WWF Title Win 30 Years Ago
Wednesday marked the 30 year anniversary of WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart’s first WWF Championship. Hart defeated “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair in Saskatoon at a non-pay-per-view event. Hart took to his Facebook to reflect back on the title win. He wrote,. “It’s safe to say...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: Jon Moxley Considered Not Re-Signing With AEW
Jon Moxley reportedly considered remaining a free agent instead of re-signing with AEW. Last week, AEW confirmed that Moxley has signed a five-year exclusive deal with the company, but will still compete for New Japan Pro Wrestling. On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Moxley,...
PWMania
Ric Flair Reacts to Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return, Comments on AEW’s Backstage Issues, More
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair answered fan questions on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast. Here are the highlights:. “I’m happy he’s back. I think he’s an extremely talented guy. I never understood why he was gone to begin with, but I’m glad he’s back. I think he’s very talented. Like I said, one of the classiest guys that you’ll meet in the business today.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Allegations About Stealing Moves: JD Drake Calls Out Josh Briggs
Quite the exchange went down on Twitter following last night’s episode of WWE NXT. During last night’s show, WWE NXT Superstar Josh Briggs executed a spot on Malik Blade in which he hoisted his opponent against the ropes from outside the ring, only to clothesline the rebounding Blade as he came off the ropes. Apparently, the move looked a little too similar to one performed by current AEW wrestler JD Drake.
411mania.com
Renee Paquette Officially Signs With AEW
Renee Paquette is All Elite at last, officially signing a deal with the company. Tony Khan announced on Wednesday afternoon that Paquette has officially signed on with the company, as you can see below. Paquette previously worked with WWE for almost 10 years before exiting in August of 2020. Speculation...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Jeep Seen On RAW Was The Same One Used For The DX Invasion Of WCW
Many of you may recall the jeep Degeneration-X used for the WCW invasion back in 1998. According to Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, the jeep the stablemates rode during the invasion was the same exact one that they drove into the arena on Monday night’s episode of RAW. During...
Comments / 0