ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Pollsters have messed up in Florida the past two election cycles — can we trust them this year?

By Mitch Perry
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46uzZr_0iUGt1v600

Early voting in the state capital on Oct. 24, 2020. Credit: Diane Rado

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

The dissatisfaction about public political polling in Florida reached its apotheosis on Election Night in 2020, when Donald Trump defeated Joe Biden by 3.3 points. That was even though at least five major pollsters had predicted in their last surveys before the election that Biden would win the Sunshine State by at least four points.

That prompted Justin Sayfie — a lobbyist now with Ballard Partners but best known for his “ Sayfie Review” web site , which has been aggregating the top political stories of the day in Florida for two decades — to announce that he would no longer publish any stories reporting poll results on his site.

“I think that they’re too unreliable,” Sayfie recently told the Phoenix (though the site’s “Blog Ticker” did post links to Orlando Sentinel stories on the Mason-Dixon poll last week looking at the governor and Senate races).

“I think that pollsters are having a harder time than ever figuring out who’s going to actually show up and vote.”

In the days leading up to the 2020 Florida presidential election, Emerson and Monmouth University separately had Joe Biden up by six points over President Trump, Quinnipiac had Biden up by 5 points, and Reuters/Ipsos and NBC News/Marist had Biden up by 4 points.

Well, anyone can have a bad night, right?

However, similar breakdowns happened before the 2018 Florida gubernatorial election: Quinnipiac’s last poll published the day before the Florida gubernatorial election had Andrew Gillum leading Ron DeSantis by 7 percentage points. Emerson Polling had Gillum up by 5 points; NRF-Harris had Gillum up by 3 points.

In both cycles, Republicans were obviously underrepresented in the polls. Opinions vary about why.

Distrust

Longtime St. Petersburg-based political strategist and pollster Barry Edwards says that in part was because conservative voters don’t trust mainstream media sources and thus are more reluctant to answer questions from pollsters.

“There’s a perception by Republicans that if you express any Republican view that you’re a ‘MAGA’ or ‘Super MAGA’ and that you’re a fascist,” he says. “So, Republicans are very reticent about answering questions because they don’t want to be targeted for their views — so it’s taking on average three times longer to finish a poll.”

The theory gained resonance in the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election, following Donald Trump’s stunning presidential victory. It resurfaced before the 2020 election and gained force when an online study found Republicans and independents were twice as likely as Democrats to admit to withholding their true preferences when queried by surveyors.

The question leading into this fall’s election is whether those pollsters have made adequate adjustments to ensure that they’re more accurate this time. Some pollsters who spoke with the Phoenix say that it’s more difficult than ever to conduct surveys.

“Today fewer people have landlines,” says Frank Orlando, who conducts polls for St. Leo University. “Fewer people will answer. There’s caller ID. There’s widespread mistrust of polls.”

Veteran Florida Democratic political strategist Steve Schale adds that there’s a lot of “self-selection” when it comes to who is responding to polls, meaning it’s more difficult than ever to conduct a “random” survey. Not only are there fewer people with telephone landlines, but many people simply won’t answer a call or text on their cellphone from a number they don’t recognize.

And then there’s people who participate via internet panels.

“They’re not exactly your ‘random sample’ of voters,” Schale says. “They’re people that consume this stuff.”

‘Likely voters’

Edwards says that, with just weeks before Election Day, pollsters should at this point only be sampling “likely” voters — not just registered voters.

“You need people who are going to participate in this midterm. If they only vote in the presidential — that’s one out of four voters or whatever — they’re not relevant to this turnout because they’re skewing the actual result that you’re going to have,” he says.

Those in the polling community agree that overall accuracy in polling has diminished in recent election cycles.

Matt Florell has been the pollster with St. Pete Polls for more than a decade. Source: Matt Florell

St. Pete Polls pollster Matt Florell attributes the problem to the fact that too many media outlets “publish a lot of the garbage polls” that he contends don’t come with enough caveats from reporters writing about them.

“For example, a Florida statewide poll with less than 300 respondents should be ignored by everybody, yet there were five of those this primary cycle in Florida that were picked up and published by multiple media outlets,” he says.

Florell has historically used “IVR” — interactive voice response telephone — polling using landlines since he began conducting political surveys in 2011 but, with increasing number of Floridians dropping landlines every year, he says he can’t do IVR polling at all in smaller districts where it worked a decade ago.

Brad Coker of Mason-Dixon Polling Strategy has been doing political public polling for nearly 40 years in Florida. He says that it costs more money to do polls these days because it requires more phone calls to reach people than it did 10 or 15 years ago. But he says that now that there are voter databases matched with cellphones, he doesn’t have many problems with landlines being phased out.

“I would say that 80 percent of my interviews are now done with people on their cellphones,” he says.

Coker acknowledges that there may be some hesitancy in certain quarters of the population to answer pollster’s calls, but believes the problem lies in lack of accountability for pollsters who get it wrong.

“If you’re some university think tank with a big endowment and a donor who wants to fund your operation, you can keep being wrong cycle after cycle, because there’s no consequence,” he says.

GOP majority

The dynamics are very different this year politically in Florida than even two years ago. Now, for the first time in the state’s history, there are more registered Republicans than Democrats — nearly 270,000, as of Aug. 31.

And, unlike the last two election cycles, there’s less big money being poured into the state from rich donors like Michael Bloomberg or Tom Steyer to stimulate Democratic voter turnout. That’s resulted in clear leads for Republicans going into Election Day.

The RealClearPolitics average shows DeSantis with a 7 percent lead over Democratic opponent Charlie Crist in the race for Florida governor, and Marco Rubio with a 4 percent lead over Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings in the U.S. Senate race.

Sayfie says that if the polls mostly turn out more accurately this cycle, he may reevaluate his philosophy on posting more stories on poll results on his site. But for now, “I just don’t have that confidence level.”

The post Pollsters have messed up in Florida the past two election cycles — can we trust them this year? appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

Lincoln Project takes shots at Gov. DeSantis’ hurricane recovery efforts as election nears

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Anti-Trump political group Lincoln Project has set its sights on Gov. Ron DeSantis as he continues publicizing state recovery efforts following damage brought on by Hurricane Ian. In a new ad from the PAC, video footage shows houses getting destroyed and cars partially submerged in floodwaters as a female voice-over says “Here we go again, […] The post Lincoln Project takes shots at Gov. DeSantis’ hurricane recovery efforts as election nears appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Val Demings pans Marco Rubio’s ad campaign against her as “ridiculous”

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The one and only debate in the race for the U.S. Senate in Florida takes place next Tuesday night, and Democrat Val Demings says she’s looking forward to discussing the issues that divide her and Republican incumbent Senator Marco Rubio. In her mind, they don’t include the “ridiculous message” she says Rubio’s trying to send […] The post Val Demings pans Marco Rubio’s ad campaign against her as “ridiculous” appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

‘This stings’: FL’s political class responds to life sentence for Parkland gunman

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis took time out of a Thursday press conference to articulate his extreme disappointment at the jury recommendation to spare the life of the Parkland shooter. “I just wanna say one thing about this verdict with the Parkland killer: I think that if you have a death penalty, at all, that is a […] The post ‘This stings’: FL’s political class responds to life sentence for Parkland gunman appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis wants death penalty speeded up in light of Parkland shooting life verdict

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis, “stung” by the jury vote against executing Parkland school gunman Nikolas Cruz,  wants to grease the wheels of Florida’s criminal justice system to prevent prosecutions like this from  taking so long — four years, in this case. The governor also voiced support for the Broward County State’s Attorney’s Office move to delve […] The post DeSantis wants death penalty speeded up in light of Parkland shooting life verdict appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Government
Florida Phoenix

Charlie Crist tries to turn up campaign with statewide events on abortion rights

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With Election Day just four weeks away and coverage of the cleanup and recovery from Hurricane Ian continuing to dominate the news, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist tried to refocus attention on the gubernatorial race Tuesday by hosting eight events throughout the state contrasting his record on abortion rights against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. “This […] The post Charlie Crist tries to turn up campaign with statewide events on abortion rights appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Jesus had some good advice for Florida developers: Don’t build a house on the sand. It won’t stand up when a storm hits. “The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell with a great crash,” the Son of God said in Matthew 7:27 But […] The post Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Nikki Fried wants DeSantis to follow Biden’s lead: Pardon simple state weed possession

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried on Monday called upon Gov. Ron DeSantis to pardon people for simple possession of cannabis during the scheduled December clemency meeting, in line with a directive from President Joe Biden last week. On Thursday, Biden announced that his administration would move towards ending the United States’ “failed approach” to regulating […] The post Nikki Fried wants DeSantis to follow Biden’s lead: Pardon simple state weed possession appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Voting rights groups seek ’emergency actions’ to ensure voting access in Ian zone

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Noting that the destruction from Hurricane Ian has disrupted the normal election administration in several southwest counties, a coalition of voting and civil rights groups have asked Florida election officials take “emergency actions to ensure access for all Floridians.” Election Day is just 27 days away, and the deadline to register for the Nov. 8 […] The post Voting rights groups seek ’emergency actions’ to ensure voting access in Ian zone appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Steyer
Person
Val Demings
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Andrew Gillum
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Donald Trump
Florida Phoenix

Treasury Dept. investigating DeSantis’ asylum-seeker airlift to Martha’s Vineyard

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The U.S. Treasury Department is investigating Florida’s use of interest on federal COVID relief aid to finance Gov. Ron DeSantis’ airlift of asylum seekers from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass. In a letter dated Friday, Oct. 7, Inspector General Richard Delmar informed U.S. Sen. Edward Markey and other members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation that […] The post Treasury Dept. investigating DeSantis’ asylum-seeker airlift to Martha’s Vineyard appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Advocates in FL want a refugee program based on Ukraine model for Venezuelans

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Venezuelan-American groups in Florida and across the country are calling on the Biden administration to allow U.S. citizens to sponsor Venezuelan refugees — similar to what the U.S. began doing for Ukrainians earlier this year. “A program like this will help alleviate our border crisis while strengthening our economy and providing relief from those escaping […] The post Advocates in FL want a refugee program based on Ukraine model for Venezuelans appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL watchdog group sues governor’s office for failing to produce records related to migrant flights

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis and his office are now being sued by a government accountability group for failing to produce specific documents related to the state flying nearly 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., last month. It’s the latest court action that has resulted since the state moved the mostly Venezuelan group of migrants from San […] The post FL watchdog group sues governor’s office for failing to produce records related to migrant flights appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Hurricane Ian: This is climate change slapping us upside the head with a 2×4

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ian devastated Ft. Myers, reducing hundreds of buildings to filthy, soggy splinters, yanking houses off foundations, throwing trees around like match sticks. One woman, sheltering on the top floor of a resort said, “We saw everything get swept away.” Pine Island is in pieces. The Myakka and Peace Rivers overflowed into the streets and living […] The post Hurricane Ian: This is climate change slapping us upside the head with a 2×4 appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Polls#Polls Donald Trump#Presidential Polls#Election State#Ballard Partners#Orlando Sentinel#Mason Dixon#Senate#Monmouth University#Quinnipiac#Reuters Ipsos#Nbc News Marist
Florida Phoenix

11 states to share in $1 billion in funding for small businesses, entrepreneurs

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced Tuesday that an additional 11 states will receive up to $1 billion to support small businesses and entrepreneurs. Funding for the programs will come from the State Small Business Credit Initiative that Democrats reauthorized and expanded in their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, known as the American Rescue Plan. […] The post 11 states to share in $1 billion in funding for small businesses, entrepreneurs appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
ALASKA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Despite state and federal efforts, Cape Coral business owners request additional help from DeSantis

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis convened a round table discussion in Cape Coral Wednesday to assess the lingering damage from the Category 4 Hurricane Ian, saying that he was “here to listen” to the concerns and suggestions of the business community. Those business owners provided a considerable list of concerns. Robbie Roepstorff, president of Edison National Bank, […] The post Despite state and federal efforts, Cape Coral business owners request additional help from DeSantis appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Florida Phoenix

Florida Dems criticize Marco Rubio for being absent on vote that included disaster relief funds

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A day after Hurricane Ian devastated portions of Southwest Florida, Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio visited Lee County, the center of the destruction caused by the storm. It was the same day that the U.S. Senate voted on legislation that would allow FEMA to access funding for disaster relief in the wake of the storm — […] The post Florida Dems criticize Marco Rubio for being absent on vote that included disaster relief funds appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Ladapo defends anti-COVID vax guidance amid protests from medical community

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo continues to defend his agency’s new guidance against COVID-19 vaccines among adult men as medical experts point out flaws in the Florida Department of Health study intended to justify the recommendation. Ladapo, who has consistently expressed skepticism about COVID shots, denounced Twitter for temporarily removing his post containing the guidance […] The post Ladapo defends anti-COVID vax guidance amid protests from medical community appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Florida Phoenix

Most schools operational post-Ian but thousands of FL students still can’t go to class

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Some students are entering their second week since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida with their school closed. And while local education leaders form plans to move everyone back into the classroom, some kids may have to wait longer than others, putting their educations on hold. In some counties, the damage is so great that […] The post Most schools operational post-Ian but thousands of FL students still can’t go to class appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Will more women vote in Florida in light of the overturning of Roe v. Wade?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Rahi Patel, a 20-year-old pre-med student at the University of Florida, only recently started paying attention to state politics. Before, she did not consider herself politically engaged. “I just have, like, a very introverted personality. I tend to not get involved in conflict,” she told the Phoenix. But over the summer, reality set in: The […] The post Will more women vote in Florida in light of the overturning of Roe v. Wade? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis highlights significant Hurricane Ian damage on the Atlantic Coast

Quality Journalism for Critical Times While much of the post-Hurricane Ian attention has focused the devastation in Southwest Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis visited the Northeast Coast of Florida in Volusia County on Friday to highlight the damage there. “People focus a lot on, of course, Hurricane Ian hitting landfall in Southwest Florida. Major impacts. We’ve been there a lot, but […] The post Gov. DeSantis highlights significant Hurricane Ian damage on the Atlantic Coast appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis’ job approval ratings fluctuate; Far more men than women support his performance

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida women voters show that only 46 percent of females approve Gov. Ron DeSantis’ job performance, according to Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy. Meanwhile, 64 percent of men supported the governor’s performance, based on the poll published Wednesday. How that gender-related data will play out at the ballot box could have major impacts — or not. […] The post DeSantis’ job approval ratings fluctuate; Far more men than women support his performance appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
521K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy